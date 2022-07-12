“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

T.S. Eliot

0
0
0
0
0

Features

They Said It

“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 — You like life to be calm and orderly with everything in its place, and you work hard to achieve this. You are confident, organized and hardworking. You are a natural leader. This is a year of learning and teaching for you, which will require more s…

Features

Length of hormone treatment depends on individual

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 60-year-old woman at the end of a five-year regimen of hormone therapy. My doctor has advised me to eventually stop use of estrogen and progesterone by this summer, as she says women have an advanced risk of breast cancer at this stage. Another friend a few years young…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, July 11, 2022 — You have charm and charisma. You are friendly, easygoing, kind and generous. Although you can be a dreamer, you are actually focused, motivated and ambitious. Service to others, especially to family, is your theme this year. Therefore, take good car…

Features

Motormouth Extra

Q: I am an avid reader of your column. Based on previous columns, I always engage reverse before parking my manual transmission car. When driving with my dad, he asks why. I have always said because Motormouth says so. Now I have the explanation of square vs. helical cuts. You may make me so…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, July 9, 2022 — You are ambitious and talented. Nevertheless, you have strong family values. Personally, you are sensitive, even though you wear a calm, easy-going mask. This year is a time of building for you. You might build physical structures in a literal sens…

Features

Earwax removal provoked tinnitus, or was it there all along

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a healthy 76-year-old woman, and over the years I’ve tended to accumulate earwax and periodically have it removed. The doctor used a slim vacuum, and the noise was very significant. Directly after that he gave me a hearing test, and I have hearing loss in my right ear.

Features

Living with Children: Let brothers work out their conflict

Q: Our 8-year-old, the oldest of three, is often rude to his siblings. I know some sibling conflict is normal, but this seems excessive. I hear him multiple times per day tell his younger brothers how annoying they are. In addition, he often yells at them to stop whatever they are doing that…

Features

They Said It

“The life of the nation is secure only while the nation is honest, truthful and virtuous.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 8, 2022 — You are a caring, sensitive and nurturing person. Family members and friends will turn to you for advice and comfort. You are intuitive and intelligent; you sense what is going on with others. This year, you want to enjoy life. You want to socialize …

Features

Motormouth Extra

  • By Bob Weber Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q: I want to respond to the tire sealant problems. About a year ago I was coming back from Cape Cod and in the trunk of my car I had a large explosion. At the next truck stop I discovered that a full can of tire sealant had exploded in my trunk. What a mess: sticky, gooey foam everywhere on …

Cadillac Escalade-V is Hulk on wheels
Features

Cadillac Escalade-V is Hulk on wheels

  • By Henry Payne The Detroit News (TNS)

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Cadillac Escalade-V’s specs seem like something out of a Marvel comics creative session: Big as Hulk, seats seven, built on a steel truck frame, cruises on autopilot — yet accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, dances on Corvette-inspired magnetic shocks, a…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 7, 2022 — You are very sensitive. You have a strong intellectual drive, and you constantly seek ways to improve yourself and become a better person. You are independent, self-sufficient and loyal to family. This year, you are focused on relationships, becaus…

Edmunds compares the 2022 Acura MDX to the 2022 Audi Q7
Features

Edmunds compares the 2022 Acura MDX to the 2022 Audi Q7

  • By ALEX NISHIMOTO Edmunds

Can the redesigned Acura MDX unseat the reigning three-row luxury champ? The MDX makes a case for itself against the Audi Q7 with its lower starting price, larger third-row bench and slightly more cargo capacity. Meanwhile, the Q7 features an elegant interior and more attainable fuel economy…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 — You are strong and passionate, which is why you fervently stand by your beliefs. You are self-disciplined, tenacious, persevering and confident. This year is the beginning of a fresh nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous and ready to explore new …

Features

My wife thinks I'm too flirty with my ex

Q. My wife and I have been married for 6 months. I’m very close to my ex—she’s the mother of our three children and the kids go back and forth between our homes. My wife was going through my phone and found some texts with my ex that she thought were too flirty and went ballistic. She said I…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 — You are naturally vigorous and energetic! However, you also have charm, class and poise — qualities that make you memorable. You’re an adventurer and a loyal friend. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Open any door. Be read…