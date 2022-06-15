“We are stronger when we listen, and smarter when we share.”
Rania Al-Abdullah
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 7:15 am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — You are an easygoing person with a fine mind and intellectual interests. You’re entertaining because you are gifted and multitalented. You are also generous and philanthropical. Because this year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, it …
Dear Savvy Senior, What are some of the best travel discounts available to seniors? My husband and are about to retire and are interested in traveling more but live on a tight budget. Frugal Travelers
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an organ transplant recipient who has received both COVID vaccinations and both boosters. I did this because numerous medical professionals recommended them for immunosuppressed patients, but I am wondering if I did the right thing.
Today in History
Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
“My aim in life has always been to hold my own with whatever’s going. Not against. With.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — You like a high-paced lifestyle. You like to be active. You particularly like to travel. You’re a fast talker and very convincing when you want to be. This is an excellent year for you! You might receive a promotion or an award. Expect kudos and ad…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old woman in excellent health. I practice holistic wellness, which includes eating nutritiously, exercising daily, sleeping seven to eight hours a night and taking minimum alcohol and no drugs. In May 2019 after a strenuous workout, I developed exercise-induced…
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. We have a daughter who is now 4. About a year and a half ago, my wife and I had another little girl. My ex is very jealous, and our daughter has told me that her mommy has told her my youngest daughter is not her sister. It’s very confusing for a 4-ye…
Venango County Fair Board of Directors, 2022
GENERAL RULES
ANIMAL RULES - Open & 4-H
(Schedule is subject to change)
Department 06: Goats
1. According to PA State 4-H Policy, 4-H membership is open to youth 5-18. Cloverbud 4-H members are those youth ages 5-7 years of age, as of January 1st of the current year. Those youth ages 8-18 (Youth must be 8 as of Jan. 1 and not have passed their 19th birthday as of Jan. 1) are traditi…
Department 18: Needlecraft
Department 19:
Department 10:
Project books MUST be turned in with exhibits. Project books in this category will be related to horticulture. Self-determined project book are acceptable, and must include horticulture concepts. ONLY THE PROJECTS LISTED MAY BE ENTERED. No old projects
Department 10:
Department 10: General 4-H Projects
Department 25: Cavies
Department 17: Floriculture – OPEN
Years of dedication and many, many hours spent at the Venango County Fair is something that our 2022 Venango County Fair six dedicatees have in common.
Platinum Fair Sponsors
Department 02: Dairy Cattle
Department 01: Horses
Department 03: Beef
Department 04: Sheep
Department 05: Swine
Department 11 YOUTH
Department 09: Rabbits
Department 12: Grains / Hay
Department 23: Apiary Products
Department 10:
Department 08: Poultry
Department 15:
DEPARTMENT 24:
Department 10: General 4-H Projects
