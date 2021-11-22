“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”
Robert Louis Stevenson
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 — You are a strong individualist with unique personality traits. You are confident, enthusiastic and practical. You are also persuasive! People admire your generosity and fair-minded approach to things. This has been a slower-paced year that required …
There are always a few surprises in a new Windows operating system.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease…
Q: I recently changed my almost 4-year-old son’s preschool. My son, once fearless, has become reluctant to simply get out of the car in the morning and go into the school. There’s always a teacher at curbside, welcoming the kids. At his old school, he’d just get out of the car and go in. Now…
When is the last time you really laughed? Think about it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — You are calm, cool and composed. You are a curious person with a sense of adventure. You are also brave and courageous. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is no longer relevant…
County-wide Thanksgiving service slated for Sunday
DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes skin tags? I am a woman in my 80s. In the past few months, I keep finding small skin growths on my body. I went to a local dermatologist, who used a spray solution that stung a little, and said they would fall off. They haven’t changed. What do I do now? — M.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 — You are very charismatic. You’re confident, independent and powerful. You are easygoing, friendly and well-informed. You are also a natural leader. This is a wonderful year for you, because it is a year where you are seeking recognition for your eff…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had COVID-19 in February 2021. I had no fever, no loss of taste or smell, lasted two days with no persistent symptoms at all! I was cold and tired, and that is all that I experienced.
“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
The Nissan Rogue is one of the best-selling compact crossovers on the market. It’s also sold — for less — by Mitsubishi.
Dear Car Talk:
With styling reminiscent of pre-World War II automobiles, the MG T series cars proved to be popular, even after the war.
“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.”
Q: We have a new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E and have a question regarding remote charging stations.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I belong to a garden club that meets in a local indoor hall. We have one member who has been driving herself crazy worrying about COVID-19. She wants us to meet outdoors even in the winter, because she says we can’t be sure the building is clean enough and we don’t know the s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 — You are courageous in meeting life’s challenges. You are intelligent, perceptive and imaginative. You have a penetrating insight into what makes people tick. This year you might attain a higher consciousness by spending time alone in order to expl…
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.
“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 — You are intelligent and clever. You know how to motivate others and inspire them. You have a vibrant, dynamic personality. You’re an excellent communicator. This is a year of service for you where you will focus on your responsibilities to others…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Burned-Out Brenda
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
Q. My ex and I have been split up for two years. He had an affair and left. He’s living with her and seems happy, but that’s not the real issue. We have four children, all 18 and older. I know we must co-parent, but his take on things that have happened concerning the kids is so different th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote that minoxidil (Rogaine) provides some benefit for hair growth. My friend broke out in hives after using it. Would you please print the pros and cons associated with Rogaine? — T.A.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 — You have two sides. You are strong, independent, intelligent and practical. However, you are also soft, sensitive, intuitive and spiritual. You are a sensual, fascinating person. This is an exciting year for you that emphasizes individual freedom. …
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (TNS) — Some do it for the challenge of chasing down the big game. Others do it as part of a family tradition. And others do it to enjoy being outdoors one last time before winter. Whatever the reasons, many families and friends have been, or soon will be, taking part in…
“We all have ability. The difference is how we use it.”
Hunting safely should be the main priority for anyone on a hunting expedition.
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — He hadn’t shot a trophy buck in more than a decade, but when a 150-class 8-point stepped out on Oct. 5, Ken McGarrh couldn’t resist.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval in April to a statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data.
Pennsylvania hunters followed up 2019-20 hunting seasons’ highest overall deer harvest in 15 years by topping it when they took an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting seasons, which closed in January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
