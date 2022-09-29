“Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it.”
Gilda Radner
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 — You are talented, intelligent and a bit of a maverick because you call your own shots and do your own thing. You are caring, compassionate and a defender of justice. This year you will receive recognition, awards or perhaps a promotion to acknowl…
A measure of the sea changes in the new car market is that even in the $100,000 luxury car market, a V8 engine, at the very least, is no longer a given.
Dear Car Talk:
Hal Hermann and his wife had sent their last child off to college in Ohio and needed something to fill the void. Years before, Hermann had owned several antique cars, but when the family came, the cars went. What better time to get an old car, thought Hermann.
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, the 272nd day of 2022. There are 93 days left in the year.
“Life is about not knowing, having to change, taking the moment and making the best of it.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have prostate cancer. My PSA levels were as high as 48, and I’m taking medication to lower the numbers to 40. My urologist has recommended a high-intensity focused ultrasound after reviewing my MRI and biopsy results. Apparently, the cancer has not spread beyond the prostat…
Q: I was wondering if there’s a rule of thumb for shutting off a car while waiting in line at the bank or pharmacy or coffee shop, etc. to conserve gas. If I think I’m going to be idling more than a minute, like at the bank, I shut the car off. Does this make sense, or should I just let the …
“Success always demands a greater effort.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 — You are kind, caring and compassionate. You have strong values, and you live by them. This is a year when you will seek to learn more so that you can enrich your life or promote your career. Value time for introspection, because it will be an op…
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any services that check in on elderly seniors who live alone? I live about 200 miles from my 82-year-old mother and worry about her falling or getting ill and not being able to call for help. Worrywart Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in excellent health. I don’t take any medication, except for simvastatin for over 15 years. My cholesterol is now below 200. But, a problem started about eight months ago. When sitting with friends, I’ll have my first drink of beer. Within a minute, my …
Today in History
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 — Even if you doubt yourself, others have faith in you because you create such a favorable impression. You are multitalented, versatile and a born leader. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself firs…
“A good friend is a connection to life — a tie to the past, a road to the future.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was told by my doctor that I need a tetanus booster shot, but when I was 17, I cut my foot and needed stitches. I was told then that I was allergic to the tetanus shot, so they gave me penicillin instead. Of course, that was a long time ago, since I’m now 81 years old. How …
Q. My ex’s new girlfriend is simply trying too hard and it’s really upsetting me. I can see she wants us all to get along. I can see she loves my kids. I’m not intimidated by any of it. What does bother me is that she is doing the special things I have always done with my kids and it hurts m…
Today in History
“Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 — You are tough. You have amazing endurance, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and completely charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. This summer has been extremely hot and humid, and he is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. He won’t talk to his doctor about it. Is there medici…
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, accordi…
Today in History
Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 — You are charming and intense. You are considerate of others and often choose different ways to express yourself. You are interested in many things! This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others. Many of you will rekindle o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a surgery, and prior to the surgery, my doctor ordered some routine blood tests. My aPTT level was high, but the PT level was normal. The doctor said it was probably nothing, and the surgery went fine. But, when I went back for my annual checkup, he rechecked i…
One boxer squares off against another. The prizefighter measures up his opponent. He strikes first, landing quick jabs followed by a crushing uppercut to his challenger’s jaw. The other boxer drops to the canvas like a load of bricks.
The Band Justified
Childhood obesity is a serious medical issue affecting children around the world, but notably in North America.
Siblings are the first friends many children have. A close relationship with a brother or sister can lay the foundation for a happy life and provide a built-in support system that only grows and matures as siblings age.
Families that want to spend more time together can find a fun way to do just that by working together on something they already do each day.
Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones.
Sending children off to college or into the real world usually is a proud time for parents. But there also can be sadness, especially when the last child leaves home. Empty nest syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a phenomenon where parents experience feelings of sadness and l…
A recent study from researchers at The Ohio State University found that the disparity between the number of words young children who are frequently read to have heard compared to those who have not been read to is significant.
The Global Organization for Stress reports that stress is the number one health concern for high school students.
Today is Friday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2022. There are 99 days left in the year.
“The fact that a great many people believe something is no guarantee of its truth.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 — You appear quiet and dignified. You have a great appreciation for beauty. Despite your calm under appearance, you are determined and strong. This year is slower paced. You will place a stronger emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relatio…
Parents typically discover if their children are outgoing or introverted around the time the child is 3 or 4. Kids who stay on the sidelines at parties or hug tightly to their mom or dad’s legs may be shy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old female in relatively good health. A year and a half ago, I did experience atrial fibrilliation and had two cardioversions. (The first was good for a year; the second lasted only three months.) The diagnosis is paroxysmal AFib.