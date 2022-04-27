“Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage.”
Dale Carnegie
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — You appear to be poised and calm. You have a refined quality about you. You are charming, observant and an excellent listener. This is an exciting year for you because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Get ready to explore. Be courage…
DEAR DR. ROACH: After not having a mammogram for about 10 years, I developed soreness in one breast. I was recently examined by my doctor, and a lump was detected in my breast at “10 o’clock,” about 7 centimeters from the nipple. I had a standard mammogram that showed a 2.5 cm mass, and I wa…
Dear Savvy Senior, A while back I saw an article on different ways to scatter a person’s ashes after they’re cremated, but I’ve misplaced it. Can you help me with this? I’m preplanning my funeral and would like to include instructions on what to do with my remains that my family will appreci…
Today is Wednesday, April 27, the 117th day of 2022. There are 248 days left in the year.
Today is Tuesday, April 26, the 116th day of 2022. There are 249 days left in the year.
“Rest satisfied with doing well, and leave others to talk of you as they please.”
It is the mission of the City of Franklin Police Department to safeguard the lives and property of the people we serve, maintaining the highest ethical standards, to both the citizens of the City of Franklin and visitors alike, with honor and integrity.
The Sugarcreek Police Department covers five villages including Rocky Grove, Sugarcreek, Wyattville, Galloway and Reno as well as adjoining areas that make up almost 40 square miles of coverage area that includes more than 5,000 residents.
The Clarion Borough Police Department is committed to protect and serve through fairness, compassion and excellence while providing police services in accordance with the law and sensitive to the priorities and needs of the community.
The Polk Borough Police Department was established in 1997. In 2000, Polk Borough Police began servicing calls to Clintonville Borough. In 2001, the department started patrolling Barkeyville Borough. In April 2006, the department added the neighboring township of Frenchcreek and, in April 20…
The Pennsylvania State Police was created by an act of the legislation which was signed into law by Gov. Samuel W. Pennypacker on May 2, 1905.
Local and national law enforcement officers across various disciplines put their lives on the line to keep others safe. Police make many sacrifices, often putting their physical and mental well-being on the line to protect and serve.
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office was established in 1839. Starting with James Hasson and running through to the current sheriff, Shawn Zerfoss, there have been 31 sheriffs. Primarily, the sheriff’s office is the enforcement arm of the Judicial Courts, both the commonwealth and the local d…
The Seneca Volunteer Fire Department was formed in 1949. Members in the department are certified in Firefighting and Emergency Medical Services, Wildland Firefighting, Water/Ice Rescue, Vehicle Rescue, Boat Operations, Rope Rescue and Hazardous Material Training.
The Franklin Fire Department was established in 1893 and is located at 113 13th St. within the City of Franklin.
The Oil City Fire Department was established in 1887. From the days of bucket brigades, then horse-drawn steamers and hose wagons, to the mechanical era with motorized apparatus, to today’s fire service where many of the tools are hydraulic, pneumatic, electrical, or computerized.
The Cornplanter Township Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1949 and is an all-volunteer department and is the primary agency responsible for fire protection and medical responses within the municipal boundaries of Cornplanter Township.
The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department was founded in 1955. Its service area spans over two counties and it offers mutual aid to other area departments.
The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Co. is located in the Borough of Cooperstown, approximately 7 miles west of Franklin. It provides primary emergency medical and fire protection to the municipalities of Cooperstown Borough and Jackson Township.
Chartered in 1938, the Reno Volunteer Fire is marking 84 years of providing fire protection to the Reno community. It has the oldest operating ambulance in Venango County, operating since the 1950s.
The Utica Volunteer Fire Co. was established in 1949 with 103 charter members. The department provides medical and fire protection to Utica Borough, Canal Township and a portion of Frenchcreek Township. Assistance is also provided to neighboring fire departments when the need arises.
The Shippenville/ Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Station 630, was organized on Sept. 10, 1947, when a meeting by a volunteer committee was held in the Paul Winkler Garage in Shippenville. Thirty-six community members attended that meeting and so began the 75-year journey of the department.
Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Service is governed by a nine-person board of directors made up of community members from covered townships.
The Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department was founded on June 3, 1952, by a group of forward-thinking and community-minded individuals and was officially chartered on Jan. 28, 1953.
The Venango County Department of Public Safety consists of Venango County Emergency Management and Venango County 911. Both departments share a Deputy Director and Department Clerk III and a facility. Our location is 1052 Grandview Road, Oil City.
Community Ambulance Service is a not-for-profit agency and is governed by a dedicated, volunteer seven person Board of Directors made up of community leaders and residents.
Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department, Station 25, was founded in 1950. It provides fire and rescue coverage to parts of western Forest County, Kinglsey Township, Green Township, Tionesta Township and Tionesta Borough. It also provides mutual aid coverage to departments in Venango, Clarion and …
Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department was established June 14, 1968, and is located at 1311 Cherrytree Road.
Fire safety measures are essential yet often overlooked. In addition to outlining the proper action to take should a fire break out, a fire safety evacuation plan can be an invaluable, life-saving tool.
The Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, which was established in 1959, provides service to approximately 20 square miles in Sandycreek and Frenchcreek townships. The department has 26 active members. Nineteen are fully trained interior-attack fire fighters and eight are fire polic…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 — You are determined and focused. You are a hard worker with a strong sense of responsibility. Others know that they can rely on you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means wrap up whatever you are involved in. Clean yo…
Q. My ex and I divorced after a very public display of infidelity. Everyone knew or found out and my kids were devastated. Even though they were adults, they had a very difficult time with our divorce. After five years, I have finally met someone new. I like him very much. He will be staying…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 62-year-old female. After about two weeks (sometimes less) of taking water-soluble vitamin supplements, I experience severe abdominal discomfort or a burning sensation. It feels like I either have a UTI or a vaginal infection. I also experienced the same symptoms takin…
Today is Monday, April 25, the 115th day of 2022. There are 250 days left in the year.
“Truth is like the sun. You can shut it out for a time, but it ain’t goin’ away.”
Q: I can’t seem to permanently delete e-mails on my iPhone 13. After I delete the e-mails, they come back to my inbox later. How can I fix this? — Jim Traverse, Colorado Springs, Colorado
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 25, 2022 — You are often misunderstood because you hide your deepest thoughts. You are sensitive, emotional and highly intuitive. When you work, you are a perfectionist. This year you will prosper. You might get a promotion or an award. You will be acknowledg…
