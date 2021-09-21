“It is not easy to be a pioneer — but oh, it is fascinating!”
Elizabeth Blackwell
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2021. There are 101 days left in the year.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (TNS) — As the country emerges from the pandemic, doctors say they are flooded with patients who are battling sleep disorders.
Soft tissue injuries are more common than people may realize. In fact, anyone with an undiagnosed pain in his or her body may be suffering from a soft tissue injury.
CHICAGO (AP) — Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading.
Cancer affects people from all walks of life. The National Cancer Institute estimated that, in 2020, roughly 1.9 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed and more than 606,000 people would die from the disease.
Upset stomach is not uncommon. People may experience stomach upset if a meal is too rich or has too many spicy ingredients.
A small, butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck may not seem like a significant part of the body, but it performs many critical functions.
Eating disorders are a significant problem across the globe.
The National Stroke Association says that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and adult disability. However, it is largely preventable.
Health experts call it “sitting disease.” It refers to when people spend more of their time behind a desk or steering wheel of a car or planted in front of a television than they do engaging in physical activity.
A balanced diet does more than provide sustenance and fuel for daily life.
Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life.
A person’s habits can have a strong impact on his or her overall health. Unhealthy habits like smoking and living a sedentary lifestyle can increase a person’s risk for various conditions and diseases.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 — You are energetic, friendly and always witty. You love mysteries and are a skilled and original communicator. You are also confident in your ability to put your own spin on things. This is an excellent year for you, because it’s a time of achievem…
Q. I have a bonus family. My husband has two kids and I have two kids. We’ve added a son three years ago. We have tried your suggestion of a family discussion to air differences, but things seem to spin out of control. What’s good ex-etiquette?
DEAR DR. ROACH: At what point in COVID-19 does a person’s do not resuscitate order become an issue? When does treatment become an “exceptional or extraordinary” effort? It would seem that organ transplants, if not coma/prolonged artificial ventilation would qualify. I have never seen anythin…
Today is Monday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2021. There are 102 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 — You are a gentle, intelligent person who seeks peace and harmony in your life. You value your personal security. However, when you want to be, you are straightforward and to the point! This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Seek ways to l…
“No wise man ever wished to be younger.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why aren’t the hospitals nationwide mandating all personnel be COVID vaccinated? I am getting conflicting information. Don’t you think the first-line people treating the ill, whether it is to check a patient in to the hospital or a nurse, should have their vaccine in order to…
I recently wrote about how to reclaim your Facebook account after it’s been hacked (see tinyurl.com/4yucraay). But several readers said it’s not so easy to recover a Facebook account.
Q: My two young teens are constantly begging me to buy them clothes. It’s become highly annoying. After reading your book on teenagers, I’ve decided to stop buying them any clothing and give them each an $750 annual clothing allowance. Should I give them the whole amount at once or give it t…
For 18 months, we have been living through a pandemic and have continually been dealing with loss of some type or another. We have faced separation from loved ones, sickness, deaths and strained relationships over politics, masks or the COVID-19 vaccine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do you think scientists will find a cure for herpes 1 and 2 soon? Can a person with herpes 1 and 2 donate blood? Can herpes be transmitted via a kiss? — K.J.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 — You have a strong, enduring energy that you apply to whatever you do. You are a caring, sympathetic person. You are optimistic, modern and cutting edge in your interests. You are also reliable, mature and responsible. This is a year of change in …
Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 19-25.
Today in History
If this were a normal year, Labor Day would have traditionally kicked off the start of end-of-model-year vehicle clearance sales. Consumers can often find good deals as dealerships are eager to sell their remaining inventory to make room for next year’s models. But this hasn’t been a normal …
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors Corp. plans to invest $50 million by 2025 to help improve access to education in Detroit, employment opportunities and city neighborhoods.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 — You are an inventive, resourceful person who is a natural problem solver because you have a fine mind. You are also trustworthy, dependable and reliable. You are fun-loving in a youthful way, but also levelheaded. This year you will work hard to bu…
With all the developments in the auto industry you may think your next car will be electric, including a new federal target that would mean half of all new vehicles sold within a decade will have zero emissions.
Without question, Americans’ relationship with vehicles turned a new direction over the last year and a half, and it is evolving yet again. As vaccination rates increase, restrictions ease and a sense of “normalcy” returns, new research revealed trends in the way drivers view, depend on and …
Today is Friday, Sept. 17, the 260th day of 2021. There are 105 days left in the year.
“Happiness is not a goal. It’s a by-product.”
DETROIT (TNS) — The saying goes you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but as Jeep turns 80, the adventure brand of Stellantis NV is looking to make some of its biggest moves yet.
Visitors to large cities often marvel at how drivers traverse urban roadways. Non-city dwellers may white knuckle their way through crowded city streets, all the while wondering how anyone could handle such a stressful experience on a daily basis. Though suburban or rural residents may never…
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that distracted driving was responsible for the deaths of more than 3,100 people in the United States in 2019.
Seasoned travelers know that few things match the excitement of taking to the open road. Whether you’re heading off for parts unknown or following a carefully planned itinerary, a road trip promises to be a unique experience.
Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years, according to data from IHS Markit. But if you own a car for long enough and something goes wrong mechanically, you’re likely to see an amber check engine light som…
