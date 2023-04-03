“Don’t let your happiness depend on something you may lose.”
C.S. Lewis
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 5:38 am
“Don’t let your happiness depend on something you may lose.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 3, 2023 — You like to be at the center of things as someone indispensable to an important cause. You love a challenge, and you thrive dealing with groups. This is a year of change, which means you have to be flexible and courageous. Expect to increase your pe…
Some people rent in retirement because they don’t have much choice; they can’t afford to own homes. But financial planners say renting can make more sense than owning in some circumstances, even for retirees who can afford the costs of homeownership.
Today in History
Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 1, 2023 — You are an optimist who is flexible and fast-changing. You follow your heart’s desire. You are also multitalented and interested in many things. This year is about socializing and enjoying life and your relationships with others. Nurture the happi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer in my 70s. I read that HPV causes this cancer, but I have never been diagnosed with that. I also haven’t been intimate with anyone since my 60s, when I became a widow. What could explain my cancer diagnosis? — J.R.
“What have I done to cause my 18-month-old son to reject me?” asks a new dad. Whenever he tries to hold his son, feed, dress or change him, the child puts up great resistance and screams hysterically for his mother.
Most of the crowd spread their coats in the road, and others were cutting branches from the trees and spreading them in the road. The crowds going ahead of Him, and those who followed, were shouting, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David; Blessed is He who comes in the name of the LORD; Hosanna in th…
Today in History
“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 31, 2023 — You are energetic and purposeful. You like to focus on what you’re doing. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay light on your feet and be willing to let go of things so you can explore new opportunities. Expect to travel.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please explain the pros and cons of general versus spinal anesthetic? I have had three bladder tumor resection operations with general anesthetic in the past two years and have suffered the consequences of anesthetic fog, which is sometimes very disturbing and incon…
Today in History
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 30, 2023 — You are genuine, confident and courageous. You work hard for your personal goals, which can make you look selfish, but you aren’t. This year is the time to create solid foundations in your life, which means simplicity is key. Work to build struct…
In the summer of 1996, Steve Comstock’s wife decided her husband needed a toy for his 50th birthday the following spring, and that it should be a wood-sided wagon.
My husband, sentimentally, drives a 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with suicide doors that once belonged to his dear, departed father. The mileage is below 100,000.
There are Kahunas and then there is the Kahuna — Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer L.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I worked in a building from 1975 to 2002 that is now being torn down due to asbestos. The people who worked in the building didn’t know at the time of any asbestos exposure. What problems could we potentially have? Should anything be done? This isn’t good! — L.B.
“Let him that would move the world first move himself.”
Q: We have a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. It is parked inside where there are mice. Within the last two weeks we have found evidence of mice in the cabin. No serious damage to date, just tissue and the like destroyed. I changed the cabin air filter thinking they were gaining access there …
Today in History
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 — You are gentle, cooperative and polite. You are careful, cautious and observant about everything around you. This is the perfect year for you to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit! Have fun, but don’t lose sight of…
Dear Savvy Senior, Is there anything I can do to reduce my high Medicare premium surcharges? Because of my past income, I pay $329.70 per month for my Part B premium and $64.50/month for Part D, but my income has dropped since I retired. Do I have any options? Overcharged Andy
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a problem I’ve never seen addressed in your column. Unlike many people who are my age (85), I get too much sleep. I am pretty healthy, and I work out three times a week. Until last year, when my husband died, I was always busy taking care of him at home. Even then, I w…
“Learn the rules like a pro, so you can break them like an artist.”
Today in History
DEAR DR. ROACH: I so appreciated your recent column on arthritis — specifically osteoarthritis. I’m a big exerciser; however, I have always heard that this arthritis is caused or exacerbated by wear and tear. I was surprised to hear otherwise!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 28, 2023 — Your work is important to you, as is the affection of others. You are a caring, independent person. This is a slower paced year that will allow you to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in relationships.
“We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”
Q. I recently attended my daughter’s Christmas ballet recital. She had a great part, the dancing Christmas fairy. I got there late, and the lights had already dimmed, so it was difficult to see. I did notice my ex and tried to sit nearby, even though our breakup was messy, and we are barely …
Today in History
“I want to taste and glory in each day, and never be afraid to experience pain.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 27, 2023 — People are attracted to you because you are individualistic and likable. You are committed to whatever you do. This year is the first year of a new cycle for you, which will bring new beginnings, adventures and major changes in your life. Keep your…
Nearly a quarter of millennials (22%) are living with their parents, and more than half of those living with them (55%) made the move in 2022, according to a December survey from PropertyManagement.com.
Today in History
Our Question of the Week is, “Pray tell, what is ‘outdated’ about obedience, respect, proper manners, and humility?”
DEAR DR. ROACH: There is much mainstream news recently about the health risks of using natural gas appliances. I am 75 and have survived playing with mercury from broken thermometers as a child, a lifetime of cooking and home heating, and hot water from natural gas. I certainly don’t advise …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 25, 2023 — You are energetic, enthusiastic and resilient. You are also daring, bold and never shy to make your case. This is a marvelous year for you. You will get recognition for your past efforts. Expect awards, acknowledgements, praise, a raise or a prom…
Calvary Temple Church