“A problem is a chance for you to do your best.”
Duke Ellington
“A problem is a chance for you to do your best.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 7, 2023 — In many ways, you’re an imaginative dreamer. You are creative, open and honest. You are sometimes shy. This is a wonderful, fun-loving and social year for you. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but remember your goals. Old friends mig…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As a 72-year-old man with mildly elevated blood pressure (averaging 135/77), I’m very interested in lowering my blood pressure without resorting to medications. My research reveals that virtually all blood pressure medications have considerable side effects, and physicians of…
Today in History
“The most sincere compliment we can pay is attention.”
Today is Thursday, July 6, the 187 day of 2023. There are 178 days left in the year.
Many luxury car brands are now luxury SUV brands. GM’s Cadillac division is one of the very few that still sells luxury cars as well as SUVs.
It all started when Brandon Fried and his wife, Kim, saw a motion picture that featured a 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible.
Being an octogenarian, I am all into the safety features of the new cars, especially the blind spot monitoring. Without it, it is not as easy to change lanes as it was when I was young and supple.
Software was a big theme for automakers in 2023.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 79-year-old female. I am in generally good health, but have a question about RhoGAM. When I had my children in the ‘60s, I was in the original study conducted to see if my AB negative blood type would hurt my children. I understand that the Rh factor can hurt unborn babies.
Dear Jim: With the kids grown and gone and just two of us here, would it make sense to use a couple portable air conditioners than running the central air conditioner? — Randy H.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 6, 2023 — You are optimistic and enthusiastic. You radiate energy. You are reliable, dedicated and passionate about what you believe. This is a slower-paced year; time to rest. Do what you can to rejuvenate your energy. Search for relationships that are supp…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good healthy meal delivery options for seniors who don’t cook or get out much? My 80-year-old father, who lives alone, has a terrible diet and I worry about his health. Concerned Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: What signs and/or symptoms do you need for a doctor to determine you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)? — R.K.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 5, 2023 — You need variety. You energize whatever situation you’re in with sparkle and dynamic verve. You are a charming conversationalist. This year is the beginning of a fresh new cycle for you. Stay flexible. Be courageous. Now is the time to take action…
“Real courage is when you know you’re licked before you begin, but you begin anyway and see it through no matter what.”
“The greatest mistake you can make is to be continually fearing that you’ll make one.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 3, 2023 — You are rational, observant and curious about the world around you. Personally, you want to make the world a better place. You know how to charm. This is a powerful year for you. Expect recognition for your efforts. You might receive a promotion, a r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My partner is 71 and was diagnosed with heart failure one year ago, but one month later, he was diagnosed with an iliac arteriovenous malformation (AVM). He had this repaired, the result being he no longer got winded nor retained fluid. His left ventricular ejection fraction …
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. He’s recently remarried, and he sent me an email saying that his wife will now be accompanying him to our 8-year-old son’s Little League baseball games. She has not been nice to me over the last year, and the thought of her going to the games makes me…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 4, 2023 — You are passionate about your beliefs and like to work with others toward a common goal. You are dedicated and loyal. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that are holding you back.
By KIMBERLY PALMER of NerdWallet undefined
Fourth of July Celebration
Americans love their movies. By considering the themes of movies from the not-so-distant past, we can ascertain what our culture is thinking. Action movies in the 80s and 90s often featured the exploits of a “one-man army.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 1, 2023 — You are bright, energetic and witty. You need security, but you love adventure. It’s important to take care of your mind, body and spirit this year. You might enroll in classes or explore the arts. This is the perfect time for a makeover or to inve…
DEAR DR ROACH: Would you please clarify what it means to be immunocompromised? Is it the same as having an immune disorder? If a person has an autoimmune disorder, are they considered immunocompromised, or would they have an exceptionally robust immune system?
“Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”
“A loose spark plug wire is the best thing that ever happened to me,” Richard Bliss claims. It all began in the autumn of 1968, when Bliss was a young lawyer and learned he had been accepted for Air Force pilot training in Texas.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 71. In November 2021, my cardiologist prescribed me 40 mg of atorvastatin in case of chest pain before any tests. I subsequently had a stress test with perfusion that came out negative, as did an echocardiogram (TTE). My coronary calcium score is 83. I rejected a recomme…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 30, 2023 — You have a quirky sense of humor. Relationships are important to you, even though you sometimes hide your feelings. This is a year of learning and exploring new ideas. Be open to philosophies and belief systems that will help you get closer to the t…
“Great opportunities to help others seldom come, but small ones surround us every day.”
Q: I have a 2017 Highlander with 80,000 miles. I have had the car serviced both in Arizona and in Illinois. The Arizona dealer recommended the brake and transmission fluids be replaced. The dealer in Illinois only recommends the differential fluid be replaced. I asked and confirmed that ther…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My mom had a throat and palate infection that was treated in 2017, and about two weeks later, she had a heart attack. In 2023, she had pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized and treated, but again about two weeks later, she had another heart attack. We asked her cardiologist …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 29, 2023 — You are sensitive and intuitive, which is why you can get such a good read on people. You grasp their situation. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can help and support others. (Is it t…
New isn’t always better — especially when it costs more.