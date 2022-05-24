The annual sunflower is a pollinator-friendly plant that makes a bold, tall, cheerful statement in the garden. For some, it's also taken on new meaning this year as a symbol of embattled Ukraine, the world's leading producer of the plant. Sunflowers are grown commercially mainly for snacks and sunflower oil. They've also become popular in recent years among tourists looking for farms and fields where they can take selfies standing shoulder-deep in sunflowers. It's easy to grow sunflowers at home. Shorter varieties can even be grown in containers. Pick a sunny spot and wait until the danger of first frost has passed in your region before putting sunflowers in the ground.