“You can’t laugh and be afraid at the same time — of anything.”
Stephen Colbert
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 17F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 11, 2022 @ 4:36 am
This year, many people are making financial wellness resolutions. From budgeting better to saving for a big-ticket item or investing more income into a 401(k), there are plenty of financial goals to choose. However, one that you’ve likely overlooked is whole life insurance.
Ensuring the safety and well-being of a companion animal is a big responsibility. Pets need shelter, food, water, and routine medical care at the very least, and some extra TLC can always do a pet good as well.
More people are realizing that adding life insurance to their financial plan can provide a measure of security for their loved ones. In fact, according to a survey by the financial services trade association LIMRA, the first six months of 2021 saw the highest number of U.S. life insurance po…
Across the United States, millions of middle-aged adults struggle with the dual responsibilities of raising a child and caring for an aging parent. They are members of what is commonly called the sandwich generation. In fact, a 2020 report by New York Life found that 48% of the sandwich gene…
If you’re a millennial, the chances you’ve already invested in a private life insurance policy are probably pretty low.
When it comes to insurance, there are several myths that continue to persist, like the myth that red cars are more expensive to insure. That’s false, by the way. Car color has no impact on insurance premiums. Instead, factors like your driving history, annual mileage driven, the cost of your…
If your workplace offers life insurance at a low cost (or no cost), you may assume it provides sufficient coverage for your family — and not bother to give the subject a second thought. According to the 2021 Insurance Barometer study, 57% of U.S. workers rely on their workplace for life insu…
Many older adults get some peace of mind by taking steps to finance long-term care should they become incapable of living independently.
Emergencies, especially storms, can be unpredictable and cause personal injury and costly damage to homes.
This summer, many people will take traditional vacations for the first time in a couple of years. The COVID-19 pandemic put vacation plans on pause in the summer of 2020. But now that hundreds of millions of people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, this summer figures to see a significa…
Today is Friday, March 11, the 70th day of 2022. There are 295 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently fainted for the first time in my life, requiring a trip to the emergency room. There I was diagnosed with acute syncope. I am 95 years old and in pretty good health, with my numbers being all good. My blood pressure and heart rate are fine. I walk and exercise a li…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 11, 2022 — You have an innate wisdom, which makes you caring and compassionate. You are intuitive and emotionally sensitive. You often have many things going on at the same time in your life. This is a slower-paced year. It’s a time to rest and rejuvenate you…
Dear Car Talk:
Even after the hostilities of World War II were concluded, many American soldiers remained deployed overseas — and that’s where they soon discovered the joys of driving the locally produced open sports cars. These cars were very small by American standards.
Speed, it is said, is a question of money. How fast do you want to go?
Today is Thursday, March 10, the 69th day of 2022. There are 296 days left in the year.
“Only when we are no longer afraid do we begin to live.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 10, 2022 — You are attractive and charming when dealing with others. You are also ambitious and determined to achieve your goals. You’re very aware of the impression you create on others. This is an exciting year for you because it’s a year of fresh new beg…
Q: I have a Jeep Grand Cherokee in warranty and I stopped by a dealer because my memory seats stopped working. Was told it would be a two-week wait and would be tied up all day. Made an appointment. The next week got an oil change for my wife’s car at my local mechanic and mentioned Jeep sea…
Dear Dr. Roach: Years ago, when I was in combat, there was a very close explosion. The blast hit my left side and I almost immediately noticed hearing a very mild ringing noise in my left ear. Within a short period of time, it became louder and constant. Through research, I deduced that I ha…
“Patience is also a form of action.”
Dear Savvy Senior, What is the IRS standard tax deduction for 2021? I didn’t file a tax return last tax year (2020) because I lost my job and my income in March due to COVID. But I got a part-time job in 2021 and am wondering if I made enough money that requires me to file this year. Part-Ti…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 — You are charming and have a great sense of humor. You are also compassionate and caring for those who are less fortunate. In particular, you have a strong sense of justice. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you…
Dear Dr. Roach: I have spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease, along with scoliosis from childhood polio. A few weeks ago, I developed sciatica and started a course of physical therapy, but quit halfway through because it seemed to make the pain much worse. The therapist recommended I…
The Ford F-150 Tremor is at home off-road in mud. Or on-road in a blizzard.
“Risk something or forever sit with your dreams.”
Q. Although I have been married to one man for 30 years, I read your column every week. You seem to always bring it back to “Put the children first.” My thought is maybe if parents put their relationship first instead of everything focused on the kids, there would be fewer divorces! What do …
Dear Dr. Roach: I was wondering if you could explain why some vaccinations seem to completely protect against a disease, while others do not. For example, smallpox was completely eradicated by vaccination, and the hepatitis B vaccine is good for life and 98% to 100% effective, according to t…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — You are a driven perfectionist who is independent and ambitious. However, sometimes you are an emotional sponge for others. You soak up their feelings. This means you have to be careful and discriminating about the company you keep. This is a fabul…
Few things document weddings more effectively than photographs. Carefully curated wedding albums and portraits hung on walls serve as daily reminders of a couple’s special day.
Young couples tying the knot today grew up with social media, so it’s no great surprise that so many want to utilize various platforms when planning their weddings.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been far-reaching. People from all walks of life have had to confront the pandemic and the changes it wrought, and many of those changes could have some staying power.
The notion that “timing is everything” is applicable in many situations, perhaps none more so than on a couple’s wedding day.
Jewelry is a key component of weddings. The financial resource CreditDonkey notes that, in the United States, the average amount spent on an engagement ring is $5,500, while Canadians spend an average of $3,500.
ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — When a childhood friend, Ryan Rutledge, called me last fall, he had a request that just about took my breath away.
Weddings join the lives of two loving individuals so they can share their future with one another. Various elements help make weddings both momentous and magical.
Wanted to buy: used sofa bed in good, clean condition. Ca…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
Black & white long haired male cat w/ stubbed tail. N…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
BIDS WANTED The Board of Directors for Cranberry Area Sch…