“Stop making excuses; you’re the only one stopping you.”
Issa Rae
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2022. There are 123 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 — You are quick thinking, honest and sincere. Because of your warm-hearted nature, people sense they can trust you. Personally, you are focused and ready to rise to a challenge. This is a wonderful year for you because you are getting the recognition…
Q. My husband talks too much to his ex. Every time there is the slightest issue with the kids, they are on the phone chatting it up. It drives me crazy. Exes simply shouldn’t talk this much. All my friends agree with me and say it’s unnatural. He said I should write you and tell you my conce…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman diagnosed with coronary artery disease. My latest calcium score was 801. My right coronary artery was 80% blocked, and the left artery was 25%. My cardiologist asked me to decide if I want to do angioplasty or not. I don’t have any symptoms, only shor…
“To have courage for whatever comes in life — everything lies in that.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 — You are charismatic and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Ever the optimist, you are frank and always tell it like it is. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, when you will more dee…
Your mom had a dryer that lasted 30 years. Yours busted after five. Or maybe you’ve lost count of how many coffee makers, towel sets, microwaves and so forth that you’ve bought. There are a few proven ways to find products that have a reputation for durability, which can help you save both t…
Today in History
The mother of a 5-year-old girl tells her to dress for school. The child replies, insolence abounding, “No! I don’t want to, and I’m not going to!” Mom tells her if she doesn’t dress, she will go to school in her pajamas. The child dresses. And that’s the end of it. Or is it?
Modern American Christians have a “been there, done that” attitude in their faith. Many could even describe themselves with the inexplicable word, “bored.”
Tractor Sunday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 — You’re very independent. You’re focused on details. You’re generous, caring and compassionate to others. You welcome exploring opportunities to become a better person. This is a year of change, which means you must stay light on your feet and be r…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My almost-42-year-old daughter was informed today by her gynecologist that she has two CHEK2 genetic mutations. She has always been healthy. She and her husband have three young children, so my daughter is rather concerned. This revelation came during an otherwise routine vis…
Today is Friday, Aug. 26, the 238th day of 2022. There are 127 days left in the year.
“If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.”
It’s tough for opponents to gain much yardage or score many points against Grove City College’s defense.
WEEK 1
Under the direction of head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to have a losing season.
Clarion’s football team is hoping that an offseason of change can make the 2022 season a foundation for improvement in the college’s program. With a revamped coaching staff and more than 40 new additions to the roster, the Golden Eagles enter this year’s campaign with an eye toward building …
Clarion Golden Eagles Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) — In six years at Penn State, Sean Clifford has earned two degrees, learned four different offenses and even started his own player promotion company.
Pitt won its first ACC championship in November.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 — You are calm, levelheaded, practical and intelligent. Fair and optimistic, you have high standards in everything you do. Simplicity is the key to your world this year. Work to create solid foundations, either physically in a tangible way or internal…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 75-year-old female in excellent health. I either walk or exercise daily with fitness videos that are great and provide a lot of body science along the way. The only thing I’m unsure about is that the video instructor doesn’t believe in using weights, and feels that usin…
After spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach at Franklin, Jason Wargo was more than ready to take on a head coaching challenge. That opportunity popped up when Bryan Borkovich stepped down after a successful stint at Maplewood and Wargo was hired to take over the Tigers’ program.
After a historic stretch of football, Oil City’s football team came back down to earth in the 2021 season, going 3-5 overall and 3-3 in Region 5.
Last season was a wild ride for Central Clarion’s football team.
Last year was a storybook season for Redbank Valley.
Last season proved to be pretty special for the Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (UACV) football team as the Falcon Knights finished with a 9-3 record, recorded the first two playoff victories in program history and earned a spot in the District 9 Class 1A title game.
A change in leadership was in store following a three-win 2021 campaign for the Titusville Rockets. Bryan Baldwin was replaced after four seasons by longtime assistant Mike Reynolds, who hopes to kickstart the program.
Outside of a mouse infestation in the field house at Grove City’s Forker Field, it’s business as usual for coach Sam Mowrey’s Eagles as they prepare to defend their District 10 Class 3A football title this season.
Keystone football has been on a hot streak lately, racking up a 20-7 overall record over three seasons and a 10-4 mark in the conference. That includes its 2021 campaign which saw the Panthers go 7-3 on their way to the District 9 Small School South title.
Developing linemen — and depth at that spot on both sides of the ball — is a challenge for any small school.
Last season saw quite the turnaround for Cochranton.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 — Your practical, sensible approach to life includes an awareness of healthy lifestyles, which you may or may not follow. You are attracted to people with a strong work ethic. You are an excellent teacher. This year your zest for life is strong, whi…
Q: My 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee suddenly developed a clunk downshifting at a stop sign. Then, at the next stop sign, even my wife heard it. Took it to my local garage here, who I have great trust in, as they have saved me a lot of money. They used a machine to analyze it and they indeed fixed…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 75-year-old male in pretty decent health, as far as I know. I had an ultrasound due to some lower abdominal discomfort. The ultrasound did not show any reason for the pain, which actually subsided. But it did show that my gallbladder is full of stones. I am terribly co…
Today is Thursday, Aug. 25, the 237th day of 2022. There are 128 days left in the year.
2638 Kennerdell Rd., Fri-Mon, 8-5. ***NEW Ladies Lane Bry…
Lost on 8/28 - Pair of Apple Airpods, black silicone case…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - PF27, Crest Haven, White, Donut …
In Loving Memory of Catherine E. McNeely March 5, 1958 Au…
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
All hunting rights rescinded for the The Hanby Estate, In…