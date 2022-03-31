“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow you gotta put up with the rain.”
Dolly Parton
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 6:21 am
Small sedans are less “in” than they used to be — which may be why Mazda offers its smallest sedan, the 3, another way.
Dear Car Talk:
In the late 1930s, Powell Crosley Jr. thought the American motoring public, previously accustomed to spacious, powerful cars, was prepared for a diminutive automobile. And he, Crosley, had just the car for them — one bearing his name.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 31, 2022 — You have a quirky sense of humor that makes you likable. You have a fine, dis-criminating mind plus major creative talent. You are always genuine. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it is appropriate to downsize …
Q: Your article on car strobe lights reminded me of a useful study of brake lights I learned about while a student at the University of Michigan — long ago. The combined running/brake lights were least effective; if the following driver was looking away, he had to look back and then decide i…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend thinks I eat too many eggs. I have eggs every day. I make an omelet of two egg whites and one whole egg about three or four times a week. Other days, I have omelets made with three egg whites. With my cholesterol in the 200-225 range, is that too many eggs? I am on …
Q: I recently took my 2018 Hyundai Sonata SEL+ to the dealer for routine service. It has about 15,000 miles on it.
It isn’t hard to see that the writing is on the wall for the V8-powered performance coupe. Tightening fuel economy and emissions standards, rising gas prices and the arrival of performance-oriented electric vehicles all point to the end of this famous automotive recipe. When the end will com…
Q: I want to respond to the tire sealant problems. About a year ago I was coming back from Cape Cod and in the trunk of my car I had a large explosion. At the next truck stop I discovered that a full can of tire sealant had exploded in my trunk. What a mess: sticky, gooey foam everywhere on …
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you direct me to some really cheap wireless smartphone plans for seniors who don’t use much data? I use my smartphone primarily for texting and talking but need some data for checking my email and a few other things when I’m away from Wi-Fi. Right now, I pay $30 per mo…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 30, 2022 — You are hardworking and a born leader. You don’t hesitate to take the initiative. You are protective of loved ones. Personally, you are an ardent lover. This is a fun-loving year for you. Feel free to socialize and enjoy the company of others. L…
“Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.”
Today is Tuesday, March 29, the 88th day of 2022. There are 277 days left in the year.
“I was smart enough to go through any door that opened.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — You are independent, free-spirited and feisty. You have strong family values and a sense of loyalty. You are kind, compassionate and well-liked. This year is more slower-paced than last year. It’s time to rest, reflect and focus on relationships. …
Q. My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he’s upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories and I’m confident he’s saying terrible things about me to the kids. What’s good ex-et…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife had nasal polyps removed many years ago and within a year was diagnosed with adult asthma. She also contracted MAI several years ago, for which she was treated. In the past, she had one or two difficult periods of breathing, and her pulmonary doctor prescribed prednis…
“I love my rejection slips. They show me I try.”
Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 28, 2022 — You’re extremely organized, resourceful and creative — a powerful combo! You’re a natural leader, and you use charm and magnetism to take charge. You will feel a change this year. It’s the first year of a new cycle for you, which means you will be …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male. I have been taking finasteride and tamsulosin for two years now for enlarged prostate. Since December 2021, I started having lower back pain and hip pain when walking. Aside from both high blood pressure and cholesterol, for which I take medications,…
Q: My Windows 7 PC suffered a failure of the main circuit board and some damage to the hard drive. I lost a lot of data (photos and genealogy files) because a computer technician was unable to recover them from the hard drive. I wondered why the technician was able to recover so little data.…
I have been preaching a sermon series through Lent on the theme of “The Pervasive Influence of the Cross.”
‘Raise the Block’ fundraiser planned
Is the following statement true or false? It is often the case that children like what is not good for them and do not like what is good for them.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 26, 2022 — You are focused, hardworking and determined. You go after what you want. You are a perfectionist with an eye for detail. Good news! This year your chickens come home to roost. Your hard work will pay off with a promotion, raise, kudos, awards or …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could taking ivermectin as an alternative to vaccination for COVID cause damage to the retina? — K.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old man. I’ve had breathing difficulty due to nasal passage swelling for most of my adult life. It will clear up periodically, but then I’ll have to endure several months of this problem. Nothing I’ve tried works, and there’s always the rebound — my symptoms be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 25, 2022 — You are playful, high-spirited and entertaining. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind. You are clever, articulate and an excellent debater. People like you. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will enjoy more solitude to reflect upon your…
“Don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a ganglion cyst removed in 2018. I had no pain before it was removed, nor since — until now. I can see a very small lump forming, and it seems to be hitting a nerve. There is pain. Is it important to get it checked out now? — S.B.
Lexus understood the importance of value to people who bought luxury cars such as those made by Mercedes and BMW — back when Mercedes and BMW pretty much owned the luxury car market. Lexus acquired a large chunk of what had been their market by offering luxury cars that were better values th…
Dear Car Talk:
Long before he retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Greenfield went to the Aero Chevrolet dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, and purchased a white-over-blue 1960 Sport Impala two-door hardtop.
Buick is not a very exciting brand. But you know what? It doesn’t have to be. Not everyone wants some pumped-up pickup truck or fire-breathing sports car.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 40-year-old woman who is renting a room in my house, and all of a sudden, she had serious issues vomiting. Over about three weeks to a month, it was finally diagnosed as cyclic vomiting syndrome. She had to go to the emergency room several times, and of course we had…
