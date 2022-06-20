“Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.”
George Carlin
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Today is Monday, June 20, the 171st day of 2022. There are 194 days left in the year.
“Inside every cynical person, there is a disappointed idealist.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, June 20, 2022 — You are gentle, imaginative and charismatic. People like you. Nevertheless, you can be outspoken! You have an adventurous soul. Stay on your toes this year, because it’s a time of change. Meet new friends who might help you. Be open to new ideas and…
Home values have been soaring — but the amount of home sale profit you can shelter from taxes has not. The $250,000/$500,000 exemption hasn’t changed since it was created in 1997, even though median home prices have almost tripled. That means more people face capital gains taxes when selling…
Q: In certain of your books as well as your newspaper column, you have written that children as young as 3 should be doing daily chores around the home. Exactly what chores are reasonable for that age child?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old male suffering from a fatty tumor located on my gluteus maximus. Two different local gastroenterologists have refused to remove this 2.5-inch-diameter tumor, probably due to my daily blood-thinning medication apixaban. The tumor continues to grow and is be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, June 18, 2022 — You are a straightforward, honest person. You are also an interesting combination of being careful and cautious, and yet, at the same time, willing to take a risk. Good news: This is a creative, fun-loving year for you! Your zest for life is stron…
My wife and I will be married 41 years in August. We have six children and 12 grandchildren. I say that to show that we have a little bit of experience in parenting, but we are still learning.
BIBLE Camp registration open
A group of local churches and Christian organizations are sponsoring a Revival Weekend event to be held Friday through Sunday, July 8-10, in Polk.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 17, 2022 — You are intelligent, curious and always wanting to learn more. You like to be informed, especially about current events. You have a dry sense of humor that others enjoy. This year is slower paced. It’s a time to rest. It’s also a time to focus on yo…
“There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself.”
Aside from modern technology and contemporary floor plans, manufactured homes also use green building techniques. This means you can custom-build a manufactured home while also keeping it environmentally friendly.
In towns across the country, workers are struggling to make ends meet – and the high cost of housing is a big part of the problem. The U.S. is in the middle of a severe housing shortage, making it even harder for Americans to afford a home.
The Biden administration has introduced a sweeping proposal aimed at making homeownership and renting more affordable and attainable by addressing the national housing shortage over the next five years.
Modular housing is one of the fastest growing sectors of the construction industry.
Champion Homes exhibited two manufactured homes at this year’s Homes on the Hill Showcase by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI).
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am taking Fosamax for osteoporosis. One of the side effects is osteonecrosis of the jaw. Does this only happen if you have major dental work, such as pulling teeth or root canals, or can it happen with routine cleanings, fillings? — G.D.
Today in History
Q: I get in the car and step on the gas and the car takes off. How does this work? How does the engine respond to my foot on the gas pedal? R.H., Hinsdale, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m looking for some answers or some advice, please. I’m crying out for help, and no one seems to care. Doctors just look at you like you’re crazy, but I feel like our lives are in danger. I have a parasite. My sister has had a parasite in her for a couple years now. She has …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, June 16, 2022 — You are forever youthful, persuasive and imaginative. You are quick-witted, articulate and sometimes sharp-tongued. At times you are guarded. You keep your distance from others. This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, w…
Today is Thursday, June 16, the 167th day of 2022. There are 198 days left in the year.
“Falsehood is so easy, truth so difficult.”
There are two versions of the Wilderness edition of two Subaru models — the Forester and the Outback.
Dear Car Talk:
Jim Hamilton recalls a long-ago visit in Wisconsin from his uncle and being captivated by his 1956 Chevrolet. That car is but a memory.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an organ transplant recipient who has received both COVID vaccinations and both boosters. I did this because numerous medical professionals recommended them for immunosuppressed patients, but I am wondering if I did the right thing.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — You are an easygoing person with a fine mind and intellectual interests. You’re entertaining because you are gifted and multitalented. You are also generous and philanthropical. Because this year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, it …
Dear Savvy Senior, What are some of the best travel discounts available to seniors? My husband and are about to retire and are interested in traveling more but live on a tight budget. Frugal Travelers
“We are stronger when we listen, and smarter when we share.”
Today in History
Today is Tuesday, June 14, the 165th day of 2022. There are 200 days left in the year. This is Flag Day.
“My aim in life has always been to hold my own with whatever’s going. Not against. With.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — You like a high-paced lifestyle. You like to be active. You particularly like to travel. You’re a fast talker and very convincing when you want to be. This is an excellent year for you! You might receive a promotion or an award. Expect kudos and ad…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 57-year-old woman in excellent health. I practice holistic wellness, which includes eating nutritiously, exercising daily, sleeping seven to eight hours a night and taking minimum alcohol and no drugs. In May 2019 after a strenuous workout, I developed exercise-induced…
Q. My ex and I broke up three years ago. We have a daughter who is now 4. About a year and a half ago, my wife and I had another little girl. My ex is very jealous, and our daughter has told me that her mommy has told her my youngest daughter is not her sister. It’s very confusing for a 4-ye…
Venango County Fair Board of Directors, 2022
GENERAL RULES
ANIMAL RULES - Open & 4-H
Congratulations! Father’s Day King for a Day Winner Travi…
SWM looking for SWF 45-55 in Oil City or Cranberry area. …
Attention Please read 1st JOHN Chapter 1 in the Bible.
Harley D. Lynn is no longer affiliated with Ted Whitney H…
ADVERTISEMENT OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION Letters of adm…
LEGAL NOTICE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Joseph…