“Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.”
Oprah Winfrey
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife and I are both in our late 60s. She has gotten three doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and I have gotten three doses of the Moderna, only because that was what was available when we got our first dose. Because of our age, we are considering getting a second booster dose. I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 29, 2022 — You are imaginative and inventive. Even though you are conventional in many ways, you are also unconventional in a slightly rebellious way. You have a witty take on life. This will be a social, fun-loving year for you. Your creativity and zest for …
The conventional wisdom of car buying once stated that your loan should not exceed 48 months. But the latest data from Edmunds shows that the average loan term for a new car has steadily increased over the last decade and is now about 70 months. These longer loan terms reflect not only a tre…
Mac McAllister shared an interest in antique cars with his father-in-law Louis Sandor. The older gentleman had a 1936 Ford whose style captivated both of them. It was a four-door Deluxe Slantback sedan.
“Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning.”
The Genesis G70 wants off its leash — badly.
We’re living in a golden age of off-road pickup trucks that you can buy straight from the factory, and the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are the most high-profile examples. They’re similar in many respects and offer full-size truck utility combined with exceptional high-speed desert-run…
DEAR DR. ROACH: For several months I was having constipation, diarrhea, stomach cramps, dizziness and a general feeling of unwellness. It got so bad that my gastroenterologist sent me for a CT scan and colonoscopy, which both turned out negative. Finally, my daughter said, “Mom, I’m sure it …
Q: This morning in your column was a question concerning a 2011 Acura RDX clock error. I believe it has a GPS navigation system. On Jan. 1, 2022, the GPS time reverted back to 2002. GPS time is calculated in epochs, starting from a known date and going forward 1024 weeks. If the RDX clock is…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 28, 2022 — You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. You are charming, observant and an excellent listener. This year will be slower paced and have a stronger focus on partnerships. You will definitely make friends more easily …
In the limbo, it’s how low can you go.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. You are charming, observant and an excellent listener. This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Get ready to explore. Be courage…
DEAR DR. ROACH: After not having a mammogram for about 10 years, I developed soreness in one breast. I was recently examined by my doctor, and a lump was detected in my breast at “10 o’clock,” about 7 centimeters from the nipple. I had a standard mammogram that showed a 2.5 cm mass, and I wa…
Dear Savvy Senior, A while back I saw an article on different ways to scatter a person’s ashes after they’re cremated, but I’ve misplaced it. Can you help me with this? I’m preplanning my funeral and would like to include instructions on what to do with my remains that my family will appreci…
Today is Wednesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2022. There are 248 days left in the year.
“Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage.”
Today is Tuesday, April 26, the 116th day of 2022. There are 249 days left in the year.
“Rest satisfied with doing well, and leave others to talk of you as they please.”
It is the mission of the City of Franklin Police Department to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, maintaining the highest ethical standards, to both the citizens of the City of Franklin and visitors alike, with honor and integrity.
The Sugarcreek Police Department covers five villages including Rocky Grove, Sugarcreek, Wyattville, Galloway and Reno as well as adjoining areas that make up almost 40 square miles of coverage area that includes more than 5,000 residents.
The Clarion Borough Police Department is committed to protect and serve through fairness, compassion and excellence while providing police services in accordance with the law and sensitive to the priorities and needs of the community.
The Polk Borough Police Department was established in 1997. In 2000, Polk Borough Police began servicing calls to Clintonville Borough. In 2001, the department started patrolling Barkeyville Borough. In April 2006, the department added the neighboring township of Frenchcreek and, in April 20…
The Pennsylvania State Police was created by an act of the legislation which was signed into law by Gov. Samuel W. Pennypacker on May 2, 1905.
Local and national law enforcement officers across various disciplines put their lives on the line to keep others safe. Police make many sacrifices, often putting their physical and mental well-being on the line to protect and serve.
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1839. Starting with James Hasson and running through to the current sheriff, Shawn Zerfoss, there have been 31 sheriffs. Primarily, the sheriff’s office is the enforcement arm of the Judicial Courts, both the commonwealth and the local d…
The Seneca Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1949. Members in the department are certified in Firefighting and Emergency Medical Services, Wildland Firefighting, Water/Ice Rescue, Vehicle Rescue, Boat Operations, Rope Rescue and Hazardous Material Training.
The Franklin Fire Department was established in 1893 and is located at 113 13th St. within the City of Franklin.
The Oil City Fire Department was established in 1887. From the days of bucket brigades, then horse-drawn steamers and hose wagons, to the mechanical era with motorized apparatus, to today’s fire service where many of the tools are hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, or computerized.
The Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1949 and is an all-volunteer department and is the primary agency responsible for fire protection and medical responses within the municipal boundaries of Cornplanter Township.
The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1955. Its service area spans over two counties and it offers mutual aid to other area departments.
The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Co. is located in the Borough of Cooperstown, approximately 7 miles west of Franklin. It provides primary emergency medical and fire protection to the municipalities of Cooperstown Borough and Jackson Township.
Chartered in 1938, the Reno Volunteer Fire is marking 84 years of providing fire protection to the Reno community. It has the oldest operating ambulance in Venango County, operating since the 1950s.
The Utica Volunteer Fire Co. was established in 1949 with 103 charter members. The department provides medical and fire protection to Utica Borough, Canal Township and a portion of Frenchcreek Township. Assistance is also provided to neighboring fire departments when the need arises.
The Shippenville/ Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 630, was organized on Sept. 10, 1947, when a meeting by a volunteer committee was held in the Paul Winkler Garage in Shippenville. Thirty-six community members attended that meeting and so began the 75-year journey of the department.
Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service is governed by a nine-person board of directors made up of community members from covered townships.
