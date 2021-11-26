“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”
William Arthur Ward
Snow showers will become more widely scattered for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 26, 2021 @ 6:49 am
Today is Friday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 — You are a seeker in life who is an idealist. You also have common sense and a good sense of humor. The theme of service will be in your life this year, which is why you have to take care of yourself so you can be helpful to others, especially family…
DEAR DR. ROACH: The rims of my ears both get so sore I can’t even sleep on them. What can I do? — W.W.
Want the good news first?
Dear Car Talk:
Pat Cashman, a retired newspaper publisher living in Vicksburg, Mississippi, saw an article in Auto Week magazine back in the early 1990s about a little known and little produced car called the Gordon-Keeble. Named after the two men who came up with the car’s concept in the late 1950s, the G…
“Silent gratitude isn’t very much use to anyone.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 — You are a sensitive, compassionate, caring person. You are also creative, idealistic and spiritual. These are qualities that make others like and trust you. This is a vibrant, lively year for you, because it involves change, stimulation and the di…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have sciatic pain. I do my best to mitigate the pain with exercise. The only painkiller I can tolerate is aspirin. I have been approved for physical therapy, but that doesn’t start for another six weeks. When I stand up, the pain is intense, and I just force myself to walk,…
Q: I have a 2010 Honda Accord with 110,000 miles on it. I am going to replace the spark plugs. The recommended iridium spark plugs, NGK or Denso, are very expensive. Some online prices for the same spark plug are almost half the cost. There are numerous articles on the internet warning of fa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Does our skin make vitamin D from sun exposure through a car’s windshield? Sometimes I expose my stomach for about 10 minutes while driving or riding in a car, but I’m not sure if the skin responds the same way through glass as it does with direct sun exposure. — S.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 — You are friendly, agreeable and composed. You are an interesting conversationalist because your mind is active and alert. You are confident and will stick to your opinions. This is a year of building and construction for you. You might build exte…
Dear Savvy Senior, When my dad died, we thought he had a life insurance policy, but we have no idea how to track it down. Any suggestions? Searching Son
“You’re only as young as the last time you changed your mind.”
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2021. There are 37 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 — You are enthusiastic, high-energy and creative. You want to have enough personal freedom to do things that are different. You want to be in charge of your life. You are also not afraid to be unusual, even shocking. This year you have a strong zest …
Q. Over the years, my yours, mine and ours bonusfamily blended into a peaceful menagerie. It was great around the holidays; all the kids, the exes, extended family on either side congregated at our home. No fights or arguments, we all accepted that this is the way life had played out and we …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My father died two years ago at age 73. For about six months, he had been experiencing excruciating back pain, which surgery didn’t help. A few years earlier, he had been treated for bladder cancer. He was due to have a follow-up appointment with his cancer specialist but did…
“Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 — You are a strong individualist with unique personality traits. You are confident, enthusiastic and practical. You are also persuasive! People admire your generosity and fair-minded approach to things. This has been a slower-paced year that required …
There are always a few surprises in a new Windows operating system.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease…
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”
Q: I recently changed my almost 4-year-old son’s preschool. My son, once fearless, has become reluctant to simply get out of the car in the morning and go into the school. There’s always a teacher at curbside, welcoming the kids. At his old school, he’d just get out of the car and go in. Now…
When is the last time you really laughed? Think about it.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 — You are calm, cool and composed. You are a curious person with a sense of adventure. You are also brave and courageous. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything that is no longer relevant…
County-wide Thanksgiving service slated for Sunday
DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes skin tags? I am a woman in my 80s. In the past few months, I keep finding small skin growths on my body. I went to a local dermatologist, who used a spray solution that stung a little, and said they would fall off. They haven’t changed. What do I do now? — M.R.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 — You are very charismatic. You’re confident, independent and powerful. You are easygoing, friendly and well-informed. You are also a natural leader. This is a wonderful year for you, because it is a year where you are seeking recognition for your eff…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had COVID-19 in February 2021. I had no fever, no loss of taste or smell, lasted two days with no persistent symptoms at all! I was cold and tired, and that is all that I experienced.
“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
