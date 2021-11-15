“We all have ability. The difference is how we use it.”
Stevie Wonder
Updated: November 15, 2021 @ 5:11 am
Hunting safely should be the main priority for anyone on a hunting expedition.
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — He hadn’t shot a trophy buck in more than a decade, but when a 150-class 8-point stepped out on Oct. 5, Ken McGarrh couldn’t resist.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval in April to a statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data.
Pennsylvania hunters followed up 2019-20 hunting seasons’ highest overall deer harvest in 15 years by topping it when they took an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting seasons, which closed in January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
Poachers are thieves, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants your help to catch them.
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (TNS) — Some do it for the challenge of chasing down the big game. Others do it as part of a family tradition. And others do it to enjoy being outdoors one last time before winter. Whatever the reasons, many families and friends have been, or soon will be, taking part in…
The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports about the connection between COVID-19 and deer, pointing out there’s no evidence deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 — You have a natural appreciation for beauty. You are well-liked because you are generous, warmhearted and friendly. You care about others. Personally, you are well-disciplined and hard-working — qualities that contribute to success. This is the year …
Q: I dislike Microsoft’s frequent interruptions of my work in Windows 10. How can I keep the Windows 10 news feed from continually popping up when I’m trying to write an e-mail? The news feed window covers part of the screen on the right side.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet a…
Today in History
(Editor’s Note: Today’s Religion page features this column by Eric Reamer, the newest local clergyman to join our weekly “An Upward View” feature.)
Cooperstown UM Church to hold fundraising sale
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 — You are strong-willed and courageous. You are also perceptive, astute and capable of humorous irony. You are sensitive and idealistic, and you believe in fighting for what is right. This year is slower-paced. In particular, you will focus on your …
“I can only expect my son to respect me as much as I respect him,” said the mother to the “parenting expert.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Regarding shingles, is there a chronological benchmark for older people where shingles vaccination in no longer a major concern and/or provides no longer needed protection? — J.Q.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 — You are a caring, considerate person who is sharp, clever and observant. You are a natural optimist with a positive outlook on life. You have a great imagination and will push for what you want. This year you are in the first year of a nine-year cyc…
Today is Friday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2021. There are 49 days left in the year.
“If you want to be happy, practice compassion.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a woman, in my late 80s and have been healthy my whole life. I don’t take any medications for any conditions. However, I have one issue I would like to ask your advice on. Over the past few years I’m afraid I have become incontinent. When I feel the urge, I have to go to…
A Jaguar crossover SUV is a strange cat. What’s next? KISS releasing a country record?
Dear Car Talk:
In 1957, the powers that be at the Chevrolet division of General Motors witnessed the success that rival Ford was experiencing with its car/truck Ranchero and decided to respond with the El Camino.
Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying “they are ethically obligated to get the vaccine in order not to infect their patients.” But isn’t it true that the vaccinated are getting COVID and also infecting others? It is prote…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 — You are passionate, intense and sometimes competitive. You are an easy learner and like to acquire knowledge. You are enthusiastic about what is important to you. This year you are in the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wr…
Q: I have 2001 Lexus RX300 with only 46,000 miles. I bought it new and have kept it in mint condition. In recent years, I have only put on 1,000 miles per year and have switched to a once-a-year oil change. I know the “law books” say you should change oil every six months, but I have also re…
“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.”
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 10, the 314th day of 2021. There are 51 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021
DEAR DR. ROACH: Now that working from home has become very commonplace, I’ve noticed a lot of people raving about posture correcting devices. They seem particularly popular with social media influencers, but some media companies frequently feature them in their articles with links to shoppin…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you tell me about stomach aneurysms? My father died from one about 10 years ago and I’m wondering if that can increase my risk of developing one myself. — Almost 60
Q. Five years ago my wife passed away suddenly of a heart attack at age 43. I have since met a wonderful woman and we have been seeing each other for three years. My daughter, 14, gets along with her and her 11-year-old daughter very well. We are considering marriage, but within the last yea…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 — You are an excellent problem-solver, which is why you are capable of being a jack-of-all-trades. You are intelligent, witty, enthusiastic and energetic. You are also impulsive. This year, you are more introspective and thoughtful than usual, because…
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 9, the 313th day of 2021. There are 52 days left in the year.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
