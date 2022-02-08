“The difficult is what takes a little time; the impossible is what takes a little longer.”
Fridtjof Nansen
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“The difficult is what takes a little time; the impossible is what takes a little longer.”
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2022. There are 326 days left in the year.
Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be fir…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with the factor V Leiden mutation a few years ago, after having a deep vein thrombosis. Then I got COVID-19 in October 2020, but recovered with only mild symptoms. Since I have the factor V mutation, I have chosen not to get a vaccine for COVID. Unfortunately,…
“Don’t plan it all. Let life surprise you a little.”
Today is Monday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2022. There are 327 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 69 years old and have multiple sclerosis, for which I have been taking Aubagio (teriflunomide) for five months. My monthly liver tests have been negative so far. I am concerned about the long-term effects of this drug on my liver. Can the drug damage the liver permanentl…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 — You are friendly and interesting, and people like to be around you. You want to expand your world, which is why you love to learn and travel. Take good care of yourself this year, because you will have to be of service to others. This year is about n…
Q: I do a lot of videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. I can use either Wi-Fi with a download speed about 80 megabits per second or a wired internet connection that has a download speed of 240 megabits per second. On Wi-Fi I have no problems, but on a wired connection the video some…
In the Book of 2 Kings, chapter 6, we read about an incident which took place during a time of war between the Kingdom of Israel and the Kingdom of Aram.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 93, in very good health, belong to a gym and take only simvastatin, some vitamins (D3, C, calcium) and Prolia. Two years ago, I began growing hair on my arms that never had any hair. They now are very hairy, and my head is mostly bald no hair growth that I would enjoy. I…
ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden joined Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam on Friday in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises on the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative.
“Walls turned sideways are bridges.”
Happy Birthday for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 — You are hardworking, determined and practical, because you like to be organized. You are also a creative problem-solver. This year will be more social for you. You will enjoy life and be grateful for what you have. You will be popular this year, and …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Up until recently, the recommended amount of sleep was seven and a half to eight hours per night. Now all of a sudden, some study says individuals getting more than six and a half or less than three are headed for dementia! What’s the consensus about sleep? — M.S.
You often hear that new cars, especially new crossovers, are so similar they (the car companies) might as well get together and just sell one.
Dear Car Talk:
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I have been going together to the same primary care physician for many years, every six months for routine checkups and sometimes in between when needed. In the past we always were examined in the same room, with each other present during the exams. At our last…
In the spring of 1982, Karl Widmayer was in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and was in need of a small commuter car.
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 — You are optimistic, compassionate and very active in pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.
“You cannot save people, you can only love them.”
Happy Birthday for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 — You are optimistic, compassionate and very active in pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.
Dear Jim: Covid has increased our awareness of indoor air quality. The air in my house often seems stale. What are efficient methods to get more outdoor fresh air indoors? — Randy G.
“It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have questions about the nutritional facts label on food products, specifically as it relates to sugar. The labels now provide a percentage daily value for “added sugars.” Doing the math (for example, 10 grams of added sugars equals 20% of the daily value) indicates that th…
Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 — You are a peace-loving, diplomatic person who values home and family as much as your career. You are focused on achieving your objectives, which you do with a friendly approach. This year is an exciting year because it’s the beginning of a new nin…
Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Feb. 1 2022 — You are strong-minded, impulsive and innovative, and you love to begin new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant.
“Only by forgetting the past can we be the master of the future.”
Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We bot…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 65-year-old woman with no significant health issues. I walk at least 2 miles a day. My 87-year-old mother was diagnosed with rectal cancer in May and passed away in September of this year. After her diagnosis, she informed us that her mother had colorectal canc…
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.
Q: Several months ago, my copy of Microsoft Word 2010 ceased being able to print documents. I get the error message “There is insufficient memory or disk space. Word cannot display the requested font.” (I get the same message no matter what font I use.) This is only a problem with Word. I ca…
“Freedom is something that dies unless it’s used.”
Happy Birthday for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 — You are an excellent communicator who is intelligent and very active. You’re on the go! You are compassionate and find it rewarding to help others. This year you will work hard to construct and build things both in an external, tangible way as well…
Today is Monday, Jan. 31, the 31st day of 2022. There are 334 days left in the year.
I think most people start out their New Year with optimism. We seem to gauge life, and how it is going, by weeks, months and years.
2016 Kia Optima EX - 1 owner, garage kept, non-smoker. Ex…
Now Hiring Food Service The Nutrition Group is now hiring…
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
Thank you to all that took part in my 90th Birthday Card …
BID NOTICE Sealed Bids are being accepted by the Oil City…
HUGE supply of used monitors, printers and computers on s…
Used Appliance List Speed queen electric dryer $75. Kenmo…