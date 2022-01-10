“Hope is the feeling we have that the feeling we have is not permanent.”

Mignon McLaughlin

"Hope is the feeling we have that the feeling we have is not permanent."

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 — You are mature and value family. You are empathetic and caring about others, which is why you will be attracted to organizations that help those who are less fortunate. You are also adventurous! This is a strong year for you. You will attain power, …

What could be the cause of mysterious hot flashes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old male. I walk a mile every day, have a pacemaker and hearing aids, and use a CPAP machine. All in all, I feel pretty good, but there is something that bothers me and my doctor has no answer. Several times a day, or at night in bed, with no consistency, I ge…

There are some tricks if Windows 11 download unwanted

Q: I have a lot of custom software on my “Windows 10 Home” PC that may not work on Windows 11. As a result, I don’t want to upgrade to Windows 11 until I can no longer get security updates for Windows 10. But it looks like avoiding Windows 11 is hard. What do you suggest? — David Hintz, Blai…

COLUMN: In a world that loves lies, seek the truth

“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.” – 2 Timothy 4:3-4.

Future of prayer site in doubt under Israel's fragile govt

  • By TIA GOLDENBERG Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — When Israel’s new government took office last June, it indicated it would press ahead on an egalitarian prayer site at Jerusalem’s Western Wall — a sensitive holy site that has emerged as a point of friction between Jews over how prayer is conducted there.

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 — You’re disciplined, cautious and organized. Many of you choose to keep to yourself in a reserved way, but you are aware of your image. At times, you’re competitive. This year holds exciting changes for you! You might make important decisions that l…

Reader has trouble getting wife revaccinated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read in the newspaper that it was discovered that a person’s immunity against COVID-19 wanes over time, and that is why they are suggesting booster shots. What test is being used to measure a person’s immunity, and how can I test my wife for that? She had both Moderna shots…

Living with Children: Take misbehaving child out of preschool

Q: I have 6-month-old and 32-month-old boys. The older one — well-mannered, easygoing, very affectionate — attends a preschool program three mornings a week. This is his second year there. Last year, he cried every time I walked him in but stopped within minutes. This year, I have to use the…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 — You respect tradition; nevertheless, you like to call your own shots and do things your own way. You have the patience and perseverance to deal with difficult situations. Personally, you are a helpful person. This year you will build or construct som…

Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had…

“The best thing one can do when it is raining is to let it rain.”

CLASSIC CARS: 1967 Volkswagen Westfalia camper

Robert Storck says that, for as long as he can remember, his wife Misty has been intrigued by the size and shape of the early Microbus Volkswagens and hasn’t been reluctant about sharing her opinions of the bus with him.

“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.”

Enlarged prostate and overactive bladder play alternating roles

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77 years old and have a quite enlarged prostate, according to my doctor. Often, an hour or so after I drink a cup of coffee, I’ll feel like I have to urinate. If I’m in the middle of doing something trivial and try to put it off, it will become more and more urgent to th…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 — You’re a hardworking person who likes to be organized. You make lists, and you plan ahead. You are practical, cooperative and happy to be low-key. Good news! This year will be more social and fun-loving! Let your hair down, relax and enjoy the comp…

Understanding new car trim levels and options

By Edmunds

  • By Edmunds

A key part of the car buying process is familiarizing yourself with some of the key terms you’ll encounter on automaker websites or on the dealership lot. You want to ensure that you’re getting the right features in your new vehicle. But if you’re new to buying cars or aren’t familiar with a…

Edmunds: Ford Bronco versus Jeep Wrangler

  • By MILES BRANMAN Edmunds

After a 25-year hiatus, the Ford Bronco is back. This new 2021 Bronco SUV pays homage to its predecessors via boxy proportions, round headlights and short overhangs while introducing the latest in convenience and technology features. It’s generated plenty of excitement and serves as an intri…

To aspirate or not to aspirate before a shot

DEAR DR. ROACH: Would it be reasonable for me to ask the tech to aspirate the plunger when I go for a vaccine? I understand that the veins in the shoulder are rarely accessible to an IM needle, but still, I would not mind the extra 5 to 10 seconds of discomfort while the tech looks to see if…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 — You are multitalented and versatile in whatever you choose to do. You are hardworking and focused, and you take pride in your accomplishments. You are a leader. Sometimes you’re impulsive. This year is a quieter, gentler year. Your focus is on fri…

How older drivers can save on auto insurance

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you provide any tips to help seniors reduce their auto insurance premiums? I just got hit with a 15 percent increase on my car insurance and am looking for ways to save. Fixed Income Frank

“In every conceivable manner, the family is the link to our past, the bridge to our future.”

“Happiness depends on being free, and freedom depends on being courageous.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022 — You are career-oriented, which means you are a good boss and a good employee. You know how to fit in. You are a practical person and always willing to do more than your fair share. People like working with you. This year is full of exciting possib…

Instead of a holiday visit, consider sticking to Zoom

Q. My parents have been divorced for 10 years. They get along but live in different states. I thought when I got older, I wouldn’t have to deal with where I would spend Christmas, but I do. Now, I’m getting married, and not only do I have my two parents’ homes to cope with, I have my fiance’…

“Whether we want them or not, the New Year will bring new challenges; whether we seize them or not, the New Year will bring new opportunities.”

Cataract surgery switches out cloudy lens for clearer view

DEAR DR. ROACH: When should a person have cataract surgery, and can you ever have them removed? I am concerned, as I am a 65-year-old male with cataracts. Can glasses be prescribed so I never need surgery? I ask because I know people who had surgery and had a special lens put in (may I add, …

Why a game freezes on Chrome, Edge, but not Firefox

Q: I’m having trouble with an online Bridge card game that runs in the browser of my Windows 10 Pro PC. I used Google Chrome for a long time without problems, but now Bridge freezes at the point in the game where I “bid.” The same thing happens with the Microsoft Edge browser. For some reaso…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 — You are hardworking and focused; nevertheless, at times, you are reckless and impulsive! You are not easily swayed to change your mind. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be wrapping up situations and letting go of …

Prep your vehicle for winter driving
Prep your vehicle for winter driving

  • By RYAN ZUMMALLEN Edmunds

Driving your vehicle when there’s snow and ice on the roads can be a little intimidating — but it doesn’t have to be. Edmunds’ experts have five steps you can take now that will pay off come winter.

Horoscope 12-31

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 — You have a strong need for order and organization. You have a home for everything. You’re very loyal and caring about your loved ones. You are financially careful and responsible. People love your quirky sense of humor. Next year will be a time of c…