“The plan is to fan this spark into a flame.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 5, 2023 — You are multitalented and try to do everything. Learn to pace yourself. Take time off. This is the perfect year to take inventory of your life. You might have to let go of people, places and things that have held you back. Do some internal and extern…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 3, 2023 — You are courageous and resilient. You are also sharp-witted, clever and multitalented. (Lucky you.) This is an excellent year to take up further studies or explore anything you want to learn, especially exploring your inner world and higher conscio…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 2, 2023 — You are eloquent and understanding, which makes you an excellent mediator. You are thoughtful and kind — a good friend. This is a year of service for you, which means it will be personally rewarding. Take care of yourself so that you can help family …

Dealing with chronic edema and venous insufficiency

DEAR DR ROACH: I am in my early 90s and was diagnosed with “venous insufficiency” in both legs about 20 years ago. Over the years, I have attempted to deal with chronic edema in both ankles and feet by using elevation and compression devices. Of course, these are only temporary measures and …

ECG produces an incidental "low voltage" finding

DEAR DR. ROACH: I will be undergoing a thyroidectomy to reduce the chances of thyroid cancer, given my family history, a CHEK2 mutation and ongoing thyroid nodule growth. My concern is that I had an ECG for pre-op purposes and received results that stated I had low voltage on the extremity l…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 1, 2023 — You are practical, attentive and give serious thought to what interests you. You’re also witty, chatty and casual. This year is full of exciting change and increased personal freedom. Learn to be more flexible. Let go of whatever has been holding y…

Eliminating unhealthy foods based on cholesterol level

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I have been watching our fat intake, and we have eliminated almost all red meat and processed foods from our diet. We do eat a lot of fish (salmon primarily) and boneless/skinless chicken. I am, at times, confused about the information on nutrition facts labels…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 — You have strong views and a no-nonsense approach to life. You are passionate, intense and determined. This year is a time of learning and teaching for you. Take courses. Renew your spiritual beliefs. Study whatever will help you get a better self-…

How Medicare covers physical therapy services

Dear Savvy Senior, Does Medicare cover physical therapy, and if so, how much coverage do they provide? My 66-year-old husband was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and will need ongoing physical therapy to help keep him moving. Worried Wife

They Said It

“Opportunity does not knock, it presents itself when you beat down the door.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 30, 2023 — You are a serious thinker. Naturally, as a Gemini, you are always curious. You are hardworking, disciplined and reliable. Focus on your personal responsibilities to others this year. Take care of yourself. Put family friends and loved ones first, fo…

If you want to end the war, ask questions

Q. My ex is such a liar! He makes up stuff and tells me it happened his way, when I know it didn’t. My friend told me that was “gaslighting” and that was a trait of being a narcissist. What can I do if ex is a narcissist? What’s good ex-etiquette?

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 29, 2023 — You are intellectually energetic and always an idealist. People like your upbeat energy, which can be dauntless. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay flexible and light on your feet. Seek out new opportunities. Trust your in…

Fingers and toes turn blue, become numb when cold

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 83-year-old male. I eat a plant-based diet, and I exercise at my local YMCA at least three times a week. I’m concerned that my toes and fingers will turn blue daily, in response to getting cold. My fingertips also become numb. — W.H.

Blackstone: Your wedding, your choice

Q. So I haven’t seen my dad in nine years. He walked out on our family to hang with a much younger woman in his office and we haven’t seen him since. Evidently, he just broke up with her and he is reaching out. But, here’s the thing: I’m getting married in two weeks and he just texted me tha…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, May 27, 2023 — You are perceptive and creative, and you like to share your ideas. The strength of your personality can lift any situation that you find yourself in. (You’re that powerful.) This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Your creativity, zes…

Culture changes but God's goal for us does not

But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived. You, however, continue in the things you have learned and become convinced of, knowing from whom you have learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings which are able to give y…

Three steps to downsize in a hurry

Ideally, you’d spend months or even years carefully purging excess belongings — but life may have other plans. Maybe you or someone you love has a health crisis and needs to move into assisted living. Or someone has died and their home has to be cleared before next month’s rent is due. Maybe…