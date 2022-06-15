“We are stronger when we listen, and smarter when we share.”

Rania Al-Abdullah

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — You are an easygoing person with a fine mind and intellectual interests. You’re entertaining because you are gifted and multitalented. You are also generous and philanthropical. Because this year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, it …

Best senior travel discounts in 2022

Dear Savvy Senior, What are some of the best travel discounts available to seniors? My husband and are about to retire and are interested in traveling more but live on a tight budget. Frugal Travelers

They Said It

“My aim in life has always been to hold my own with whatever’s going. Not against. With.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — You like a high-paced lifestyle. You like to be active. You particularly like to travel. You’re a fast talker and very convincing when you want to be. This is an excellent year for you! You might receive a promotion or an award. Expect kudos and ad…

Strenuous workout resulted in grossly swollen arms

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old woman in excellent health. I practice holistic wellness, which includes eating nutritiously, exercising daily, sleeping seven to eight hours a night and taking minimum alcohol and no drugs. In May 2019 after a strenuous workout, I developed exercise-induced…

Keeping the lines of communication open

Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. We have a daughter who is now 4. About a year and a half ago, my wife and I had another little girl. My ex is very jealous, and our daughter has told me that her mommy has told her my youngest daughter is not her sister. It’s very confusing for a 4-ye…

FAIR BOOK: 4-H Rules, Code of Conduct

1. According to PA State 4-H Policy, 4-H membership is open to youth 5-18. Cloverbud 4-H members are those youth ages 5-7 years of age, as of January 1st of the current year. Those youth ages 8-18 (Youth must be 8 as of Jan. 1 and not have passed their 19th birthday as of Jan. 1) are traditi…

FAIR BOOK: 4-H Floriculture

Project books MUST be turned in with exhibits. Project books in this category will be related to horticulture. Self-determined project book are acceptable, and must include horticulture concepts. ONLY THE PROJECTS LISTED MAY BE ENTERED. No old projects

FAIR BOOK: Dedicatees

Years of dedication and many, many hours spent at the Venango County Fair is something that our 2022 Venango County Fair six dedicatees have in common.