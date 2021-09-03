“If you do not tell the truth about yourself, you cannot tell it about other people.”
Virginia Woolf
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Today is Friday, Sept. 3, the 246th day of 2021. There are 119 days left in the year.
“If you do not tell the truth about yourself, you cannot tell it about other people.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have seen very little written about lactose intolerance. I am a 79-year-old woman in excellent health.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem-solver.
Following are television and streaming highlights for the week of Sept. 5-11.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 — You are passionate and confident and always willing to work hard for your achievements. You are also organized and an excellent problem-solver.
“The only difference between success and failure is the ability to take action.”
Does anyone still make mid-sized family sedans? Haven’t they all been canceled — in favor of crossovers?
Dear Car Talk:
One summer day in 2014, Ruben Alvarez was driving past an automotive tire shop not too far from his home in Stafford, Virginia, when he observed a “for sale” sign in the windshield of a distinctive car in their parking lot.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I need help with my mother’s question (she’s 86). She reports hearing glass breaking or being smashed. It’s so loud that it wakes her out of her sleep. She looks around and never is there a glass broken. She says it’s also a loud crashing noise, like something slamming up aga…
Dear Jim: I plan to remodel my master bathroom/dressing area and my young kid’s bathroom myself. The previous lighting in there was terrible. What is the best and most efficient lighting to use for these projects? — Kathleen H.
“If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: What could precipitate a need to check an 83-year-old man’s carotid arteries for blockage? What percentage of blockage would necessitate surgery? — W.M.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 — You are refined and graceful, and yet you are also courageous, bold and forthright. You speak your mind, especially because you are intelligent and interested in many things.
Dear Savvy Senior,
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 — People are attracted to you because you have a strong personality and you are very charming. You have excellent social skills.
DEAR DR. ROACH: If levothyroxine (the T4 hormone) has a long half-life (seven days), how does the pituitary gland provide fine control of the thyroid’s T4 hormone during a short time period (minutes, hours)? If there is such fine control between the pituitary and thyroid, manually trying to …
Q. My children’s father has a very bad temper. Over the years my kids have asked me, “Don’t tell Dad,” for fear he would get angry. I have kept a few minor things in confidence, but now my 15-year-old daughter has debilitating cramps when she is on her period and her doctor has prescribed bi…
Today is Tuesday, Aug. 31, the 243rd day of 2021. There are 122 days left in the year.
“What good is warmth without cold to give it sweetness?”
“Difficulties strengthen the mind, as labor does the body.”
Today is Monday, Aug. 30, the 242nd day of 2021. There are 123 days left in the year.
Q: My antivirus software provider suggested that I also use the firm’s “virtual private network” (VPN) service. What exactly is a VPN, and do you think it’s valuable to have one? — Dave Eichers, St. Paul, Minn.
DEAR DR. ROACH: What is heatstroke? I exercised a lot in the heat yesterday, and today I feel dizzy and nauseated, even though it isn’t as hot as yesterday. — L.C.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 — You are a good friend to others because you are generous and thoughtful. You like to help people, even if you micromanage them. You are attracted to people who are interesting and stimulating. Because this is a year of learning and teaching for you,…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 — You are a kind and genuine person. You are playful, youthful and independent.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old man, and my mind is still sharp. Nonetheless, I do seem to have “senior moments.” I can’t come up with a word or remember a name. A couple of years ago, I was about to purchase a popular memory drug and decided to ask the pharmacist about it.
Q: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?
Tractor Sunday
”In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did what was right in his own eyes,” (Judges 17:6 ESV).
Q: In your column, you have often spoken of “psychological parenting.” What, exactly, do you mean by that?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 — You are kind, warm and generous. You also have an analytical, logical mind, which makes you a perceptive, observant person. Justice and fair play matter to you. You have strong family values. This year you will work to build something, perhaps even …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have always been a proponent of the attitude that “no matter how much you make yourself look younger on the outside, you are still aging on the inside.” I read a recent article on the benefits of the supplement NAD+, which describes the inside anti-aging benefits. It appear…
“Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.”
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
Peaches, early gala and honeycrisp, summer rambo apples a…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Bartlett Pears, HoneyCrisp & …
I would like to thank my family for the beautiful party t…
Thank you to all the friends who sent cards during my ill…
Found Boxer mix in Sligo on August 28th. Please contact T…
POLK 1CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING On behalf of Collee…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…