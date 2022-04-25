“Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.”
Elvis Presley
Updated: April 25, 2022 @ 6:14 am
Today is Monday, April 25, the 115th day of 2022. There are 250 days left in the year.
Q: I can’t seem to permanently delete e-mails on my iPhone 13. After I delete the e-mails, they come back to my inbox later. How can I fix this? — Jim Traverse, Colorado Springs, Colorado
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 25, 2022 — You are often misunderstood because you hide your deepest thoughts. You are sensitive, emotional and highly intuitive. When you work, you are a perfectionist. This year you will prosper. You might get a promotion or an award. You will be acknowledg…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have started a long-term treatment taking a “cocktail” of four different antibiotics (Bactrim, Rifadin, Zithromax and Myambutol). I have been advised that I may suffer gastrointestinal side effects because this group of antibiotics will not only be killing bacteria related …
Night of Praise set
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 23, 2022 — You are bright, clever, talented and forever youthful. You have an excellent sense of humor and enjoy a friendly rapport with others, especially relatives, because you have strong family values. This year is about family, service to others and ta…
If the following testimony from a thirty-eight-year veteran of the teacher wars was a one-off, it could be dismissed, but the sad, sad truth is it is but one of hundreds of such teacher testimonies I have obtained over the course of my career.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an older male (I’m nearing 90) and have suffered from acid reflux for decades on and off. As I grew older, it bothered me more chronically, and recently I have been prescribed omeprazole, which seems to have helped. My question is this: I have also been advised that afte…
Usually after major events in our lives, there is the aftermath — the consequences or the after effects of the event. The death and resurrection of Christ is no different.
“I learned that you have to push away the demand of people’s expectations by believing in your instincts.”
DETROIT (AP) — New vehicles sold in the U.S. will have to average at least 40 miles per gallon of gasoline in 2026, up from about 28 mpg, under new federal rules unveiled Friday that undo a rollback of standards enacted under President Donald Trump.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The latest survey by AAA found 80% of Americans questioned said they would make changes and drive less due to the high price of gas.
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please offer your take on this situation regarding pain management and opioid use? I suffer from chronic pain due in part to degenerative disc disease and stenosis. Combined with neuropathy, severe arthritis and fibromyalgia, this has rendered me unable to work or t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 22, 2022 — You are a perfectionist who is bold, daring and sometimes eccentric, and yet you are also conservative at times. People find you charming and witty. This year, you will experience some exciting changes along with greater freedom. Be ready to act on…
The 2022 Subaru BRZ has been completely redesigned with more power, sleeker looks and improved handling. But is it better than the fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata RF hardtop, the reigning champ of small, driver-focused sports cars? Each vehicle offers a rear-wheel-drive setup, has room for two passengers, and is fun to drive. Edmunds compares them to find out. The winner may come down to your driving preferences and how you intend on using your sporty coupe.
The world is about to pass another important milestone in electric vehicle adoption: 20 million plug-in vehicles on the road globally, come June, according to BNEF estimates. That’s remarkable growth from only 1 million EVs on roads in 2016.
Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in t…
DETROIT (TNS) — General Motors Co. and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. are expanding their partnership to make a series of “affordable” electric vehicles together based on a new global architecture that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology, the companies said.
By NEDRA RHONES
With gas prices reaching record highs, many car shoppers may be asking themselves: “Which SUVs are the most fuel-efficient?” Edmunds brings you five options to consider so you can spend less time and money at the pump. We take a look at the 2022 Ford Escape Hybrid, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, plus the all-electric Tesla Model Y.
DETROIT (TNS) — Automakers and dealers are worried about affordability as supply-chain woes keep inventory levels low and customers are hit with increased inflation, high gas prices and climbing interest rates.
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — As electric vehicle sales take off, the number of those EVs on the road is growing faster than the number of public charging points to support them. That’s one of the high-level conclusions from an in-depth study on the state of public charging infrastructure that my BNEF…
DETROIT (AP) — New-vehicle sales in the U.S. fell about 12% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, as the global computer chip shortage continued to slow factories amid high consumer demand.
Drivers throughout the United States are feeling the squeeze at the pump as the average price of a gallon of gas reached an all-time high of $4.43 on March 8.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that motorcycle helmets are 67 percent effective in preventing brain injuries in motorcycle accidents and 37 percent effective in preventing deaths.
Habits can be hard to kick. Many people need a unique catalyst in order to ditch habits they’ve long wanted to put in their rearview mirrors.
Smartphones and other technologies have been implicated as risk factors for distracted driving.
Today in History
“The older I get, the more I want to be authentically myself.”
Today is Thursday, April 21, the 111th day of 2022. There are 254 days left in the year.
When he was 17 years old Kurt Born fell in love with Melody. He spent all of his time and money on her. As a result, she never left him. Today, the 55-year-old Born still loves Melody, and of course, the two are still together.
The thing about Jags is the most iconic ones have never been practical cars. Thank God.
Dear Car Talk:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 21, 2022 — You push yourself hard, and in doing so, you inspire others to achieve their goals. Despite your strong work ethic, you are playful and enjoy having a good time. This is a year of construction and building. This might apply in an external way or …
Q: Recently I had my oil changed on my 2018 Honda Accord Touring and, on the receipt of services rendered, the power steering fluid box was crossed out. I assume that meant it didn’t apply. I researched a little and saw it has “electric” power steering. But I found conflicting info. One plac…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I didn’t take my blood pressure meds for a few days, which I know was foolish. All of a sudden, my vision went sideways. By this, I mean I was seeing differently out of each eye. I don’t know if you’d call it double vision, but I was driving when this happened. It wa…
Today is Wednesday, April 20, the 110th day of 2022. There are 255 days left in the year.
“I found my place when I stopped looking for it.”
