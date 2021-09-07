“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

Maya Angelou

0
0
0
0
0

Features

Unvaccinated hairdresser may be too close for comfort

DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdre…

Features

They Said It

“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

Features

Talk to ex before making plans to trade scheduled time with son

Q. My ex and I barely get along, and it’s because of things like this … I bought tickets a month in advance to go to a special venue on Friday the 13th with my son. It happens to be on the weekend my son is scheduled to be with his dad. (Dad sees Derek every other weekend.) I thought a month…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 — You are sensitive to your surroundings and extremely observant. You are capable, organized, hardworking and competent in whatever you do. In fact, at times you’re a perfectionist. You might be in the public eye.

Features

Horoscopes for Sept. 4

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 — You are creative and talented. You have excellent business savvy; plus, you are spiritual. You notice details.

Features

Waiting for the return of your hacked Facebook account

Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn’t me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can’t get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when F…

Features

Primary progressive aphasia is a type of dementia

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, my 77-year-old wife started to have some trouble speaking, and in some cases remembering or forming words. It’s not so bad that you don’t understand her and it’s not constant. But it’s there just the same. The family thought she may have had a TIA, as at the…

Features

Horoscopes for Sept. 6

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 — You are an excellent listener, yet very persuasive. You are compassionate and caring. As someone who is independent, you are active and need stimulation. Use this year to figure out what makes you happy.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem-solver.

Features

They Said It

“If you do not tell the truth about yourself, you cannot tell it about other people.”

Features

TV Highlights

Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 5-11.

Features

They Said It

“The only difference between success and failure is the ability to take action.”

CLASSIC CARS: 1975 Chrysler New Yorker
Features

CLASSIC CARS: 1975 Chrysler New Yorker

One summer day in 2014, Ruben Alvarez was driving past an automotive tire shop not too far from his home in Stafford, Virginia, when he observed a “for sale” sign in the windshield of a distinctive car in their parking lot.

Features

My mom is convinced nighttime sounds have name

DEAR DR. ROACH: I need help with my mother’s question (she’s 86). She reports hearing glass breaking or being smashed. It’s so loud that it wakes her out of her sleep. She looks around and never is there a glass broken. She says it’s also a loud crashing noise, like something slamming up aga…

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem-solver.

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 — You are refined and graceful, and yet you are also courageous, bold and forthright. You speak your mind, especially because you are intelligent and interested in many things.

Features

They Said It

“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

Features

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 — People are attracted to you because you have a strong personality and you are very charming. You have excellent social skills.

Features

Once-daily thyroid replacement is effective

DEAR DR. ROACH: If levothyroxine (the T4 hormone) has a long half-life (seven days), how does the pituitary gland provide fine control of the thyroid’s T4 hormone during a short time period (minutes, hours)? If there is such fine control between the pituitary and thyroid, manually trying to …

Features

I don’t know how to deal with daughter’s situation

  • By JANN BLACKSTONE

Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed bi…