“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree.”
Roy Lemon Smith
I can count on one hand — OK, maybe two — the number of parents who’ve told me that letting a child speak with a therapist has produced a positive outcome. One might dismiss a few such reports, but not hundreds of them. Most reflect a similar theme: to wit, a tendency on the part of said the…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you tell me why the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations only requires one shot to be considered fully vaccinated as opposed to the others that require two shots? I understand some vaccinations require a booster shot. But usually it’s months or a year or two before the seco…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 — You are unique and different from other people. You are loyal, hardworking, reliable and thoughtful. You are very caring with your loved ones. You have ingenious design skills, especially when working with border and balance. This has been a year of…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 — You are grounded and practical, but you are also intuitive and perceptive. You value fair play and are a natural peacemaker. You remain calm when others around you are flustered. This has been a social year for you, and also a time when you had to…
The measure of luxury used to be amenities — things like climate control air conditioning, leather seats (heated, even) and, of course, power everything.
Farm equipment manufactured by the J.I. Case Co. of Racine, Wisconsin, was well-known in rural America as the 20th century began. Case was not only a builder of threshing machines but also steam traction engines, as well as agricultural tractors and other farm equipment.
Dear Car Talk:
Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2021. There are eight days left in the year.
“Christmas is anticipation for the children; it is memory for most adults.”
Q: A blinking check engine light came on setting a number four cylinder misfire code. I suspected a bad ignition coil, which I replaced. I cleared codes and the car runs great. I was able to find an auto parts store open late and fortunately the coil was in front of the engine not in back. A…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 You are multitalented and can excel in many fields. Ever the optimist, you have a strong sense of purpose and are not daunted by challenges. You are an excellent communicator. This has been a year of hard work and construction for many of you. Next …
DEAR DR. ROACH: All my life I have had severe headaches almost daily. I have been to various doctors, and none of the treatments — including medications, stress management and identifying food triggers — was effective. Doctors told me to live with it.
Sometimes, you just need a minivan. SUVs can’t match them when comes to their sheer volume, particularly for chores like carting four full-size suitcases and two carry-ons, not to mention two parents about to take their first post-pandemic vacation. That’s a lot, but the 2022 Kia Carnival mi…
Q: I frequently read that drivers should turn off their engines when filling the gas tank. Why? — J.M., Chicago
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2021. There are nine days left in the year.
“Patience and tenacity of purpose are worth more than twice their weight of cleverness.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist with a droll sense of humor. You are extremely caring and generous to others. You are a hardworking perfectionist. You are also a natural counselor to others. This year has been a busy year with fun-filled opportunities to soc…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good resources that can help my wife and me determine the best claiming ages for maximizing our Social Security retirement benefits? Just Turned 62
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68, and in fairly good health other than severe hemophilia A. When I experience a bleed, a painful and expensive hospital stay is usually required to receive treatment. With the flu and COVID-19 vaccines I’ve gotten, the bleeds were awful, but worth the risk. I am hesita…
“Life is wide, limitless. There is no border, no frontier.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 — You are a courageous, adventurous person. Once committed to something, you are dedicated. You are well-spoken and eloquent, which is why people listen to you. You are an optimist who is caring and compassionate. This year you have had a strong focu…
Q. My ex and I have been divorced for almost 10 years. We are friends, that’s it. We share children and we have always worked together on that basis.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January and February this year, with moderate pain for a few days several days after the second vaccine. I am 79 years old and I am doing physical therapy for painful shoulders, rotator cuff tears in both shoulders, as well as arthritis. …
Today is Monday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 — Outwardly, you have a casual, breezy attitude; however, inwardly, you are sensitive and psychic. You will always be youthful, humorous and playful, because this is your basic nature. This year has been a year of beginnings for you. Continue to be co…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Since September, my son has been in the hospital for a high CK level. Initially, the CK level was 4,000, and as of yesterday, it’s increased to 8,000. Since his result is so high, his doctor suggests he take a genetic test. Do you have any suggestions to reduce the CK level? — S.L.
Spam is still making people mad — and perplexed.
After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intri…
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.”
Surviving the Holidays seminar set
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — You are organized, ambitious and have a breezy style that is articulate. You are very insightful about others. You are also realistic, cautious and honest. You have a true appreciation of beauty. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you.…
During Advent, there are four subjects that we focus on with regard to the Sundays leading up to the celebration of the birth of the Christ child.
Area churches have announced plans for special holiday services. Here is a roundup:
My previous column concerned so-called “gentle parenting,” which is naught but a retreading of the parenting propaganda that has gushed relentlessly from the mental health professional community since the late 1960s. When the propaganda began, the aim was two-fold: first, to demonize and del…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a problem with swollen legs. As a last resort, my cardiologist stopped my terazosin. I didn’t take it one night. Guess what — the next morning like a miracle my legs were back to normal. I am 92 years old, and everything is functioning just fine. — M.W.
“If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had osteoporosis for a while and recently had a bone density test that again confirmed that I have it. I am not really interested in taking an oral prescription such as Fosamax, because of the many negative side effects. I would like to find out more about the injectio…
