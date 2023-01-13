“The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.” - Aristotle, Greek philosopher

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 — You are clever, bright and organized. You present a positive, energetic face to the world, regardless of how you feel. This is a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy life! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but don’t lose sight of yo…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — You are diplomatic, and you love to socialize. When you want to do some-thing, you do it with enthusiasm. Your ambition holds no bounds. This is a slower-paced year and a time to rest so you can rejuvenate your energy. Concentrate on your needs an…

Meds for restless leg syndrome can worsen IBS symptoms

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you please give me some information regarding irritable bowel syndrome? I am taking carbidopa/levodopa for restless leg syndrome. I also take Unisom to help sleep onset. Do the meds I’m taking have any relationship to the IBS? I went through a stressful time lately and …

A checklist of what to do when a loved one dies

Dear Savvy Senior, What steps need to be taken after a loved one dies? My 71-year-old uncle, who’s divorced with no children, has terminal cancer. He’s asked me to take care of his affairs so I would like to find out what I need to do after he passes away. Unsure Nephew

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 — You are idealistic, imaginative and intelligent. You are also self-disciplined and trustworthy. Because you are caring and compassionate, you will help those in need. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be courageous! Be …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — You have a winning personality, which makes people like you. You are compassionate and have humanitarian instincts. You have a stoic mask and hide your deepest feelings. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let…

Rethink old-school breakup attitude and put the kids first

Q. My sister-in-law is best friends with my husband’s ex-wife. Before we got married, they had a tradition that their families spent Thanksgiving together. They have done it for years and want to continue it even though we are now married. The kids are supposed to be with their mother this y…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 — You are confident, practical and very resilient. You don’t hesitate to go after what you want. Furthermore, you are self-disciplined. This is a wonderful year for you! Expect a promotion, an award, kudos and recognition! You also might attain power a…

COLUMN: The Lord will be with us in this new year, as he always has been

  • Makayla Keating

“Abide in Me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself unless it abides in the vine, so neither can you unless you abide in Me. I am the vine, you are the branches; he who abides in Me and I in him, he bears much fruit, for apart from Me you can do nothing.” (John 15: 4 and 5, NASB)

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 — You are patient, reserved and conservative. You value the respect you get from others. You are direct and straightforward when dealing with everyone. Your theme this year is one of service to others, especially family members. Therefore, it’s impor…

Connect son with person you both trust

Q: Our 15-year-old son has pronounced mental health issues. He deals with multiple anxieties and depression, and he is painfully shy. You seem to believe that psychological therapy is of questionable value and even sometimes counterproductive when the patient is a child or teen. If that is t…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 — You are kindhearted, gentle and peace-loving. You are creative and enjoy the artistic talents of others. You work hard because you’re ambitious. This is a year of exciting change for you. Be flexible; be willing to let go. Trust your intuition. Many …

Testosterone replacement necessary to raise quality of life

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 84-year-old Asian American taking trazodone, sertraline and temazepam as needed, as well as daily vitamins, and I weigh 130 pounds. My blood pressure ranges from 98 to 111 over 60. Four years ago, I had kidney cancer resulting in the removal of my right kidney. Two ye…

Very low sodium level might indicate Addison's disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old female and weigh 130 pounds. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. For years, off and on, my primary doctor would tell me that my sodium level was low. Recently, my doctor said that if my sodium level is low again, I need to see a kidney specialist. I assumed the low …

Motormouth: Mileage-tracker issue

Q: I just switched my car insurance to one where they track your mileage and charge you accordingly. I was able to plug the device into the OBD compartment, but now that door won’t close! For now, door is off. C.C., Indian Head Park, Illinois

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 — You are friendly and easygoing with others; however, personally, you can be a perfectionist about whatever you do. You are emotionally compulsive and also compassionate. You care. Simplicity is your theme this year. Take charge of your health. Exer…

Truck is as comfortable to drive as a big car
Truck is as comfortable to drive as a big car

  • By ERIC PETERS

No one makes the six-passenger full-size sedans Americans used to take for granted that also had room in their trunks for six peoples’ things, and — if there wasn’t enough room for that — could also pull it behind them.

Edmunds compares: Volkswagen Arteon vs Kia Stinger
Edmunds compares: Volkswagen Arteon vs Kia Stinger

  • By MICHAEL CANTU Edmunds

The number of sedans on the market has been dwindling for years. Fortunately, there are two compelling choices left that have stunning looks, powerful engines and refined interiors. They also happen to have hatchbacks. The Volkswagen Arteon and Kia Stinger make a strong case for sedans by pr…

CAR TALK: Pressure's on when the low-pressure warning light pops up

My wife and daughter freak out when the tire pressure warning light comes on in their cars. I bought pumps that plug into what we used to call the cigarette lighter, but it’s just too complicated for them. If the tire isn’t visibly low, is it OK to drive for a while until someone else can pu…

Simple home safety solutions for aging-in-place

Dear Savvy Senior, Falls and fires are the two things I worry most about for my elderly father who lives alone. Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to help keep him safe, and keep an eye on him from afar? Concerned Daughter