“Patience and tenacity of purpose are worth more than twice their weight of cleverness.”
T.H. Huxley
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, the 356th day of 2021. There are nine days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 — You are an optimist with a droll sense of humor. You are extremely caring and generous to others. You are a hardworking perfectionist. You are also a natural counselor to others. This year has been a busy year with fun-filled opportunities to soc…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 68, and in fairly good health other than severe hemophilia A. When I experience a bleed, a painful and expensive hospital stay is usually required to receive treatment. With the flu and COVID-19 vaccines I’ve gotten, the bleeds were awful, but worth the risk. I am hesita…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good resources that can help my wife and me determine the best claiming ages for maximizing our Social Security retirement benefits? Just Turned 62
“Life is wide, limitless. There is no border, no frontier.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 — You are a courageous, adventurous person. Once committed to something, you are dedicated. You are well-spoken and eloquent, which is why people listen to you. You are an optimist who is caring and compassionate. This year you have had a strong focu…
Q. My ex and I have been divorced for almost 10 years. We are friends, that’s it. We share children and we have always worked together on that basis.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January and February this year, with moderate pain for a few days several days after the second vaccine. I am 79 years old and I am doing physical therapy for painful shoulders, rotator cuff tears in both shoulders, as well as arthritis. …
Today is Monday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 — Outwardly, you have a casual, breezy attitude; however, inwardly, you are sensitive and psychic. You will always be youthful, humorous and playful, because this is your basic nature. This year has been a year of beginnings for you. Continue to be co…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Since September, my son has been in the hospital for a high CK level. Initially, the CK level was 4,000, and as of yesterday, it’s increased to 8,000. Since his result is so high, his doctor suggests he take a genetic test. Do you have any suggestions to reduce the CK level? — S.L.
Spam is still making people mad — and perplexed.
After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intri…
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible.”
Surviving the Holidays seminar set
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 — You are organized, ambitious and have a breezy style that is articulate. You are very insightful about others. You are also realistic, cautious and honest. You have a true appreciation of beauty. This year is a year of learning and teaching for you.…
During Advent, there are four subjects that we focus on with regard to the Sundays leading up to the celebration of the birth of the Christ child.
Area churches have announced plans for special holiday services. Here is a roundup:
My previous column concerned so-called “gentle parenting,” which is naught but a retreading of the parenting propaganda that has gushed relentlessly from the mental health professional community since the late 1960s. When the propaganda began, the aim was two-fold: first, to demonize and del…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a problem with swollen legs. As a last resort, my cardiologist stopped my terazosin. I didn’t take it one night. Guess what — the next morning like a miracle my legs were back to normal. I am 92 years old, and everything is functioning just fine. — M.W.
“If you don’t like something, change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had osteoporosis for a while and recently had a bone density test that again confirmed that I have it. I am not really interested in taking an oral prescription such as Fosamax, because of the many negative side effects. I would like to find out more about the injectio…
“There’s zero correlation between being the best talker and having the best ideas.”
There aren’t many luxury sedans on the market anymore. There are lots of luxury-sport sedans.
Dear Car Talk:
Long before he was of driving age, James Banks always looked forward to a visit from his uncle, who would arrive at his parent’s home in a 1951 Chevrolet Special two-door sedan.
Q: Can you address the difference, if any, between non-oxygenated versus other gas? One gas station I use has regular octane 87, premium octane 92 and non-oxygenated octane 91. They say their premium gas contains some oxygenates (ethanol) but their non-oxygenated does not contain any ethanol…
DEAR DR. ROACH: About three months ago, I had an attack of gout. I believe it was my first, but I may have had one a few months earlier that was diagnosed as a foot infection. The symptoms lasted well over a month. My last uric acid reading was 5.1, but it was 8.6 in February 2021. I am watc…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 — You are charming, honest and trustworthy. You have a refined, spiritual quality about you that others can sense. You are adventurous and have a deep understanding of others. This is a year of service to others, which means you have to take care of…
The Toyota Tacoma has been the most popular midsize truck sold in America through the first half of 2021. It’s also one of Edmunds’ most highly rated models in the category. However, the Tacoma’s last full redesign was for 2016, and other automakers are looking to woo shoppers with fresh ide…
Today is Wednesday, Dec. 15, the 349th day of 2021. There are 16 days left in the year.
“To forgive is to set a prisoner free, and to discover that prisoner was you.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 75-year-old man who is quite active in many sports, including tennis. About six weeks ago, I developed pain in the outside of my elbow, which the internet tells me is lateral epicondylitis. I’ve never had an injury, including fractures, that is so persistent. I seem to …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 — You are a cheerful, compassionate, caring person. People like you. You are witty, entertaining, active and easily bored. You like to have a good time! You are also articulate and very clever with words. This is a fast-paced, exciting year that wi…
Dear Savvy Senior, My 80-year-old father has an old flip phone he carries around with him for emergency purposes, but I’ve heard that these devices will soon be phased out. Is this true? If so, how can we know if his phone will be affected, and where can I find him a simple new one that he c…
