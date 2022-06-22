“You have two choices: to control your mind or to let your mind control you.”
Paulo Coelho
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 22, 2022 @ 5:52 am
“Leadership is not about necessarily being the loudest in the room.”
Dear Savvy Senior, My doctor recently suggested I start a walking program to help get my weight and blood pressure under control, but I’ve never exercised much and am 66. Can you recommend some tips? Hate to Exercise
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am concerned that my 33-year-old daughter will have breast cancer. I have no history in my family of breast cancer, but my husband’s grandmother, mother and sister all have had breast cancer with double mastectomies. I have heard that the DNA follows the mother’s side and n…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 — People born on this day are very talented and accomplished in many ways and all walks of life. No matter what you do, you are persevering, and you are a perfectionist. This is an enjoyable year for you because it involves learning and teaching bo…
Joe O’Connor wants to persuade your boss — and everyone’s boss — to reduce the workweek to 32 hours.
The recruiting strategist ERE Recruiting Intelligence estimates that 250 resumes are submitted for each corporate job opening, and the first submission occurs within 200 seconds after a position is posted.
The COVID-19 pandemic left no aspect of life as the world knew it before 2020 untouched. In the wake of the pandemic, students were forced to learn in new ways, individuals were forced to find new ways to maintain relationships with family and friends and employers and employees were forced …
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted millions of people to reconsider their careers.
Women are vital components of the global workforce. Despite the contributions of women, Pew Research Center’s analysis of median hourly wages of both full- and part-time workers indicates that women earn less than their male counterparts — even when they’re doing the same work and have the s…
Subsidizing child care, a key part of President Joe Biden’s pandemic recovery legislation that has so far failed to pass into law, would increase the number of mothers in the workforce and boost wages for industry workers, among other social and economic benefits, according to a new study.
Student loan debt in the United States is growing. According to EducationData.org, federal student loan debt has grown at an annual average rate of just under 28 percent since the start of the 21st century. Private student loan debt also is a significant burden, totaling $132 billion by the …
What are you giving up to build your career?
“You can’t go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand new ending.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 21, 2022 — Although aloof at times, you are likable, positive and optimistic. You have a strong sense of ethics and are protective of your loved ones. This year, service to others is your goal, especially with family members. Enroll in a class or take up a ne…
Q. My child’s mother and I hooked up at a party our last year of college. We were never officially together, although we tried to be once she found out she was pregnant. We are from different cultures and do not see eye to eye about how to raise our son. I am stricter and want my son to foll…
DEAR DR. ROACH: How do you diagnose bipolar disorder? Do you need a blood test, or can it be diagnosed by a person’s actions? — A.Y.
Today is Monday, June 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.
“Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 20, 2022 — You are gentle, imaginative and charismatic. People like you. Nevertheless, you can be outspoken! You have an adventurous soul. Stay on your toes this year, because it’s a time of change. Meet new friends who might help you. Be open to new ideas and…
Home values have been soaring — but the amount of home sale profit you can shelter from taxes has not. The $250,000/$500,000 exemption hasn’t changed since it was created in 1997, even though median home prices have almost tripled. That means more people face capital gains taxes when selling…
Q: In certain of your books as well as your newspaper column, you have written that children as young as 3 should be doing daily chores around the home. Exactly what chores are reasonable for that age child?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old male suffering from a fatty tumor located on my gluteus maximus. Two different local gastroenterologists have refused to remove this 2.5-inch-diameter tumor, probably due to my daily blood-thinning medication apixaban. The tumor continues to grow and is be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 18, 2022 — You are a straightforward, honest person. You are also an interesting combination of being careful and cautious, and yet, at the same time, willing to take a risk. Good news: This is a creative, fun-loving year for you! Your zest for life is stron…
My wife and I will be married 41 years in August. We have six children and 12 grandchildren. I say that to show that we have a little bit of experience in parenting, but we are still learning.
BIBLE Camp registration open
A group of local churches and Christian organizations are sponsoring a Revival Weekend event to be held Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, in Polk.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 17, 2022 — You are intelligent, curious and always wanting to learn more. You like to be informed, especially about current events. You have a dry sense of humor that others enjoy. This year is slower paced. It’s a time to rest. It’s also a time to focus on yo…
“There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.”
Aside from modern technology and contemporary floor plans, manufactured homes also use green building techniques. This means you can custom-build a manufactured home while also keeping it environmentally friendly.
In towns across the country, workers are struggling to make ends meet – and the high cost of housing is a big part of the problem. The U.S. is in the middle of a severe housing shortage, making it even harder for Americans to afford a home.
The Biden administration has introduced a sweeping proposal aimed at making homeownership and renting more affordable and attainable by addressing the national housing shortage over the next five years.
Modular housing is one of the fastest growing sectors of the construction industry.
Champion Homes exhibited two manufactured homes at this year’s Homes on the Hill Showcase by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI).
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am taking Fosamax for osteoporosis. One of the side effects is osteonecrosis of the jaw. Does this only happen if you have major dental work, such as pulling teeth or root canals, or can it happen with routine cleanings, fillings? — G.D.
Q: I get in the car and step on the gas and the car takes off. How does this work? How does the engine respond to my foot on the gas pedal? R.H., Hinsdale, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m looking for some answers or some advice, please. I’m crying out for help, and no one seems to care. Doctors just look at you like you’re crazy, but I feel like our lives are in danger. I have a parasite. My sister has had a parasite in her for a couple years now. She has …
