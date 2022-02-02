“It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers.”
James Thurber
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:33 am
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have questions about the nutritional facts label on food products, specifically as it relates to sugar. The labels now provide a percentage daily value for “added sugars.” Doing the math (for example, 10 grams of added sugars equals 20% of the daily value) indicates that th…
Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 — You are a peace-loving, diplomatic person who values home and family as much as your career. You are focused on achieving your objectives, which you do with a friendly approach. This year is an exciting year because it’s the beginning of a new nin…
Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Feb. 1 2022 — You are strong-minded, impulsive and innovative, and you love to begin new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant.
“Only by forgetting the past can we be the master of the future.”
Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We bot…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 65-year-old woman with no significant health issues. I walk at least 2 miles a day. My 87-year-old mother was diagnosed with rectal cancer in May and passed away in September of this year. After her diagnosis, she informed us that her mother had colorectal canc…
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.
Q: Several months ago, my copy of Microsoft Word 2010 ceased being able to print documents. I get the error message “There is insufficient memory or disk space. Word cannot display the requested font.” (I get the same message no matter what font I use.) This is only a problem with Word. I ca…
“Freedom is something that dies unless it’s used.”
Happy Birthday for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 — You are an excellent communicator who is intelligent and very active. You’re on the go! You are compassionate and find it rewarding to help others. This year you will work hard to construct and build things both in an external, tangible way as well…
Today is Monday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2022. There are 334 days left in the year.
I think most people start out their New Year with optimism. We seem to gauge life, and how it is going, by weeks, months and years.
The Rev. Shawn Clerkin was named the new vicar at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR MONDAY, JAN. 31, 2022 — You are bright, alert and very goal-oriented. Many of you are multi-talented, and sometimes you juggle more than one kind of job. Think about your priorities and what makes you happy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why does non-small cell cancer have such an unwieldy name? Why not call it “large cell lung cancer” instead? — P.R.
“The foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, the wise grows it under his feet.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be a perfectionist at times. You are patient, even strategic, because you like to be in control of things around you. You have excellent instincts and intuition. Good news! This year you will receive kudos, awards, promot…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My cousin, a woman in her mid-50s, was recently diagnosed with polymyalgia rheumatica. She was diagnosed early and has been on the standard prednisone treatment for seven days. She’s been athletic most of her adult life and became concerned when the pain she was suffering was…
Q: My 3-year-old is fearful of trying anything new, including things that other kids his age love to do such as swinging on a swing, sliding down a slide, and splashing in a pool. I feel like I should begin talking to him about what to do in case of a fire in our house and “stranger danger,”…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR SATURDAY, JAN. 29, 2022: You are warm and sensitive, even though sometimes you appear tough. You are driven to accomplish your goals. You value your independence. You are philosophical. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be completing things a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Television is full of ads touting testosterone and other body supplements that are supposed to take a 40-something male and turn his body back into a 20-year-old again. Their spokesmen are usually once-famous athletes who claim to have been able to rebuild body muscle and slo…
Q: I have an Uncle Allen in DeKalb, Illinois, in his early 90s, who reads your column in the Chicago Tribune. The unknown benefit of your column is that Allen not only reads the articles, but he cuts them out and sends them to me. We have a standing call every Wednesday night and many times …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 24-year-old woman. My mother had ductal carcinoma in situ in her mid-40s, successfully treated with surgery and radiation. One of my paternal aunts survived a malignant breast cancer. Am I considered high risk for breast cancer? I know my mom’s cancer increases my risk…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 — You have an amazing ability to learn something quickly. You are adventurous and ever optimistic. You admire your loved ones. You are freedom-loving and you know how to inspire others. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you. Welcome t…
If you’re a fan of Volkswagen hatchbacks, no doubt you’re saddened that Volkswagen is no longer bringing the normally aspirated Golf to the United States; it’s now only available as the pricier, sportier GTI.
“The chief danger in life is that you may take too many precautions.”
Today is Thursday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2022. There are 338 days left in the year.
The smallest Buick ever is now a little bit bigger.
When Dan Case leaves work as a quality engineer at Northrup-Grumman he goes to his home in Melbourne, Florida, where he enjoys his hobby of rebuilding and restoring antique automobiles.
Dear Car Talk:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 — You are energetic, bold and courageous. You are also warmhearted and generous to loved ones. (You form strong connections with those who are close to you.) This year will be more lighthearted and sociable. You will be helpful to others. You also …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question in terms of people who are addicted to smoking cigarettes. How come there aren’t any rehabs for people addicted to cigarettes? I heard trying to quit smoking is much harder and more difficult than quitting heroin. Any ideas? — C.A.M.
“The truth isn’t always beauty, but the hunger for it is.”
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you provide any tips on how to write an obituary? My dad, who has terminal cancer, has asked me to write his obituary, which will be published in the funeral program and run in our local newspaper. Not a Writer
“A life without a dog is a mistake.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been taking levothyroxine for 30 years. I take my daily dosage at about 4 a.m. and eat breakfast at 6:30, more or less. I usually have the same breakfast: rolled oats with some flax meal, blueberries, pea milk and half a banana. I just read an article in the newspaper th…
