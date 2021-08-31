“What good is warmth without cold to give it sweetness?”
John Steinbeck
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 — People are attracted to you because you have a strong personality and you are very charming. You have excellent social skills.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If levothyroxine (the T4 hormone) has a long half-life (seven days), how does the pituitary gland provide fine control of the thyroid’s T4 hormone during a short time period (minutes, hours)? If there is such fine control between the pituitary and thyroid, manually trying to …
Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed bi…
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2021. There are 122 days left in the year.
“What good is warmth without cold to give it sweetness?”
“Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body.”
Today is Monday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2021. There are 123 days left in the year.
Q: My antivirus software provider suggested that I also use the firm’s “virtual private network” (VPN) service. What exactly is a VPN, and do you think it’s valuable to have one? — Dave Eichers, St. Paul, Minn.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is heatstroke? I exercised a lot in the heat yesterday, and today I feel dizzy and nauseated, even though it isn’t as hot as yesterday. — L.C.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 — You are a good friend to others because you are generous and thoughtful. You like to help people, even if you micromanage them. You are attracted to people who are interesting and stimulating. Because this is a year of learning and teaching for you,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 — You are a kind and genuine person. You are playful, youthful and independent.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old man, and my mind is still sharp. Nonetheless, I do seem to have “senior moments.” I can’t come up with a word or remember a name. A couple of years ago, I was about to purchase a popular memory drug and decided to ask the pharmacist about it.
Q: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?
Tractor Sunday
”In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes,” (Judges 17:6 ESV).
Q: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — You are kind, warm and generous. You also have an analytical, logical mind, which makes you a perceptive, observant person. Justice and fair play matter to you. You have strong family values. This year you will work to build something, perhaps even …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always been a proponent of the attitude that “no matter how much you make yourself look younger on the outside, you are still aging on the inside.” I read a recent article on the benefits of the supplement NAD+, which describes the inside anti-aging benefits. It appear…
“Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.”
What’s wrong with 707 horsepower? Nothing that 797 horsepower can’t cure!
Richard Branyan is not your typical Southerner. Born in New York, reared in England, and now living in Mississippi, Branyan speaks with an eloquent British accent. But his accent is not the only thing that differentiates the 49-year-old Branyan from his friends, co-workers, and neighbors dow…
“If you invest in beauty, it will remain with you all the days of your life.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: My question concerns the benefits and risks of taking oral estrogen following removal of ovaries and uterus due to my concerns about ovarian cancer. I have recovered well from having this laparoscopic-robotic surgery. I am a healthy 69-year-old with a family history of ovaria…
Q: I recently bought a 2021 Ford F-150 with the center lane control. When driving on a straight road, such as I-94, etc., the light comes on telling me to hold my hands on the steering wheel every few minutes or more often, unless I move the wheel several times a minute. I am 85 years old, a…
“In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.”
Dear Savvy Senior, I'm 58 years old and working on a plan for my retirement. I've read that I need to check my Social Security statement every year to validate its accuracy. How do I go about doing this? - Planning Ahead
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you explain diabetes and gangrene? I am prediabetic and the second toes on both feet have some tiny black spots on them. I will see my primary care physician soon. - S.R.
Today in History
“Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy woman. I recently had a whole-body thermography exam that highlighted my thyroid rather dramatically. Should I get a blood test for my thyroid and/or an ultrasound? - E.D.
Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollar…
DEAR DR. ROACH: As I seem to be highly prone to urinary tract infections, I've been using vaginal Estrace for decades. I'm 82 years old. I've developed serious gastroesophageal reflux disease, and note that there's a connection with female hormones. Two of my health care providers disagree o…
Clarion 238 Toby Street Moving Garage Sale. Fri Sept 3, 9…
CLASS A truck driver needed. Must have clean driving reco…
Huge Garage Sale - Cowansville - 723 E. Brady Rd. Fri., S…
Move in ready 2 BR, 2 bath Mobile Home in Pine Terrace Tr…
O.C. 9 Scotts Drive Yard Sale Fri. and Sat. Sept 3-4 from…
Offering up to $200 Sign on Bonus. Excellent part time op…
Shippenville - 713 Piper Road - Fri Sept 3, 9-4 & Sat…
Siverly - Huge Multi Family garage sale rain or shine. Fr…