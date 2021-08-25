“In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on.”

Robert Frost

An explanation of diabetes and gangrene

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you explain diabetes and gangrene? I am prediabetic and the second toes on both feet have some tiny black spots on them. I will see my primary care physician soon. - S.R.

Why you should create a 'My Social Security Account'

  • By JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior, I'm 58 years old and working on a plan for my retirement. I've read that I need to check my Social Security statement every year to validate its accuracy. How do I go about doing this? - Planning Ahead

“Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”

Thermography is not ready for prime-time role

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a healthy woman. I recently had a whole-body thermography exam that highlighted my thyroid rather dramatically. Should I get a blood test for my thyroid and/or an ultrasound? - E.D.

How to ask an angry ex about returning your stuff

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. After three years together, my ex and I broke up four months ago. I was so mad that I didn't take anything except my car, which was mine before I moved in. He still lives in the house, has my sofa and has all my pots and pans and I'm the one who cooks! He also still has hundreds of dollar…

Why a PC may slow down if a Windows 10 update is pending

  • By STEVE ALEXANDER Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

Q: I schedule Windows 10 to install updates during my off-hours. But, prior to installing the update, my PC slows to a crawl. I can only speed it up again by allowing the update to install right away, which forces the PC to restart while I'm trying to work. Is there any way I can prevent thi…

Can GERD be traced back to estrogen use?

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: As I seem to be highly prone to urinary tract infections, I've been using vaginal Estrace for decades. I'm 82 years old. I've developed serious gastroesophageal reflux disease, and note that there's a connection with female hormones. Two of my health care providers disagree o…

COLUMN: Don't downsize Jesus

My congregation is eight months into the 2021 New Testament Challenge, together reading the New Testament in one year. To some it seemed a daunting task, but broken down into manageable segments it really is quite easy — 260 chapters in 365 days.

It's not wise to refuse therapy for osteoporosis

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in decent health. I have osteoporosis of the spine and three fractured vertebrae. I have on and off back pain but consider myself fortunate to be able to walk and move as much as I do. Exercise is a regular daily thing in my life. One year ago, I was u…

“It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary.”

Arthritis in reader's shoulder is a complication of polio

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old polio survivor with severe osteoarthritis in my left shoulder, which is the side also affected by polio. I experience pain in varying degrees throughout the day, but at night the pain often wakes me up. I recently had my shoulder X-rayed. My orthopedic doct…

Don’t put off potentially lifesaving colonoscopy

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am responding to a recent letter from a reader anxious about undergoing a colonoscopy. One of her concerns was a possible perforation requiring additional surgery and a temporary colostomy. You reassured her that the probability of such an occurrence was very low.

The hidden dangers of sleep apnea

  • By JIM MILLER

Dear Savvy Senior, How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer that he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up too. - Tired Teri

News

“Fall in love with the masterpiece, and also the paint on the floor.”

Mother should attend kids' games

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

Q. Why does my boyfriend's ex have to be everywhere we go? She even goes to his kids' games when they are scheduled to be with him. I tell him she's not supposed to be around if the kids aren't scheduled to be with her, but he disagrees. I told him I was writing to you so he can hear how wro…

Husband's facial nerve pain comes in waves

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband suffers from trigeminal neuralgia. This is often very painful for months at a time, then the pain will stop for a few months before it begins again. He does not want to begin taking an antiseizure medication. Are there any natural remedies? - B.K.

It can be tough to identify source of weight gain

  • By Keith Roach, M.D.

DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has been slowly putting on weight over the past several years. She is disabled, but she has been watching what she eats and working with a personal trainer to build strength. She takes several medic…