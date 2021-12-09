“There is in the worst of fortune the best chances for a happy change.”

Euripides

ROAD TEST: 2022 Ford F-250 pickup truck
  • By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage

Earlier this year, Ford sent me a new (2021) F-250 pickup with the also-new 7.3-liter monster motor to test drive. This week, I have the same basic truck again — but this time, it’s a 2022 equipped with the 6.7-liter monster torque motor.

Edmunds: Must-have features on new cars
Edmunds (AP) — One of the perks of buying a new vehicle is that it offers features that promise a safer and more convenient driving experience. Some technologies have trickled down from luxury to mainstream segments, while others have been introduced quickly across the market. But which feat…

Motormouth: What's that shudder?

  • Joe Henderson

Q: Every now and then when coming to stop signs the brakes on my 2014 Hyundai Sonata will shudder. The dealer mechanic tells me my pads are OK. Is this something I should be concerned about? Is it a dangerous condition? D.B., Las Vegas

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 — You have enthusiasm for life, which allows you to work hard for what you want. You are vigorous, diligent and have high expectations for yourself. Despite your determined appearance, you are soft-hearted and sensitive. This year is the final year o…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 — You are easygoing and cheerful, with a warm, generous nature. You are creative and certainly determined when you are working toward a personal goal. You have strong morals and the courage to defend them. The year 2022 is a time of learning and tea…

How to help your overmedicated parent

Dear Savvy Senior, My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us? Worried Daughter

Reader shocked to find that EKG is no longer part of physical

DEAR DR. ROACH: It has been almost a year now that I had my physical with my general doctor, and I’m mulling over whether to return to her for this year’s physical. I am a 73-year-old man with usually unremarkable physical exams except for low HDL. I have a history of paroxysmal atrial fibri…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 — You are youthful and mischievous. You are knowledgeable and have a deep intellectual understanding of things. You are compassionate and spiritual and want to make the world a better place. Service to others, especially family, has been a theme for y…

Fasting no longer strictly required for glucose cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: My nurse practitioner just ordered blood tests, including blood sugar and cholesterol. He said I didn’t need to fast for either of them, but to inform the lab that I wasn’t fasting. This surprised me, since I’ve been fasting for years for these tests. I asked him if I could h…

Stop comparing, it's all in your head

Q. The holidays are coming up and it’s tradition that we all congregate at my partner’s parents’ home. They always invite his ex-wife. She never stays long, just long enough to say hi to his parents and their kids, but when she walks in, it’s like the prodigal daughter returned. It’s so obvi…

“The difference between misery and happiness depends on what we do with our attention.”

Some users of Windows 11 Home can avoid unwanted encryption

The good news about Windows 11 automatic encryption is that at least some readers can avoid the problem. In the last two columns, I’ve warned that Microsoft had set Windows 11 Home and Pro operating systems to automatically encrypt consumer data. I said that was dangerous because if a PC wer…

Is berberine beneficial for blood sugar control?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your advice on the supplement berberine. My husband is a Type 2 diabetic, and he recently read an article about the benefits of berberine for lowering blood sugar. It’s supposedly better than cinnamon, which he is currently taking. — A.H.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 — You are a truth-seeker. You love knowledge and constantly strive to learn more. You also have a flair for the dramatic and know how to cause a stir. This year requires flexibility on your part because you are undergoing change. Until 2021 is over, yo…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 — You are sociable, independent, strong-willed and confident. You are always energetic and enthusiastic about life. You are lucky to be attractive and appealing to others. This has been a wonderful year to socialize and enjoy the company of others. I…

Requirements for donating platelets is same as donating blood

DEAR DR. ROACH: I used to give whole blood two to five times a year but several years ago I went on meds for an enlarged prostate and was told by the Red Cross that they could not use my blood due to the risk of birth defects if a pregnant woman received blood containing finasteride.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 — You are independent and strong-willed. People are attracted to your confidence and enthusiasm about life. You’re not a casual person. You have strong beliefs and you are very loyal to others or a cause. This is a quieter year for you because you are …

Is it safe to switch vaccines for COVID booster?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m 71 and have had both Moderna COVID-19 vaccination shots. When I called my doctor to inquire about a Moderna booster, I was told one was not available now but that I could take the Pfizer booster. Can you confirm this? I’m a little wary of taking another type of booster sh…

Subaru heads for the wildness with Forester
Subaru heads for the wildness with Forester

  • By LARRY PRINTZ Tribune News Service (TNS)

In an era when shopping and working are done online, and the need to be anywhere is less essential than ever, the demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles with the ability to get anywhere at any time makes little sense. But neither does the fact that Americans have bought 15 million Chia Pets.

ROAD TEST: 2022 Land Rover Defender
ROAD TEST: 2022 Land Rover Defender

  • By ERIC PETERS Peters Garage

The iconic Land Rover Defender — the one most people know from safari shows — had an aluminum body, didn’t have carpets or air bags, but it did have a 182 horsepower V8 engine under its hood that averaged about 13 miles per gallon.

Taking the measure of at-home COVID-19 tests

DEAR DR. ROACH: How reliable are home COVID-19 tests? I’ve read one article that said that if you tested negative you could be certain that you did not have COVID-19, but if you tested positive there was a significant chance of a false positive. Another article said exactly the opposite. Wha…