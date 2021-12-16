“There’s zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.”
Susan Cain
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 5:52 am
There aren’t many luxury sedans on the market anymore. There are lots of luxury-sport sedans.
Dear Car Talk:
Long before he was of driving age, James Banks always looked forward to a visit from his uncle, who would arrive at his parent’s home in a 1951 Chevrolet Special two-door sedan.
Q: Can you address the difference, if any, between non-oxygenated versus other gas? One gas station I use has regular octane 87, premium octane 92 and non-oxygenated octane 91. They say their premium gas contains some oxygenates (ethanol) but their non-oxygenated does not contain any ethanol…
DEAR DR. ROACH: About three months ago, I had an attack of gout. I believe it was my first, but I may have had one a few months earlier that was diagnosed as a foot infection. The symptoms lasted well over a month. My last uric acid reading was 5.1, but it was 8.6 in February 2021. I am watc…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 — You are charming, honest and trustworthy. You have a refined, spiritual quality about you that others can sense. You are adventurous and have a deep understanding of others. This is a year of service to others, which means you have to take care of…
The Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one of Edmunds’ most highly rated models in the category. However, the Tacoma’s last full redesign was for 2016, and other automakers are looking to woo shoppers with fresh ide…
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.
“To forgive is to set a prisoner free, and to discover that prisoner was you.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 75-year-old man who is quite active in many sports, including tennis. About six weeks ago, I developed pain in the outside of my elbow, which the internet tells me is lateral epicondylitis. I’ve never had an injury, including fractures, that is so persistent. I seem to …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 — You are a cheerful, compassionate, caring person. People like you. You are witty, entertaining, active and easily bored. You like to have a good time! You are also articulate and very clever with words. This is a fast-paced, exciting year that wi…
Dear Savvy Senior, My 80-year-old father has an old flip phone he carries around with him for emergency purposes, but I’ve heard that these devices will soon be phased out. Is this true? If so, how can we know if his phone will be affected, and where can I find him a simple new one that he c…
“A happy life consists not in the absence, but in the mastery of hardships.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 — You are a sensitive person who is versatile and ambitious. You’re fair, impartial and thoughtful. You are a seeker who wants to learn more about many things. This year is a time of work and building both physically in an external way as well as int…
Q. The guy I have been dating for a year just told me that his ex and their daughter are moving back in with him. Evidently, his daughter is very sick, and his ex can’t take care of her by herself, so he suggested they move back in with him. We do not live together, but we were talking about…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Is it safe for an unvaccinated person experiencing long-term symptoms after a COVID-19 infection to get the vaccination, or must they wait until the typical 90-day period for symptoms to diminish or disappear? — P.M.
Today is Monday, Dec. 13, the 347th day of 2021. There are 18 days left in the year.
“Courage involves pain, and is justly praised; for it is harder to face what is painful than to abstain from what is pleasant.”
Q: I transfer photos from my Android phone (a Moto G Stylus) to my computer, then delete the pictures from the phone. But the photos don’t stay deleted from the phone. Is there a way to permanently delete pictures? — Tom Krocak, New Brighton, Minnesota
DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister recently had chest pain during exercise and now she is on metoprolol, but the cardiologist hasn’t explained to her the reason for the medication. What could she be on the medicine for? — M.D.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 — You are optimistic, charming, confident and charismatic. You definitely have your own particular style. You are also ambitious, hardworking and very organized. This year your zest for life has been strong. It’s a good year for socializing and enjoyi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: What exactly is tinnitus? What causes it? Is there a cure? Is there a treatment? What should be avoided to improve this condition? — M.F.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 — You approach life with intensity and a lighthearted humor. You embody the contradiction of wanting both your freedom and your security. You are open-minded, candid and always reliable. This year has been the beginning of a new cycle for you, which…
What is “gentle parenting”? It did not take much investigation for me to conclude that it is merely a rebranding of the same old, same old parenting babble that America’s mental health establishment has been grinding out since the late 1960s.
Most of you probably have a Nativity scene that you set out during the Christmas season. It probably has the familiar cast of characters: shepherds, wise men, a few barnyard animals, Joseph, Mary and, of course, the baby Jesus. Some Nativity scenes feature an angel or two, but that’s about a…
Live Nativity set for today
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 — You are very confident and charismatic. People find you to be friendly, easygoing and cooperative. You are risk-taking but sincere. It’s important to find work that is meaningful to you. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old female smoker in good health aside from having osteoporosis. I am addicted to smoking and have tried everything available to quit without any success. I tried taking Chantix 15 years ago and became suicidal. At that time, my late husband and I decided we wo…
A year after a very successful season that saw the Lakeview girls basketball team fashion a 17-4 record, share the Region 4 title with Greenville and finish as the District 10 AAA runner up, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors have even higher goals for the 2021-2022 season.
Coming off a 12-11 season in 2020-2021, which ended in a loss in the second round of the District 9 playoffs, the Union Golden Damsels have much higher goals and aspirations for the 2021-2022 campaign.
For Redbank Valley, its 2021-22 team is going to look almost identical to its 2020-21 squad, and that’s something that the Bulldog faithful should be very excited about.
If there’s one thing that new Oil City girls basketball coach Jake Stevens has noticed during his first few weeks on the job, it’s that he’s excited about the direction the Oilers’ program is heading.
