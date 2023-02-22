“Do what you can, where you are, with what you have.”
Theodore Roosevelt
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:45 am
‘Love yourself first and everything else falls into place.’
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the key factors to consider when contemplating retiring abroad? My husband and I will soon be retiring and are interested in moving abroad to a country that’s cheaper and warmer than the U.S. Looking Ahead
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 — You have an inquisitive mind and are an excellent problem-solver. You resist routine. Many of you have an unusual life. You have a wide variety of interests. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to take charge of your health. Physic…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old woman in good health. Last May, I began having migraine headaches preceded by an aura two to three times a week. They’re not as severe as they were when I was younger, but I hadn’t been having more than one or two a year since I was in my 40s. I had a scan …
“I didn’t fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 — You are fiercely independent. You generally take the lead in most situations, in part because you know what you want and you go after it. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Old friends may…
Q. I recently attended my daughter’s Christmas ballet recital. She had a great part, the dancing Christmas fairy. I got there late, and the lights had already dimmed, so it was difficult to see. I did notice my ex and tried to sit nearby, even though our breakup was messy, and we are barely …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male who has used cannabis for 51 years. During that time span, I graduated from high school and college with two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees, and I spent 35 years as an accomplished educator, motivational speaker and author. I have been mar…
“Champions keep playing until they get it right.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 — You are thoughtful and sensitive. However, you are so sensitive that you often pick up the feelings and vibes of the people around you. This is a slower-paced year. It’s your chance to rejuvenate your energy and focus on relationships that concentra…
Delaying the start of Social Security benefits is a powerful way for retirees to cope with inflation, survive bad investment markets and reduce the risk they’ll run short of money. The advantages of waiting are so great that financial planners often recommend their clients tap other savings,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 — You live life fully charged. You’re not afraid to take risks, physically or emotionally. You explore new ideas and ways of doing things. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of people and sit…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In June 2022, I had a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit, severe sore throat and headache, and I tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test. I was 67. I called my doctor’s office the next morning and was advised to take Tylenol as needed for pain as well as tea with honey. I di…
“What went wrong, John?” asked a fellow boomer who, like many folks my age, are dismayed at what has happened within the American family over our lifetimes. Specifically, we have seen the end of mere childrearing and the consequences to all concerned of this new and harmful thing called “par…
What’s the use of hearing if we do not listen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I took Glucovance (metformin and glyburide) for more than 30 years. Then, because of worsening kidney function (high creatinine), I have been switched to just glyburide alone. I am also on Actos for my diabetes. I just joined Medicare Part D; however, there were only one or t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 — People respect you. You are warm, easygoing and reliable because you are disciplined and hardworking. (You hide your tender vulnerability.) This is a wonderful year for you; your efforts will be recognized. Expect a promotion, an award, kudos — some…
“Stay close to anything that makes you glad you are alive.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 — You set high standards for yourself. You are intuitive and understand others, which is why you are a leader. It’s important to follow your dreams. Take some time this year to reflect and renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosoph…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For the last few years, I have been taking yearly Reclast infusions for osteoporosis, because I have trouble taking oral medications of any kind. The infusion was given in February 2022, and over the next several months, I developed severe joint pain so bad that I could hardl…
Q: Years ago, a neighbor who was also a mechanic told us to put a rug on our concrete garage floor, underneath the motor, to prevent moisture from prematurely aging the engine. Is there any evidence that this does in fact have a positive effect on a car’s engine? We have been recycling old r…
“Never regret anything that made you smile.”
Just a year after the American motoring public enthusiastically greeted Ford’s new V-8 engine in 1932, the automaker redesigned its entire line of cars.
We all have seen pictures of wrecking yards with stacks of crushed, rusting cars.
Fiat stopped selling cars in the United States last year, but there’s still an Italian-brand car you can buy here (other than a Ferrari).
Gas-powered light-duty pickups are a go-to choice for people needing to tow a trailer.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 — You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun-loving. You will push the sides of the envelope because you’re daring and bold. This year, service to others is your theme. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a resource for others. Family and…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is 78 and has had Alzheimer’s disease since 2011. Her meds are 5 mg of escitalopram daily, 10 mg of memantine daily, and 25 mg of quetiapine daily. Could this be the reason she has had almost black bowel movements for the past five months?
“Your life is your story. Write well. Edit often.”
“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.”
Q. Ironically, my divorce was final last Valentine’s Day. Over the last year my ex and I have both done some soul searching. We broke up because he cheated — but he has apologized many times and I’m thinking about trying it again. I think this Valentine’s Day would be a great day to start ov…