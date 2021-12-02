“Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”
Elvis Presley
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”
In an era when shopping and working are done online, and the need to be anywhere is less essential than ever, the demand for all-wheel-drive vehicles with the ability to get anywhere at any time makes little sense. But neither does the fact that Americans have bought 15 million Chia Pets.
The iconic Land Rover Defender — the one most people know from safari shows — had an aluminum body, didn’t have carpets or air bags, but it did have a 182 horsepower V8 engine under its hood that averaged about 13 miles per gallon.
Dear Car Talk:
In 1937, a physician in Vermont purchased a stylish new 1937 LaSalle Sport Coupe.
DEAR DR. ROACH: How reliable are home COVID-19 tests? I’ve read one article that said that if you tested negative you could be certain that you did not have COVID-19, but if you tested positive there was a significant chance of a false positive. Another article said exactly the opposite. Wha…
Dear Jim: My kids have allergies year-round, so I need room air cleaners in addition to the main one on the furnace. How do I compare effectiveness and efficiency of various units? — Patty K.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 — You are a feeler. You are a naturally emotional person who is vibrant and has a sunny personality. You are very creative; however, you need a lot of variety in your life to stay fresh. This is a very exciting year for you because you are opening ne…
“That virtue we appreciate is as much ours as another’s. We see so much only as we possess.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 — You are ambitious, resourceful, passionate and fiercely independent. You have big dreams and fantasies. People love your wit. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle for you, which is why it is totally appropriate for you to wrap up things and f…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am told by doctors that the natural immunity your body develops by having had the COVID-19 virus is just as, or even more, effective at protecting you as one of the three vaccines that you are pushing people to get. Like I’ve read up on, natural immunity is science also. Wi…
Dear Savvy Senior, I have arthritis in my hips and knees and have a difficult time getting around anymore. What do I need to do to get a Medicare-covered electric-powered scooter or wheelchair? Need a Ride
“Happiness never decreases by being shared.”
Q. My kids are always looking for excuses to get their dad and me together. Last time, because my car broke down, they thought it was just fine for all of us to drive 50 miles together to watch our daughter’s violin recital. I think it’s weird. I’d rather stay home than drive with their dad …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 — You have excellent verbal skills and can articulate your thoughts with clever humor. You are warm, caring and compassionate. You are also hardworking and have a personal sense of ethics and honor. This year’s a time of fresh beginnings for you. Thi…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 67-year-old male who was recently diagnosed with diabetes. I have had both Moderna doses for COVID-19. I have read all along that people with diabetes are at a much higher risk for complications with COVID-19, and I’ve read that the breakthrough infections, for the most…
Today is Monday, Nov. 29, the 333rd day of 2021. There are 32 days left in the year.
“There’s no such thing in anyone’s life as an unimportant day.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 — You are friendly, warm and optimistic when dealing with others. You are curious, candid and idealistic. You love to make people laugh. This is the perfect year for you to wrap up things that you have been involved with for the past nine years. Certa…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old woman in good health. For a couple of years, I have had increasing trouble sleeping because of having to get up during the night to urinate. It is now four to eight times per night. I am careful not to drink much after early afternoon. I have a healthy diet…
Several readers responded to last week’s column about how Windows 11 automatically encrypts PC data without telling consumers (see tinyurl.com/yv2w9fy4).
Advent service slated
Luke 1:76-79 (ESV) “And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Most High; for you will go before the Lord to prepare his ways, to give knowledge of salvation to his people in the forgiveness of their sins, because of the tender mercy of our God, whereby the sunrise shall visit us from…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my annual flu shot a week ago. I am eligible for the Pfizer booster shot now. How long should I wait to get the booster shot? I am 82 years old, and my second COVID-19 shot was in mid-March. — M.R.
Q: My almost 4-year-old daughter is generally well-behaved except for screaming and running away from me when we leave a store, the library, etc. before she’s ready to go. She pulls away from me and runs. If we’re already outside, she often puts herself in danger. I have spanked her and sent…
Today is Friday, Nov. 26, the 330th day of 2021. There are 35 days left in the year.
“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: The rims of my ears both get so sore I can’t even sleep on them. What can I do? — W.W.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 — You are a seeker in life who is an idealist. You also have common sense and a good sense of humor. The theme of service will be in your life this year, which is why you have to take care of yourself so you can be helpful to others, especially family…
Want the good news first?
Dear Car Talk:
“Silent gratitude isn’t very much use to anyone.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 — You are a sensitive, compassionate, caring person. You are also creative, idealistic and spiritual. These are qualities that make others like and trust you. This is a vibrant, lively year for you, because it involves change, stimulation and the di…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have sciatic pain. I do my best to mitigate the pain with exercise. The only painkiller I can tolerate is aspirin. I have been approved for physical therapy, but that doesn’t start for another six weeks. When I stand up, the pain is intense, and I just force myself to walk,…
Q: I have a 2010 Honda Accord with 110,000 miles on it. I am going to replace the spark plugs. The recommended iridium spark plugs, NGK or Denso, are very expensive. Some online prices for the same spark plug are almost half the cost. There are numerous articles on the internet warning of fa…
Driving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on the roads can be a little intimidating — but it doesn’t have to be. Edmunds’ experts have five steps you can take now that will pay off come winter.
Q: My wife and I want to take a 3,500-mile road trip in November in our Lexus 470 that has 160,000 miles on it. Although the vehicle has been well maintained over the years, I am concerned about certain parts failing like ignition, fuel pump, water pump, hoses, etc. Can you provide some advi…
1)537 feet 6 1/4 well casing 8 thread $2500.00 2) 2-1200 …
Chevy Colorado 2008, 4x4, 5-cylinder, extended cab, recen…
Apples: Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Gala, Cortland, Yellow Deli…
Snap Dragons, Apples - (Honeycrisp, cortland), cabbage &a…
Found German Shepherd on Rt. 322 Nov. 30. Please contact …
Hydetown Beverage Inc. for sale, 2 miles from Titsuville,…
Western PA Operating Engineers Heavy Construction Equipme…
1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…