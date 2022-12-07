“The mind is like a car battery — it recharges by running.”
Bill Watterson
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“The mind is like a car battery — it recharges by running.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 — You have a fine intellect, which gives you a deep understanding and knowledge of the world. You are compassionate and caring, and you have strong spiritual values. This year you have more solitude because it’s a year of learning, study and teachin…
Dear Savvy Senior, What are the most common scams today that target elderly seniors? My 75-year-old mother has been swindled several times over the past year, so I’m being extra cautious. Paranoid Patty
DEAR DR. ROACH: My friend lost hearing in one of her ears after a vertigo and dizziness spell a few months ago, when she also noted tinnitus. Her hearing issues have not resolved, unfortunately. Given some anecdotal reports of issues like this happening after receiving a COVID vaccine, she i…
Today in History
“Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one is a life diminished.”
Q. My ex and I share custody (a week with each parent) of our 12- and 14-year-old boys. As they get older, they love to watch football with their dad. I think this is great—on his time--but my ex expects me to let them go to give up my time so they can go to his house for Thursday Night Foot…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 — You are a compassionate, caring person. You are also a truth seeker. Because you’re an excellent communicator, you’re very convincing when you want to be (a handy skill). Your theme this year is service to others, especially to family. Therefore, ta…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 86-year-old woman who was recently diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, stage 3A. It was discovered on a CAT scan when I went to the ER for diverticulitis. I have no symptoms. The doctor did a biopsy to confirm, and I had a PET scan as well. I feel good otherwise. I am…
Today in History
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 — You are talented and creative and have wonderful visionary skills. You have a lot of optimism and enthusiasm for life. Exciting changes might trigger more personal freedom for you this year. Because change is in the air, you will have to be ready to …
Accessory dwelling units are known by many names: in-law suites, guest houses, backyard cottages, or basement or garage conversions, among others. What all ADUs have in common is that they’re a separate living space typically added to a single-family residential lot, and they’re having a moment.
Well, we made it through Thanksgiving and now we are on the sprint to Christmas, or at least to some of us it feels like that.
Fox Street church to hold concert
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 72-year-old male in good health who was told this week that my eyes have shown the beginning of glaucoma. There is no change in my 20/20 vision yet. In 2014, I had cataract surgery in both eyes. Is there any evidence that AREDS 2 vitamins (special eye vitamins) will do…
Q: My just-turned-4-year-old repeats things he has heard or has said before. For example, even though my brother’s family moved away nearly two years ago, whenever we drive by their old house he will say, “There’s Uncle Frank’s house!” He also asks questions when he knows the answers. For ex…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 — You are charming, attractive and friendly. Others enjoy your company because you have enthusiasm for life. You are confident. This is a more social year. It’s time to enjoy yourself! Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships. You might fin…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 — You are intelligent, innovative and direct when dealing with others. You express yourself frankly and have a strong personality. People know they can count on you. This is a slower-paced year. Take time to rejuvenate your energies. Focus on partnersh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: A doctor friend suggested I purchase a nitric oxide nasal spray from Israel. She suggested using it when eating out or hanging out with friends maskless. Do you have an opinion about its efficacy? I got the most recent booster and a flu shot. The reason I’m concerned is that …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 — You are attractive, friendly and easygoing in your relationships. Personally, you are highly intuitive. Sometimes you just “sense” things. You are always independent. This year is the beginning of a nine-year cycle for you. Expect new beginnings, a…
How do you decide which crossover to buy, given how similar most crossovers look? Well, you have to look under the skin.
Dear Car Talk:
DEAR DR. ROACH: A good friend of mine experienced what appeared to be a mild heart attack and went to his physician to have it checked out immediately. The tests found acute blockages in the arteries around his heart, and his doctors performed a triple-bypass heart surgery two days later.
Dear Jim: I have a nice wood-burning fireplace, but it is difficult to get a good fire started. Do you have any tips to help me so the room does not fill with smoke as it starts? — Seth N.
Gene Smith had owned his trustworthy 1957 Ford Fairlane for 18 years. Negotiating with a car dealer on a new vehicle, he offered the 1957 Ford as a trade-in. The deal was about done when his wife and children began bemoaning the thought of losing the old family standby.
“Home is people, not a place. If you go back there after the people are gone, then all you can see is what is not there anymore.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 — You are clever, humorous and able to entertain others with wit and originality. You are diligent, polite and cooperative once you know what is expected of you. This year is slower-paced. Take time to rejuvenate yourself. Focus on the relationship…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 64. I started taking statins to lower my cholesterol about two years ago. My cholesterol level sometimes went over 200, and after seesawing results, my doctor advised that I was unable to maintain a low cholesterol by diet alone and prescribed a statin. I took 10 mg of a…
Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve read that retirees will be getting a nice cost-of-living increase in our Social Security benefits next year but what about Medicare? What will our Medicare Part B monthly premiums and other Medicare costs be in 2023? Planning Ahead
Today in History
Q. My wife and I have been married for seven months and she is having a real problem with the transition. This was complicated by the fact that yesterday, two hours after the kid exchange, my wife and I are in bed and my ex is pounding on the front door because my kid left something behind. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a healthy 46-year-old woman who exercises daily for health, strength and stress relief. I also want to stay relatively lean. In order to maintain muscle mass and control fat, I’ve been advised consistently (by a Ph.D. nutritionist and a couple of “nutrition coach” traine…
“You can’t lead the people if you don’t love the people. You can’t save the people if you don’t serve the people.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and charismatic. You know how to deal with people. You are future-oriented and often concerned with your security. This is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means being brave and flexible and having the c…
Today in History
“It does not require many words to speak the truth.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been diagnosed with spinal stenosis and sciatica. I’m taking prednisone for my pain, but taking prednisone before used to be excruciating. Why does my health provider want me to stop taking prednisone now and go see a pain management specialist? I have no pain and am abl…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 — You are friendly, confident and generous. Many of you are animal lovers and fight for animal rights. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anyone or anything that is holding you back. Time to ta…
By KATE ASHFORD NerdWallet
Today in History