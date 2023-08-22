“Being vulnerable is a strength, not a weakness.”
Selena Gomez
Q. My ex and I were married for five years. He worked nights and I worked days. He would call me every day at 9 a.m. to say he was home and wish me a good morning. I was at work and thought it was cute, but then a year and a half ago I found out he was cheating with someone on his shift and …
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would you please address how to use compression socks? I sit most of the day, so wearing the socks helps my legs to feel less heavy and tired by the end of the day. Are there people who should not wear them? And what about wearing them during exercise? — C.S.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 — You are hardworking and talented. You have strong opinions and will easily take a position of leadership in a group. This year is the first year of a fresh, nine-year cycle for you. Stay flexible. Be courageous. Be ready to explore new directions. …
Today is Monday, Aug. 21, the 233rd day of 2023. There are 132 days left in the year.
“In order for the light to shine so brightly, the darkness must be present.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 — You like to fit in and get along. Nevertheless, you attract attention to yourself. You know that self-belief is the basis for your happiness. This year is the end of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things tha…
When our 17-year-old refrigerator started wheezing, I fully expected we’d need a new one. I was shocked — and frankly a little disappointed — when a repair technician fixed it for less than $200. I had to postpone my dream of a shiny French-door replacement, but our no-frills Frigidaire is s…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 — You are a serious person who presents a smooth facade because your image is important to you. You give meticulous attention to details. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might renew your spiritual beliefs. Take time to explore philosoph…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do people with pacemakers need to be concerned about wireless devices? — B.L.
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, being justified as a gift by His grace through the redemption which is in Christ Jesus; whom God displayed publicly as a propitiation in His blood through faith. This was to demonstrate His righteousness, because in the forbearance of G…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 81-year-old male who is in generally good health, except that I suffer from heart disease and acid reflux. My heart disease started in 1994 when I had three stents inserted, and I underwent an angioplasty in 1995 to have one of the stent ends opened up. In subsequent …
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — You are deep, passionate, creative and tolerant. You see the positive in situations and have a strong sense of responsibility. This is a year of service. Protect your health and well-being so you can help others. Explore the arts, which you have put…
“I don’t look ahead. I’m right here with you. It’s a good way to be.”
“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been advised by my sports medicine doctor to never take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs because they are detrimental to my health. I think this is unfortunate because NSAIDs do actually work to reduce pain. Do you agree with this advice, or is there some way to ta…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 — You like the good things in life. You generally present a calm exterior to your world, even though you have intense feelings within. You are independent, creative, imaginative and determined. Exciting changes and increased personal freedom are hap…
Economics professor Jim Bennett never forgot the value of stopping to smell the roses — or in his case, stopping to admire a tailfin.
What could be better than a more-than-400-horsepower twin-turbo six, paired with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive?
Q: I have a 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with about 83,000 miles. Last year, the TPMS warning light started flashing intermittently, but would eventually go off. Early this year, the dashboard started showing the “TPMS System Failure” warning at start, and the TPMS warning light glows permanen…
Dear Savvy Senior, How does Medicare cover preventive health screenings? I’m due to get a physical and a colonoscopy this year, but I want to find out what I’ll have to pay for before I go in. Just Turned 65
DEAR DR. ROACH: You have written about immunocompromised people before, but what about those of us who have immune systems that overreact instead of underperform, such as with Guillain-Barre syndrome? What is the likelihood of this happening again, and what precautions should one take? I did…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 — You can triumph over obstacles, especially because you are often an unconventional thinker. You are a powerhouse who demonstrates originality, enthusiasm and ambition. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s important for you to create soli…
Electric vehicles are all the rage — but with an average price of almost $50,000, only a relative few can afford them.
“I will not let anyone scare me out of my full potential.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am male, age 65. I exercise regularly. A shortness of breath led me to get a chest X-ray, which showed that I have emphysema. I smoked for 10 years, but quit 33 years ago. As an avid runner, this revelation was perplexing and depressing.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 — You are courageous, confident and a natural leader. You are also generous to others. Enjoy socializing with others this year. Get in touch with your creative activity and zest for life. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself…
Q. The kids are with me every few days. It’s a tough schedule, particularly when the kids are in school. We often forget things. This time their dad forgot to send our son’s teddy bear with him, and he wouldn’t take a nap. I knew his dad never locked his front door — it was the house I used …
“We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve gotta listen more and talk less. We’ve gotta know that this is everybody’s responsibility.”
A 1967 Pontiac GTO hardtop coupe was destined for Arnold Borsetti’s garage. Having just completed his third year at Pennsylvania Military College, Borsetti was back home in New Jersey for the summer to help his parents run their store.
North Clarion Elementary School’s first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Kindergarten, Room 103: Ms. Zacchia — Restan Billock, Mckenzie Byler, Josie Cole, Elliot Hedglin, Alexzyander Levy, Daxton Lovett, Ruby McKinley, Penelope Oakes, Crue Staley, Ronald Tedrow, Connor Weltman, Nolan Wiltrout