“I love my rejection slips. They show me I try.”
Sylvia Plath
Today is Monday, March 28, the 87th day of 2022. There are 278 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 28, 2022 — You’re extremely organized, resourceful and creative — a powerful combo! You’re a natural leader, and you use charm and magnetism to take charge. You will feel a change this year. It’s the first year of a new cycle for you, which means you will be …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old male. I have been taking finasteride and tamsulosin for two years now for enlarged prostate. Since December 2021, I started having lower back pain and hip pain when walking. Aside from both high blood pressure and cholesterol, for which I take medications,…
Q: My Windows 7 PC suffered a failure of the main circuit board and some damage to the hard drive. I lost a lot of data (photos and genealogy files) because a computer technician was unable to recover them from the hard drive. I wondered why the technician was able to recover so little data.…
I have been preaching a sermon series through Lent on the theme of “The Pervasive Influence of the Cross.”
‘Raise the Block’ fundraiser planned
Is the following statement true or false? It is often the case that children like what is not good for them and do not like what is good for them.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 26, 2022 — You are focused, hardworking and determined. You go after what you want. You are a perfectionist with an eye for detail. Good news! This year your chickens come home to roost. Your hard work will pay off with a promotion, raise, kudos, awards or …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Could taking ivermectin as an alternative to vaccination for COVID cause damage to the retina? — K.D.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m an 82-year-old man. I’ve had breathing difficulty due to nasal passage swelling for most of my adult life. It will clear up periodically, but then I’ll have to endure several months of this problem. Nothing I’ve tried works, and there’s always the rebound — my symptoms be…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 25, 2022 — You are playful, high-spirited and entertaining. You don’t hesitate to speak your mind. You are clever, articulate and an excellent debater. People like you. This is a year of learning and teaching. You will enjoy more solitude to reflect upon your…
“Don’t ever underestimate the impact you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own.
Lexus understood the importance of value to people who bought luxury cars such as those made by Mercedes and BMW — back when Mercedes and BMW pretty much owned the luxury car market. Lexus acquired a large chunk of what had been their market by offering luxury cars that were better values th…
Dear Car Talk:
Long before he retired from the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Greenfield went to the Aero Chevrolet dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, and purchased a white-over-blue 1960 Sport Impala two-door hardtop.
Buick is not a very exciting brand. But you know what? It doesn’t have to be. Not everyone wants some pumped-up pickup truck or fire-breathing sports car.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a 40-year-old woman who is renting a room in my house, and all of a sudden, she had serious issues vomiting. Over about three weeks to a month, it was finally diagnosed as cyclic vomiting syndrome. She had to go to the emergency room several times, and of course we had…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 24, 2022 — You are a natural leader who is well-liked and generous to others. You are perceptive, even psychic. People respect you because you speak the truth. Focus on your personal responsibilities and personal relationships this year. Invest in yourself.…
Q: I own a 2017 Nissan Rogue that has 56,000 miles on it. Whenever the temperature gets below 25 degrees, the car won’t up-shift out of what seems like fourth gear until the engine warms up. The colder it is, the longer it takes, sometimes up to two miles. Is this normal for this car? The de…
“Children see magic because they look for it.”
“The scariest moment is always just before you start.”
Dear Savvy Senior, How effective is the shingles vaccine and what is the CDC recommendation for getting it? My older brother and sister, both in their fifties, got COVID a few months back followed by shingles. Do you know if there is a connection between these viruses, and would the shingles…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Approximately five years ago, I was diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer. My urologist referred me for radiation therapy, to be followed by Lupron every six months for two years. The shots caused low libido and hot flashes, which exacerbated my rosacea. At the time, I…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 — You are energetic, impulsive and adventurous. You have excellent communication skills. You have a strong work ethic and strive for perfection. Stay light on your feet this year, because change is in the wind. You will experience new directions a…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old woman in good health. I tested positive for the COVID virus in December 2020 and was hospitalized but did not need a ventilator. I needed oxygen for about two weeks after release. Four or five weeks ago, I noted thicker saliva in my mouth. The liquid harde…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — You are a warrior at heart, which is why you are driven, energetic and motivated. You fight for what you believe. When enthused, you are a hard worker. This year you want to create solid foundations in your life. Simplicity will be your theme. Tak…
Q. When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So…
Today is Tuesday, March 22, the 81st day of 2022. There are 284 days left in the year.
“Great difficulties may be surmounted by patience and perseverance.”
Today is Monday, March 21, the 80th day of 2022. There are 285 days left in the year.
“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 21, 2022 — You are pleasing, charming and talented. You are a passionate person, but you are also contemplative. Although you appear lighthearted, you don’t take things lightly. This is a wonderful year to enjoy yourself and your relations with others, becaus…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My daughter was diagnosed with a fecalith after a day of pain and nausea. The expert opinion on her report was that an appendectomy was not required at this time. If a flare-up and pain do not recur, would an elective appendectomy be a wise choice given this first instance of…
Q: I’m interested in getting an SSD (solid-state drive) with computer-chip memory to replace a mechanical hard disk drive. What are the main differences between SSDs and hard drives? — Nick Jakubowsky, St. Paul, Minnesota
Lent is not an obligation. Lent is an invitation. It’s an invitation to Communion with Christ.
Lenten service slated
