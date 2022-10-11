“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.”
Nathaniel Hawthorne
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the 284th day of 2022. There are 81 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 72, and I have had arthritis for three years: two years in both knees, one year in my right hip and the base of my spine. I am 5’3” and weigh 221 pounds, with a body mass index (BMI) of 39. I lost 23 pounds from January to June.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 — You are a witty, charming, enthusiastic optimist. People enjoy your company. You are thoughtful and well spoken. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. It’s also time to let go of people, places a…
“Bravery is not the absence of fear. Bravery is feeling the fear, the doubt, the insecurity, and deciding that something else is more important.”
Tourism rebounded this summer in Europe — and Europe wasn’t ready. Pandemic-related staff shortages led to massive lines and flight cancellations at many airports; meanwhile, prices for hotels and taxis soared.
A mother recently asked my advice concerning a discipline problem she was having with one of her children. I asked her to define the word discipline.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a senior, and I shower in the evenings, regardless of what time I go to sleep. There are times I shower after midnight as well.
“In the morning, as he was returning to the city, he became hungry. And seeing a fig tree by the wayside, he went to it and found nothing on it but only leaves. And he said to it, May no fruit ever come from you again! And the fig tree withered at once.” (Matthew 21:18-19)
Kids program starts at OC church
“It is well to fly towards the light, even where there may be some fluttering and bruising of wings.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Are the current strains of COVID and monkeypox similar to the AIDS virus? I’m confused about the manner of spreading it and where these strains came from. — Z.B.
“The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on.”
Is it worth the extra spend — to the tune of $12,700 — to buy the electric version of Hyundai’s Kona rather than the nonelectric version of the same thing?
Dear Car Talk:
A 1950 Plymouth led Jaime Steve astray. That’s his story and he is sticking to it. He and his wife, Whitney, were enjoying a fine September drive in 2014 in the Finger Lakes region of New York when they drove pass a rural home with the Plymouth parked in the front yard near the road.
Look into just about any new car and you’ll either find a touchscreen or “virtual buttons” that seek to approximate the function of a mechanical button.
Dear Jim: Both my wood front door and metal back door no longer seal well and I can feel a draft near them. What can I do inexpensively myself to improve their efficiency? — Ronnie J.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been taking tamsulosin and finasteride for prostate issues — nothing major, just the usual middle-of-the-night urges and frequent urination.
“The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: My eye doctor told me I’m in danger of an “acute attack” of narrow angle glaucoma and that I need iridotomy in both eyes right away. He also said this may be related to my headaches. I wanted to get a sense of whether to go ahead with it pretty quickly or to possibly get a se…
Dear Savvy Senior, What kind of changes can Medicare beneficiaries expect to see in the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently signed into law? I’m enrolled in original Medicare and have a Part D prescription drug plan but spent more than $6,000 out-of-pocket last year on medications alon…
Q. The pandemic affected my income and although I can still afford my child support, it makes me furious that my ex is using it for her rent and a car instead of things for the kids. I give my children’s mother thousands of dollars a month and I pick up my oldest son in holey jeans and a fad…
DEAR DR. ROACH: In my 40s, I developed lumps in the palm of my hands. I was diagnosed with Dupuytren’s contracture and underwent hand surgery to correct the condition. I also noticed similar lumps in the arches of my feet, which cause no pain, so I’ve not sought treatment for my feet.
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 277th day of 2022. There are 88 days left in the year.
“A real Christian is a person who can give his pet parrot to the town gossip.”
Today is Monday, Oct. 3, the 276th day of 2022. There are 89 days left in the year.
“Curiosity is, in great and generous minds, the first passion and the last.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 — You look fashionable and love to play with trends. You are adventurous and friendly. Many of you like to party. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle, which means keep your eyes open for new opportunities. Tap into new directions. Be ready…