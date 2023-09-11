“You only live once, but if you work it right, once is enough.”

Joe E. Lewis

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 — You are compassionate, opinionated and have a deep desire to help others. You can be unconventional and rebellious. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s important to let go of people and things that are holding you bac…

Our heart’s desire should be to share the Gospel

September 17th is National Back to Church Sunday. According to their website, www.backtochurch.com, “National Back to Church Sunday began in 2009 as church attendance in America was declining and church leaders began to look for ways to involve their congregations in reaching out and invitin…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 — You are clever, sharp, witty and inquisitive. Nevertheless, you present a serious demeanor to your world. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take some solitude so you can renew your spiritual or religious beliefs this year. Explore m…

How fibromuscular dysplasia affects the kidneys

DEAR DR. ROACH: Have you ever heard of “fibromuscular dysplasia”? My mom was diagnosed with this blood disorder and understands that there is no known medical procedure to treat it. She claims this is a blood disease that is affecting her kidneys, and she had a stent placed near the opening …

They Said It

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.”

Hernia in the belly button results in an emergency surgery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a hernia in my belly button for 20 years that didn’t bother me until two weeks ago. Then, the pain hit, and the belly button could not be pushed in. I waited until Monday to call the doctor. This wait resulted in an emergency surgery due to strangulation of the intestin…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 — You have strong opinions and are fiercely determined, which is why it’s good that you have excellent communication skills. It’s important to focus on family and service to others this year. Obviously, take care of yourself first. Time for a makeover…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 — You are spontaneous, and you love knowledge. You set high standards for yourself and for others. You are not a quitter. This is a year of change. Expect increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever has been holding you back so you can seek out n…

PSA tests in men over 75 can place them on a harmful pathway

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your recent column on PSA testing and have a simple question. You mentioned that a PSA test could do more harm than benefit in men over 75, but since it is a simple blood test, I don’t understand what the harm would be. (I’m 75 years old and certainly plan to live more…

Motormouth Extra July

Q: Wife just traded her 2010 Prius for a Kia Niro in touring trim. She mainly wanted all new safety features which could only be had with the touring model with leather seats. I avoid leather because it just doesn’t last well. Can you recommend leather care products and intervals of use to e…

Edmunds: The top 6 infotainment systems

  • By NICK KURCZEWSKI Edmunds

What features do you consider a priority when car shopping? Horsepower or cargo space are often mentioned, but the reality is that today’s vehicles are quite similar in how they drive and how much stuff they can hold.

They Said It

“Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.”

How seniors can save on prescription drug costs

Dear Savvy Senior, I take several medications for multiple health conditions and the prices keep going up, even with my Medicare prescription drug insurance. Can you recommend any tips that can help cut my costs? Tapped Out Tina

Skin-picking treatments vary from SSRI drugs to therapy

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had an unsightly rash on my legs for many years. I finally went to the dermatologist today, and he said I have skin-picking syndrome and that all of the findings on my leg are due to my picking at the skin. He suggested I talk to my doctor about starting an SSRI drug, …

Seizure-like episodes pose the question of epilepsy

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband experienced seizure-like episodes, without tonic/clonic body movements, in high altitude while traveling and being physically active in Colorado and skiing in France. Both episodes happened at least 12 hours after physical activity. Our general physician back home …

Get on the same page with co-parent

Q. My daughter tells me she doesn’t want to go back to her father’s house when her time with him is up. I told her father and he said that is exactly what she tells him (about going back to my house). I am confident my daughter wouldn’t lie about something like that. What’s good ex-etiquette?

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023 — You are imaginative and have innovative problem-solving skills. You think and act quickly, and are motivated by your goals. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy life! Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Loosen up…

Our work has purpose, and our rest has purpose

  • By MICHAEL WILL

Summer break came and went, and September has come upon us in what seems the blink of an eye. Students and families are returning to routines. School work and work schedules are recalibrating the rhythms of our lives. Interestingly enough, though, as soon as we’re getting into a groove and t…