“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
Walt Disney
Today is Monday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2023. There are 104 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 — Your personal freedom is important to you, which is why you swing between being with others versus seeking privacy. You are attractive but elusive; devoted and independent. This is a year of learning and teaching for you. Take time to renew your sp…
Social Security benefits were once tax-free. That changed in 1983, when Congress decided to tax a portion of benefits for the highest-income recipients.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a female over 90 years old who has been urged to take an essential oil wolfberry supplement with a drop of frankincense to prevent cancer. I recently had a mastectomy in my left breast. Please comment. — D.H.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 — You are lively, passionate and enthusiastic. You like to learn, and you have the patience to do this. You stand up for your beliefs. This year promises exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever impedes progress. Seek out…
You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden; nor does anyone light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light shine before men in such a way that they may see your good works and glorify you…
East Grove Church new hours
“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 — You work hard to achieve your goals. You often specialize in something, and your success depends on your mastery of a technique. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s time to create solid foundations. Take charge of your health. Exercise an…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is 84 years old and has critical stenosis in his back. He is also diabetic (his A1C level is 8.8% with insulin), has high blood pressure that is under control, and takes amiodarone for his heart. He received an epidural for back pain, but it did not help. He is now…
Vehicles are among the most costly expenses individuals have. According to data from Kelley Blue Book, the average price paid for a new vehicle in the United States in September 2022 was $48,094. Canadian car buyers face an equally expensive reality in their country, where the average MSRP f…
Though many people have happily put the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, lingering issues related to the pandemic continue to affect individuals in unique ways. That's especially true for drivers looking to replace their existing vehicles. In the early days of the pandemic, efforts to contain …
The prevalence of technology has ensured that many things are competing for people’s attention at any given moment. That includes when people are driving, which has contributed to a dangerous phenomenon known as distracted driving.
The road is filled with variables that change each time drivers get behind the wheel. Whether it’s aggressive drivers, road construction crews or some other unknown, drivers can never say with certainty what they will encounter while on the road.
Just as TV shows get canceled due to poor performance or changing customer tastes, the same happens for cars and trucks. Sluggish sales have often been the deciding factor in ending a model’s life cycle, but the industry’s shift toward electric vehicles is also becoming a major driving force…
No two drivers are the same, and that reality is evident when motorists look for a new vehicle. Some drivers may want a flashy sports car, while others hope to get a great deal on a spacious minivan. Drivers also may be looking for different types of deals when visiting a dealership.
Vehicle maintenance is often viewed through the lens of keeping cars safe and running smoothly. That impression is accurate, but in addition to potentially saving lives, vehicle maintenance can save drivers money. The summer of 2022 was marked by rapid inflation that affected prices of just …
Electric vehicles (EVs) are more visible on the roadways than ever before. Research indicates that EVs are likely to become even more visible in the years ahead. In fact, a recent report from Extrapolate on the global electric vehicle market size estimated that the market would grow from rou…
Modern vehicles are technological marvels, which has had a profound effect not only on how much drivers enjoy driving, but also how much they’re spending to get behind the wheel.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution said Thursday they will spend an additional $2 billion and hire an extra 400 workers to make batteries at the automaker’s sprawling U.S. electrical vehicle plant that’s under construction in Georgia.
In recent years, many a motorist has noticed how much more glare they encounter on the road at night than they used to. The headlights that are now standard in many vehicles can be a catch-22. Drivers of vehicles equipped with LED lights often find the road in front of them is much more illu…
Impaired driving and distracted driving get their share of attention, as both contribute to fatal yet often preventable accidents. However, another danger lurks when people get behind the wheel — particularly when they engage in drowsy driving.
With so much land and a wide variety of terrain, North America is an ideal place to take to the open road. Indeed, car enthusiasts have answered the call of the open road since automobiles became a vital part of people’s lives decades and decades ago.
Travelers take to the open road for any number of reasons. When traveling on a summer vacation, families may find it’s more affordable to travel by car than to pay for airline tickets for parents and kids. Others take driving vacations because they afford more freedom to move at one’s own pa…
By The Associated Press
(BPT) — Summer is upon us, and it’s the perfect time to get outdoors and live out all of life’s adventures on the open road. From camping, fishing and kayaking to mountain biking and hiking, there is really nothing like enjoying the great outdoors and getting back to the basics with family a…
The last few years have not proven the most advantageous times for new car buyers. According to the Consumer Price Index Summary from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, buyers paid 12.2 percent more for new vehicles in January 2022 than they had in January 2021. Faced with such a …
There’s often a point when car enthusiasts are looking to purchase their first new performance car or sports car. Inflation and price creep have pushed many desirable models out of reach, but fortunately, a handful of automakers remain committed to offering thrill-making machines with wallet…
“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.”
Three-row SUVs have been a popular choice among car shoppers with large families. They typically seat up to eight passengers and still provide enough cargo space for luggage and other items. Avoiding the stigma of a minivan is another reason for their popularity. However, choosing the right …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 — You have a creative mind and excellent problem-solving skills. You are straightforward and tend to tell it like it is. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life. Your zest and creative desires flourish. Old friends may reappear. Explor…
Q: I recently purchased a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica with 64,000 miles on it. It’s my first vehicle with the automatic stop-start feature that’s supposed to save on fuel. Initially I noticed it didn’t always engage when stopped, and the owner’s manual helped me understand that it only does it wh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend uses an Inspire device for sleep apnea. It bothers him during the day when he feels it stimulating his tongue. Can you tell me about this? — R.S.
There’s often a point when car enthusiasts are looking to purchase their first new performance car or sports car.
“If you want to know what a man’s like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old who used to walk up 75 to 90 flights of steps several days a week as exercise. After a steering wheel airbag went off and damaged my heart, I am afraid my ability to do that stopped. After years of medications, I am now on a pacemaker, which definitely helps.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 — You’re passionate and focused, and you dedicate yourself to your work. You have amazing powers of concentration. This year is slower paced. It’s time for you to rest and rejuvenate your energies. Focus on relationships, especially with people wh…