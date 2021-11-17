“Amateurs sit and wait for inspiration, the rest of us just get up and go to work.”
Stephen King
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, the 321st day of 2021. There are 44 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I watch a lot of skin-care videos by dermatologists. Sometimes they will have a patient who has a very infected and inflamed blackhead, boil or cyst, etc. It seems like the main treatment is oral antibiotics. My question is: How come we don’t inject antibiotics into infected …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 — You are intelligent and clever. You know how to motivate others and inspire them. You have a vibrant, dynamic personality. You’re an excellent communicator. This is a year of service for you where you will focus on your responsibilities to others…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Burned-Out Brenda
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (TNS) — Some do it for the challenge of chasing down the big game. Others do it as part of a family tradition. And others do it to enjoy being outdoors one last time before winter. Whatever the reasons, many families and friends have been, or soon will be, taking part in…
Q. My ex and I have been split up for two years. He had an affair and left. He’s living with her and seems happy, but that’s not the real issue. We have four children, all 18 and older. I know we must co-parent, but his take on things that have happened concerning the kids is so different th…
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently wrote that minoxidil (Rogaine) provides some benefit for hair growth. My friend broke out in hives after using it. Would you please print the pros and cons associated with Rogaine? — T.A.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 — You have two sides. You are strong, independent, intelligent and practical. However, you are also soft, sensitive, intuitive and spiritual. You are a sensual, fascinating person. This is an exciting year for you that emphasizes individual freedom. …
“We all have ability. The difference is how we use it.”
Hunting safely should be the main priority for anyone on a hunting expedition.
JACKSON, Mississippi (AP) — He hadn’t shot a trophy buck in more than a decade, but when a 150-class 8-point stepped out on Oct. 5, Ken McGarrh couldn’t resist.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval in April to a statewide, 14-day concurrent antlered and antlerless deer firearms season, which was proposed to simplify regulations and provide increased opportunity, especially for younger hunters.
Hunting is popular throughout North America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said that 40 percent of the population of the United States ages 16 and older participated in wildlife-related activities in 2016, the most recent year for data.
Pennsylvania hunters followed up 2019-20 hunting seasons’ highest overall deer harvest in 15 years by topping it when they took an estimated 435,180 deer in the 2020-21 hunting seasons, which closed in January, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently expanded regulations prohibiting the movement of high-risk carcass parts from deer, elk and other cervids to control the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
Poachers are thieves, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission wants your help to catch them.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission responded to reports about the connection between COVID-19 and deer, pointing out there’s no evidence deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 — You have a natural appreciation for beauty. You are well-liked because you are generous, warmhearted and friendly. You care about others. Personally, you are well-disciplined and hard-working — qualities that contribute to success. This is the year …
Q: I dislike Microsoft’s frequent interruptions of my work in Windows 10. How can I keep the Windows 10 news feed from continually popping up when I’m trying to write an e-mail? The news feed window covers part of the screen on the right side.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet a…
(Editor’s Note: Today’s Religion page features this column by Eric Reamer, the newest local clergyman to join our weekly “An Upward View” feature.)
Cooperstown UM Church to hold fundraising sale
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 — You are strong-willed and courageous. You are also perceptive, astute and capable of humorous irony. You are sensitive and idealistic, and you believe in fighting for what is right. This year is slower-paced. In particular, you will focus on your …
“I can only expect my son to respect me as much as I respect him,” said the mother to the “parenting expert.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: Regarding shingles, is there a chronological benchmark for older people where shingles vaccination in no longer a major concern and/or provides no longer needed protection? — J.Q.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 — You are a caring, considerate person who is sharp, clever and observant. You are a natural optimist with a positive outlook on life. You have a great imagination and will push for what you want. This year you are in the first year of a nine-year cyc…
Today is Friday, Nov. 12, the 316th day of 2021. There are 49 days left in the year.
“If you want to be happy, practice compassion.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a woman, in my late 80s and have been healthy my whole life. I don’t take any medications for any conditions. However, I have one issue I would like to ask your advice on. Over the past few years I’m afraid I have become incontinent. When I feel the urge, I have to go to…
A Jaguar crossover SUV is a strange cat. What’s next? KISS releasing a country record?
Dear Car Talk:
In 1957, the powers that be at the Chevrolet division of General Motors witnessed the success that rival Ford was experiencing with its car/truck Ranchero and decided to respond with the El Camino.
Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: You recently replied to a question regarding vaccination among health care workers by saying “they are ethically obligated to get the vaccine in order not to infect their patients.” But isn’t it true that the vaccinated are getting COVID and also infecting others? It is prote…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 — You are passionate, intense and sometimes competitive. You are an easy learner and like to acquire knowledge. You are enthusiastic about what is important to you. This year you are in the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to wr…
