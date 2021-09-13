“I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall.”
Serena Williams
Updated: September 13, 2021 @ 5:27 am
Today is Monday, Sept. 13, the 256th day of 2021. There are 109 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 — You are devoted and persevering in pursuit of your goals. You are thoughtful and sensitive of others. Personally, you set the bar high for yourself. You are a natural entrepreneur with wonderful creative skills.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been having colonoscopies regularly since 1990. I was due for one last year, but postponed due to COVID-19. My previous doctor had retired, and I found another physician who I thought would be excellent.
In a world where we like to draw lines, it is always slightly amusing to me how much we immediately intentionally smudge those lines. It’s like an artist using a pastel or pencil to draw reality, but in a blurred fashion, not sure if it is truly solid.
It’s all over the web, that “grit” thing. Seems like every day, I get some promo for a webinar on how to get more grit, project more grit, or get in touch with your inner grit. So allow me to enlighten the reader on how to help your child acquire grit.
DEAR DR. ROACH: One of my New Age friends claims that our food (meat, fish and even highly processed food) is full of unspecified parasites, therefore a regular cleansing of the digestive system is desired. Wormwood has been mentioned as a treatment. Is there any truth to it? Do we need regu…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old, male and in good shape. The only medication I take is 20 mg of Lipitor daily. Approximately five years ago, I fell off a small ladder. The fall was caused because I lost my balance. From that time on, my balance has worsened. I notice that when I lose my ba…
“Courage is very important. Like a muscle, it is strengthened by use.”
Today is Thursday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2021. There are 113 days left in the year.
“Nobody has ever measured, not even poets, how much the heart can hold.”
Dear Car Talk:
More than a century ago, Henry Ford set out to put the world on wheels. Eventually he created a universal car for the multitudes — the Model T.
The resurrected Ford Bronco gets all the press. But there’s another Bronco that may warrant your attention if you’d like something a bit less aggressive — and significantly less expensive.
Q: Way back in the ‘70s, a friend had a Monte Carlo with front seats that rotated. To facilitate entry/exit, the seats swiveled with the touch of a lever.
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2021. There are 114 days left in the year.
“Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I’m 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdre…
“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”
By The Associated Press undefined
Q: I received a text from Facebook saying that someone was trying to get into my account. I could either say it was me accessing the account, or that it wasn’t me and I wanted to sign out. I chose the latter, and now I can’t get back into my account. I tried to change my password, but when F…
DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, my 77-year-old wife started to have some trouble speaking, and in some cases remembering or forming words. It’s not so bad that you don’t understand her and it’s not constant. But it’s there just the same. The family thought she may have had a TIA, as at the…
“We should, like, what? Give him a year to figure out his life and move out?”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen very little written about lactose intolerance. I am a 79-year-old woman in excellent health.
Today is Friday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2021. There are 119 days left in the year.
