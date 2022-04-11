“Freedom consists not in doing what we like, but in having the right to do what we ought.”
Pope John Paul II (1920-2005)
Today is Monday, April 11, the 101st day of 2022. There are 264 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 11, 2022 — You are an idealist with a passionate personality. One thing is certain: You will always protect and support your loved ones. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself. Many of you will rekindle old friendships from the past. This year,…
Q: I use Firefox as the default browser on Windows 10, and I’ve recently had the program crash at random times when it’s idle. Is this related to Microsoft’s decision to block Firefox from replacing Edge as the default browser in Windows 11? How can I avoid switching to Edge? — Mark Miller, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: What causes heart explosion? I heard that it can relate to a heart attack. I knew of two people who had it. How often does it happen? — L.B.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, April 9, 2022 — You are strong-willed and passionate. You also have distinct, refined tastes. You are honest and forthright, which sometimes surprises others. This is an exciting year for you, because it’s the beginning of a new nine-year cycle. Be courageous, fl…
We’ve all seen people turning proverbial somersaults to avoid doing something they should do. We speak of “shirking,” “ducking” or “dodging” responsibility. Sometimes this obligation side-stepping isn’t a big deal. However, sometimes, this shirking is a great crime. Scripture relates a time …
Several churches and groups have planned special services in observation of Holy Week. Information about Easter Sunday services will be published Saturday, April 16. Here is a listing of area Holy Week observances:
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am writing in response to your comment that “For most people with a healthy diet, vitamins are probably useless.” I eat five to six servings of vegetables and fruit daily but do not know many people who eat more than one or two daily servings. I still take a multivitamin, b…
The contemporary parenting ideal consists of equal parts fixer, go-fer, and friend. This is why, when it is encountered in the flesh by someone of my ancient age, the new definition of a “good parent” seems so out of whack. Our parents were anything but the new ideal, as evidenced by one of …
Charitable giving is the lifeblood of many nonprofit organizations.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old active male taking only thyroxine. I have no known health issues. In November 2021, I experienced a migraine with aura and have a slight vision loss in my right eye. After seeing an eye doctor, a retinal specialist and a primary care doctor, the only thing…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 8, 2022 — You have a pioneering spirit. You’re quick-minded, thorough and independent. You are also well organized, which makes you an excellent manager. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you are letting go of things to cre…
“Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”
“It is not a daily increase, but a daily decrease. Hack away at the inessentials.”
It’s easy to write about — and decide whether to buy — a vehicle that’s in a class by itself, that doesn’t have a half-dozen or even any direct competitors.
Dear Car Talk:
Dan Gunning’s mother purchased a used 1963 Falcon from a Ford dealership in Oklahoma. Her Falcon served as the family car for a few years before being traded.
DEAR DR. ROACH: My wife is Rh negative, and I am Rh positive. Our baby (fetus) is positive. I am worried about my wife and my baby. Is this dangerous? What can be done? This is her second pregnancy. — H.D.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, April 7, 2022 — You are a high-energy person, ready to act. You are easygoing and have a warm heart. You are always creative and innovative. This year you might be in the spotlight for some reason, because your hard work will pay off. You might get a promotion, a…
Perhaps this scenario is familiar to you. Your car broke down and now you’re faced with a costly repair bill. It may not have been the first time this has happened and you’re getting tired of pouring money into an aging machine. A new car would be nice, but is that the smartest decision in t…
Dear Jim: With more severe weather events happening, I think I should install a whole-house back-up generator. What are the best types and what size does a typical family need? — Valerie N.
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2015, I was diagnosed with a myeloproliferative neoplasm, essential thrombocythemia. My question is simple: Is it cancer or not? There seems to be a fundamental disagreement between my oncologist and my hematologist about the “c” label. Not that it makes any difference tre…
Dear Savvy Senior, Because of back pain and knee arthritis I’m interested in getting a power lift recliner for my living room that’s easy for me to get into and out of. Does Medicare cover them? Can’t Get Up
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 6, 2022 — You have a positive attitude and make a point of trying to live a happy life. You work hard and can be a take-charge person. You are passionate and generous. This year you will take more time to contemplate your inner values and explore your reli…
“The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world.”
“We must turn to each other and not on each other.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’ve been on Cymbalta for 16 years. I had had panic attacks, and my doctor suggested it, along with talk therapy. After a year, my therapist told me they weren’t made to be used long term and I should eventually wean myself off them. I did at one point and was good for about …
Today is Tuesday, April 5, the 95th day of 2022. There are 270 days left in the year.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 — You are assertive and outgoing. Many of you have a strong personality. You are enthusiastic about life, multitalented and versatile. This is a year of change for you, which means you have to stay light on your feet and be flexible. Be ready to grow…
Q. My partner has a very cordial relationship with her ex. They adopted a child together and share custody now, so I am with their son quite often. I have had a strained relationship with my partner’s ex, and something has come up recently that has really thrown me. My partner travels for wo…
Today is Monday, April 4, the 94th day of 2022. There are 271 days left in the year.
“The curious paradox is that when I accept myself just as I am, then I can change.”
Q: If I send an e-mail, is there a way to know if the recipient got it? I’m interested because some people to whom I’ve sent an e-mail say they never got it (not even in their spam folders.) — John Wezowicz, Suffield, Connecticut
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, April 4, 2022 — You are confident, strong-willed and proactive about what you care about. Many of you are multitalented and have extraordinary lives. You have to be flexible this year because this is a year of change. Stay light on your feet and be ready to explore…
DEAR. DR. ROACH: I saw a recent reply to a letter about estrogen and wanted to ask my own related questions. I’m a 93-year-old woman with many of the problems and issues of others my age. When I was going through menopause, my doctor put me on oral estrogen. He said it was to protect my hear…
Prom dresses to be given away
Found black lab April 7th in Knox. Please contact Tri-Cou…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
All persons indebted or having claims against the Estate …
A Petition had been filed to the change the name of Gay M…
In the Matter of Estate of Roy V. Lovin, Sr. aka Roy V. L…
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Raymond DeWayn…
Public Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Su…