“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”
Oscar Wilde
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”
Katja Rivera, 64, is a massage therapist and theater director in Berkeley, California, who says she’s never earned more than about $30,000 a year. When her two daughters were small, she sometimes earned much less.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, March 20, 2023 — You are an idealist who is warmhearted and has the ability to work well with others. You become more confident as you age. This is a lovely year to socialize and enjoy yourself! Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Nurture your inner beauty and…
Today in History
The people were hungry. And they weren’t hungry. They wanted bread from the oven. They did not want the bread of life. In John chapter six Jesus had been teaching before a large crowd and he knew they were getting hungry.
Bible study
Q: I recently read an article by a parenting expert who said adults need to earn the respect of children. That seems like one more progressive attempt to undermine parental authority. I believe children should respect adults no matter what. Don’t you agree?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, March 18, 2023 — You’re resilient, courageous and always on the move. You have a lot of physical and emotional strength to keep going. You amaze others. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle, which means you’re ready for new beginnings, adventures …
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband is an over-the-road truck driver, and he is 68. He has been on metformin for a long time, and I have been reading that this medicine does not help bring down blood sugar. He is also using human insulin two times a day.
Today in History
(MCG) Each January, Cervical Health Awareness Month is promoted and urges females to make appointments for routine gynecological checkups that include physical examinations and testing for cervical cancer. AME International Health Commission indicates more than 13,000 women in the United Sta…
(MCG) If asked to name the No. 1 killer of women, many people might be excused for providing an incorrect answer. Various issues affect women's health, and some issues garner more attention than others. But nothing kills more women each year than cardiovascular disease, which the American He…
(MCG) Cancer can affect any area of the body. Women may be susceptible to cervical cancer, which affects a part of the body involved with menstruation and reproduction.
(Family Features) If you're a woman who tries to stay healthy, you may exercise several times per week, watch what you eat and get 7-9 hours of sleep each night. But are you listening to your lungs?
(Family Features) It may not be widely known that women face unique risk factors for stroke throughout their lifetime. Things like pregnancy, preeclampsia and chronic stress can increase the risk for high blood pressure, a leading cause of stroke.
(MCG) Millions of people across the globe will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. In fact, only certain skin cancers affect more women than breast cancer within the United States and Canada.
(MCG) Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women across the globe. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there more than 2.26 million new cases of breast cancer in women in 2020. Such figures are sobering, but it's important to recognize that breast can…
(MCG) A smooth pregnancy that ultimately produces a healthy baby is the ideal for expecting parents. With that goal in mind, parents typically go to great lengths to reduce their risk of complications during a pregnancy. Those efforts may include steps to prevent infections that can lead to …
(MCG) The most successful health care regimens incorporate a number of variables to help individuals achieve optimal health. Physical health garners considerable attention when developing a health care regimen, but it’s equally important that individuals prioritize mental health as well.
(MCG) Women undergo two major biological stages in life, and each has profound effects on their bodies. The first is called menstruation and comes after the onset of puberty. At this point, young women are physically mature enough to have a child. Around 40 to 50 years later, that same woman…
(MCG) Menopause is a natural occurrence in a woman’s life. Menopause occurs 12 months after a woman’s last period. It marks the end of the reproductive years and the cessation of menstruation.
(MCG) Sleep is an often unsung hero of overall health. Diet and exercise get their fair share of glory, but without a good night’s rest, even the most physically active, nutrition-conscious individuals are vulnerable to a host of ailments and illnesses.
(MCG) Many women are concerned about the potential for developing breast cancer in their lifetimes. Breast cancer is the second-most common cancer among women in the United States and Canada. Despite that prevalence, there are ways for women to reduce their risk for breast cancer.
(MCG) Laughter may indeed be the best medicine, or at least a highly effective one. According to a 2010 study published in the journal Alternative Therapies In Health and Medicine, laughter has shown physiological, psychological, social, spiritual, and quality-of-life benefits. Although auth…
(Family Features) Whether you’re a lone wolf at heart or looking to broaden your sense of independence, traveling solo can be a richly empowering and satisfying experience.
(MCG) Each March, Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of women throughout history. Women have played a vital role throughout the history of the world, even during eras and in countries where they have been marginalized and their freedoms limited.
(MCG) Preventive care is a key component of an effective health care regimen. Preventive care is not a one-size-fits-all approach, as various factors will influence what an individual should be doing at any given moment to ensure his or her overall health. Age, medical history and family his…
(MCG) Women have made a profound impact on world history, but their stories weren’t always told in great detail. From leading armies to breaking down medical barriers to heading nations, women have been at the forefront of historic events for millenia. This list of nine influential women is …
(Family Features) Between work, family obligations and a constantly changing world, people in the United States are stressed. In fact, U.S. workers are among the most stressed in the world, according to a State of the Global Workplace study. While some stress is unavoidable and can be good f…
(MCG) The National Cervical Cancer Coalition says the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can protect women against the types of the virus that cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccine produces a stronger response when it is administered during the preteen years, which is why the Centers for D…
“Kindness is one thing you can’t give away. It always comes back.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 17, 2023 — You are charismatic, friendly and charming. People immediately like you. You are hardworking and have many interests. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory of your life. Let go of people, p…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a degenerating L5-S1 disc as well as osteoarthritis in my left hip, and both are bone on bone. I will eventually need a hip replacement and possibly back surgery, but I’m trying to prolong anything until I get on Medicare in eight months. I stay as active as I can by w…
Working mothers are no longer an anomaly. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, seven in 10 women with children under the age of 18 years were in the American labor force in 2015, the most recent year for which statistics were available.
Mother’s Day is a celebration of women who devote so much of their effort and energy to their families. Celebrating Mom on Mother’s Day lets her know all of her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
Today in History
DEAR DR. ROACH: I would like your thoughts as to the danger that high levels of radon gas pose to owners and residents of a first-floor condominium. We reside in a condo located on a golf course in Naples, Florida. As a result of my work as a realtor, the sale of homes and condos typically r…
Q: New cars do not seem to have CD players, including my 2019 Hyundai Sonata, so I copied more than 2,000 songs from the 1940s (I am 87) on a 128 GB thumb drive and the screen shows “No title No info” when I insert the thumb drive. The dealer said he doesn’t have a clue. Do you? J.B., Monume…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, March 16, 2023 — You are intelligent, curious, insightful and also psychic. It’s important to you to stay balanced in this life. This year is a wonderful year when you will get recognition for your efforts and your work. You will get a promotion, an award or some…
Why do most people prefer to drive rather than take the bus? It’s because they don’t have to plan their trip — and so, their day — around a schedule they didn’t make.