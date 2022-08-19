“Joy is not in things; it is in us.”
Charles Wagner
Today is Friday, Aug. 19, the 231st day of 2022. There are 134 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 — You are imaginative, creative, warm and friendly. You have big ideas and strong opinions, which you know how to promote because you’re persuasive and inspirational. This is a year of service for you, when you might put the interests of family first.…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old man, and I had an ultrasound done because I noticed my left testicle seemed swollen. The result showed a large fluid collection (5 x 5 x 3 cm) superior to the left testicle. My doctor said to leave it as is, but if it bothered me, he could operate and remov…
“The first problem for all of us — men and women — is not to learn, but to unlearn.”
Here is a tonic for those who still see cars as more than just transportation:
Dear Car Talk:
In 1970, Jim Lyles was searching for a second car to use as a commuter car for work. Since the vehicle would have to do double-duty hauling supplies on the weekends, he knew exactly what he wanted and he found it on a used car lot in Houston — a 1966 Chevrolet Malibu El Camino painted in Reg…
Q: “Dad,” said my son, “I bet nine out of 10 Teslas do not have a front license plate.” I must admit, I had never noticed this before, but after he alerted me, I started to pay attention. Sure enough, I’d say 90% of the Teslas I observed did not have a front plate. That is illegal in Minneso…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 — You are sensitive and intuitive, but you can also be tough. You are friendly, likable and very focused on whatever interests you. Because of this, you are knowledgeable and well-informed. This is a year of change and greater personal freedom for y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Two weeks ago, my friend got COVID a week before she was scheduled for her second booster. She is 55. She feels the second booster isn’t necessary now, because she is effectively immunized. I understand that the second booster is recommended three to four months after recover…
Today in History
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 — You are independent and like to do your own thing. You’re a maverick with strong opinions. Nevertheless, you appear confident, calm and reliable. Simplicity is your theme this year. Physical exercise is important. Work to build something that is …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 65-year-old female, non-smoker, with very dry eyes living in a dry climate. My eyes often burn and tear up, which I find curious, having been diagnosed with dry eyes.
Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve been taking daily aspirin for almost 20 years now because I have a family history of heart disease. But I recently read that using aspirin is not recommended anymore. What can you tell me about this change in philosophy? Confused Aspirin User
Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2022. There are 136 days left in the year.
“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”
Aug. 25-26 Professional days – no school for students
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 — You are intelligent and intuitive, which is why you never stop seeking knowledge and discovering new truths. You are independent and at times rebellious. You value your personal freedom. This year is more lighthearted, social and fun-loving! Relax …
Q. How much am I required to tell my co-parent? My teenage daughter has confided some very private things to me and have asked me not to tell her father. I know she prefers our home and I want to keep it that way. I’m afraid if I say something, she will feel as if I have betrayed her trust, …
Period 1 — 7:35-8:25
August 25, 26, 29 Professional Days – No School for Students
Classroom assignments are posted for fifth grade only. Older students can find their daily schedules online.
Aug. 25-26 Teacher in-service day
Aug. 22-23 Teacher in-service days
Child Development Centers will begin the 2022-2023 school term on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for Pre-K Counts and Head Start students in its Venango County classrooms with 100 percent in-person learning.
Kindergarten
Kindergarten
The Cranberry Area School District will launch the new school year for students on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Junior/Senior High School hours are from 7:35 a.m. to 2:31 p.m. Elementary School hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Families can keep abreast of school happenings on the district’s websi…
Aug. 23 Parent Orientation, 6:30 p.m.
Christian Life Academy, located at 3973 Route 257 in Seneca, will begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 30. Students should report to their homerooms by 8 a.m.
Aug. 30 First Student Day
Valley Grove School District bus schedules will not be published.
Aug. 30 First day for students
SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS KEYSTONE SCHOOL DISTRICT Keysto…
Jr. High Girls’ Basketball Coach . Employment shall be on…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches - PF24, SunHi, White, Donut & …
FREE Tuition Tax School Earn extra income after taking th…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.
LEGAL NOTICE Letters of Administration on the Estate of G…