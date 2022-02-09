“You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

Maya Angelou

Peritoneal dialysis can be done at home safely

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 96-year-old mother has stage 5 kidney disease (GFR is 12) along with congestive heart failure. She’s not your typical 96-year-old — she is sharp as a tack, still attends church weekly and is involved with the assistance league! She is going to need to start some type of di…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 — Although you can appear detached, you are a caring, compassionate person. You work hard and are committed to what you do. This year is favorable for you! You will get a promotion, or receive awards or recognition for your work. Not only will you b…

Tax breaks for caregiver of elderly parents

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any tax breaks that you know of for family caregivers? I help financially support my 82-year-old mother and would like to find out if I can write any of these expenses off on my taxes. — Supplemental Sam

They Said It

They Said It

“The difficult is what takes a little time; the impossible is what takes a little longer.”

Never compare feelings for children to new partner

Q. The man I am dating told me that he has walked away from relationships because he felt as if he was second to the woman’s children. During discussion he asked, “Why would you ever want to get involved with someone when you knew you were not the priority? Your partner is supposed to be fir…

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines are best for those with clot risk

DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with the factor V Leiden mutation a few years ago, after having a deep vein thrombosis. Then I got COVID-19 in October 2020, but recovered with only mild symptoms. Since I have the factor V mutation, I have chosen not to get a vaccine for COVID. Unfortunately,…

Best to monitor liver enzymes when starting this MS med

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 69 years old and have multiple sclerosis, for which I have been taking Aubagio (teriflunomide) for five months. My monthly liver tests have been negative so far. I am concerned about the long-term effects of this drug on my liver. Can the drug damage the liver permanentl…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 — You are friendly and interesting, and people like to be around you. You want to expand your world, which is why you love to learn and travel. Take good care of yourself this year, because you will have to be of service to others. This year is about n…

What's wrong if Wi-Fi faster than wired internet connection

Q: I do a lot of videoconferencing on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. I can use either Wi-Fi with a download speed about 80 megabits per second or a wired internet connection that has a download speed of 240 megabits per second. On Wi-Fi I have no problems, but on a wired connection the video some…

Even after 91, your body can surprise you

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 93, in very good health, belong to a gym and take only simvastatin, some vitamins (D3, C, calcium) and Prolia. Two years ago, I began growing hair on my arms that never had any hair. They now are very hairy, and my head is mostly bald no hair growth that I would enjoy. I…

Biden joins pope, imam in calling for 'human fraternity'
Biden joins pope, imam in calling for 'human fraternity'

ROME (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden joined Pope Francis and a leading Sunni imam on Friday in calling for greater global cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and other world crises on the second anniversary of a landmark Christian-Muslim peace initiative.

Horoscopes

Happy Birthday for Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 — You are hardworking, determined and practical, because you like to be organized. You are also a creative problem-solver. This year will be more social for you. You will enjoy life and be grateful for what you have. You will be popular this year, and …

What is the right amount of sleep?

DEAR DR. ROACH: Up until recently, the recommended amount of sleep was seven and a half to eight hours per night. Now all of a sudden, some study says individuals getting more than six and a half or less than three are headed for dementia! What’s the consensus about sleep? — M.S.

Doctor insists on separate exams for couple

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband and I have been going together to the same primary care physician for many years, every six months for routine checkups and sometimes in between when needed. In the past we always were examined in the same room, with each other present during the exams. At our last…

Horoscopes

Happy Birthday for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 — You are optimistic, compassionate and very active in pursuing your interests. You value your freedom and the freedom of others. This year will be quieter and more easygoing. Focus on what makes you happy. Relationships will be important to you this year.

Horoscopes

Ways to fix stale air issue in house

Dear Jim: Covid has increased our awareness of indoor air quality. The air in my house often seems stale. What are efficient methods to get more outdoor fresh air indoors? — Randy G.

They Said It

“It is better to know some of the questions than all of the answers.”

Choose your sugar intake wisely

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have questions about the nutritional facts label on food products, specifically as it relates to sugar. The labels now provide a percentage daily value for “added sugars.” Doing the math (for example, 10 grams of added sugars equals 20% of the daily value) indicates that th…

Horoscopes

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 — You are a peace-loving, diplomatic person who values home and family as much as your career. You are focused on achieving your objectives, which you do with a friendly approach. This year is an exciting year because it’s the beginning of a new nin…

Horoscopes

Happy Birthday for Tuesday, Feb. 1 2022 — You are strong-minded, impulsive and innovative, and you love to begin new things. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are wrapping up things and letting go of what is no longer relevant.

They Said It

“Only by forgetting the past can we be the master of the future.”

If you put your child first, parents can compromise

Q. Having a daughter was not planned. My child’s father and I were in college and not as careful as we should have been. Being so young, we discussed very little prior to having our child and when we broke up, agreed on very little. She is now 6 and we have both changed substantially. We bot…

Balance age, history in colon cancer screening

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 65-year-old woman with no significant health issues. I walk at least 2 miles a day. My 87-year-old mother was diagnosed with rectal cancer in May and passed away in September of this year. After her diagnosis, she informed us that her mother had colorectal canc…

Today in History

  • By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 1, the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.