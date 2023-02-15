“Your life is your story. Write well. Edit often.”
Lisa Nichols
“Your life is your story. Write well. Edit often.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 — You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun-loving. You will push the sides of the envelope because you’re daring and bold. This year, service to others is your theme. Therefore, take care of yourself so you can be a resource for others. Family and…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is 78 and has had Alzheimer’s disease since 2011. Her meds are 5 mg of escitalopram daily, 10 mg of memantine daily, and 25 mg of quetiapine daily. Could this be the reason she has had almost black bowel movements for the past five months?
“What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals.”
Q. Ironically, my divorce was final last Valentine’s Day. Over the last year my ex and I have both done some soul searching. We broke up because he cheated — but he has apologized many times and I’m thinking about trying it again. I think this Valentine’s Day would be a great day to start ov…
DEAR DR ROACH: I have Factor V Leiden, but I have been wanting to do testosterone replacement therapy. I have heard that testosterone causes blood clots. Obviously, with FVL, that would be a huge deal for me. Is this true? Does it cause clots? Or is it safe for me to do? — R.C.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 — You are saucy, playful and forever youthful. You have your own particular style. You’re willing to try new things and test the limits. This year is full of exciting changes and a chance to expand your personal freedom. Explore new opportunities. Tr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 — People notice you because you’re energetic, original and lots of fun. You’re not afraid to blaze new trails, and many of you are trendsetters. Make simplicity your theme this year, because it’s time to create solid foundations in your life. This inc…
“It is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 68-year-old male diagnosed with a 4.9 ascending thoracic aortic root aneurysm. I take metoprolol, valsartan, an aspirin and rosuvastatin. The medical system treating me is excellent (Cleveland Clinic), yet I have found published material from them that is conflicting. …
By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet undefined
A fellow psychologist says I paint with too broad a brush concerning the devastating effect mental health professional advice has had on children. He claims that some changes in parenting practice since the 1960s have been beneficial and gives more involved fathers as an example. Hold that thought.
The world is full threats. Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Cowardly Lion spoke of, “lions and tigers and bears.” (Oh my!) Likewise, the Christian faces the threats represented in Scriptures as “the world, the flesh, and the Devil.” Oz gave us fictional threats whereas these Biblical thr…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 — You are bright, intelligent and enthusiastic. You like to help people improve their lives because you often see better ways of doing things. This is a quieter, slower-paced year. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Take time to rejuvenate …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My ex-wife and I are both 72 and have known each other for about 15 years. Soon after filing for divorce in 2019, she became very ill with an ulcer, followed by lung cancer and the onset of dementia. Then, recently, the cancer came back in the other lung.
Today is Saturday, Feb. 11, the 42nd day of 2023. There are 323 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 — Achievements are important to you. If you have 10 minutes of quiet time every day, you are more effective because you will improve your excellent powers of concentration. This is a year of new beginnings and major changes in your life. Don’t hesitat…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 63 and was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2020. I had my prostate removed. Unfortunately, they found that the cancer had spread to the lymph nodes. I have since had 35 treatments of radiation and also started hormone suppression treatments (Eligard).
As a graduate student, Ed Johnson was in need of transportation for his off-campus university fresh-water field studies back in the early 1950s, so he called his dad, a Ford dealer, for help.
Shopping for a new or used car over the last few years has become a frustrating and expensive undertaking.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 — You are generous, independent and individualistic. You are resilient and willing to fight for what you want. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. Let go of people, places and things from the pas…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My nephew, 62, is a stroke victim. He resides in a board and care facility, bedridden and in diapers. There has been some cognitive damage, although he is able to speak coherently. The family pays $4,200 a month out-of-pocket for his care. There are three other patients at th…
Q: I have a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country that I purchased new. I also purchased the Chrysler Lifetime Maximum warranty. The ABS, BRAKE, ESP/BAS, ANTI-SKID warning lights came on. My dealership inspected the vehicle and tried to order a new sensor. They notified me that one was not availabl…
“We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a transparent floater in one eye that stays in the same general area. I went to an optometrist who dilated and took retinal photos of that eye, and they saw nothing. They just told me if I started seeing “curtains, light flashes, changes” to return. Nothing different h…
Dear Savvy Senior, I had dental insurance through my work for many years but lost it when I retired and joined Medicare. Where can retirees find affordable dental care? Uninsured Al
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 — You easily tune in to the moods of others, which helps you understand people. When captured by an idea, you will pursue it with enthusiasm. This is a powerful year for you, because you will reap the rewards of your past actions. Expect promotions,…
“Love is a game that two can play and both win.”
