“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

They Said It

“You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”

Decade-long high lymphocyte count isn't cause for concern

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a female and almost 75 years old. My vital signs are always normal, and I am active, but slightly overweight. I get quarterly blood draws, and every reading is in the normal range except for the lymphocytes. That count is higher, just outside the normal range (the lab’s …

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 — You are hardworking, talented and clever. In particular, you have a quick wit. You are generous to loved ones. The theme for this year is service, especially to family members. Therefore, take care of yourself. In fact, you might even consider a …

Free online hearing tests you can take at home

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend any good online hearing tests? My husband has hearing loss, but I can’t get him to go in and get his hearing checked, so I thought a simple online test could help him recognize he has a problem. What can you tell me? Loud Talking Linda

They Said It

“It is a beautiful truth that all men contain something of the artist in them.”

It's your responsibility as a parent to get along with your ex

Q. I have two kids. They live with me half the time and with their mother half the time. I have read your books and although it sounds good to get along with your ex, personally, I just don’t think it’s normal. When you break up, you break up. You’re not supposed to get along with an ex. Kid…

Male friend reluctant to receive advice regarding his prostate

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a health scare about my prostate, but fortunately, I was able to get it treated successfully. Because of my close call (I was diagnosed with a moderately aggressive prostate cancer and was apparently cured by surgery), I encourage my male friends to seek medica…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 — You are intelligent, practical and will seldom refuse a dare. Without a doubt, you are forceful and tenacious! This is a year of exciting changes for you. Make new friends. Be willing to open new doors and walk new paths. Trust your intuition and b…

They Said It

“If you feel you are in a black hole, don’t give up. There is a way out.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 — You have a strong intensity, yet usually, you play it cool. You are intuitive and a quick study of other people. Simplicity will be your theme this year. This is also the perfect year for you to create a solid foundation in your life at home and wit…

'Gentle parenting' appeals to emotion, not reason

Q: My husband and I recently visited our son’s family. We live 2,000 miles apart and with the pandemic and all, we hadn’t seen one another in several years. We were appalled to discover that they — our daughter-in-law in particular — practice “gentle parenting,” which seemed to explain our t…

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent and highly individualistic. You are compassionate and have many talents. This year is slower-paced. Your focus will be on personal relationships. Concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness. Don’t hesitate to ask fo…

Ineffective sleep med addiction needs to be tapered off slowly

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an active 70-year-old female in good health. I have an issue with sleep that is affecting everything in my life, because I am tired most of the time. I started taking Lunesta about 20 years ago. I had teenagers and a stressful job at the time, and just needed some help t…

Drug prescribed for seizures can cause lower sodium levels

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old woman in generally good health. The only prescription drugs I take are carbamazepine for seizures and ibandronate for osteoporosis. I’ve taken carbamazepine since 1996, after I suffered a second seizure. (I’ve had only two seizures in my life, the first in 1992.)

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 — You are charming, multitalented and articulate. You love adventure. You enjoy the company of like-minded people. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be open to new opportunities. Be ready to take action and define your goals…

They Said It

“Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says, ‘I’ll try again tomorrow.’”

ROAD TEST: 2022 Honda Insight
ROAD TEST: 2022 Honda Insight

It’s interesting that partially electric cars (which are nearly “zero-emission” cars at the tailpipe) have fallen out of favor with government regulators because hybrids achieve nearly everything regulators insist is absolutely necessary — such as very high fuel efficiency and extremely low …

They Said It

“I know how it looks. But just start. Nothing is insurmountable.”

Horoscopes

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 — You are compassionate, warm and fun-loving. Obstacles do not daunt you. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take inventory and let go of people, places and possessions that have held you back. It’s a g…

Motormouth: Open the window, then start the car?

Q: Periodically, my 2014 Buick Regal will not crank when I turn the ignition key to start but displays the following message on the instrument panel “Open and close driver window.” After I open and close the driver window, the message changes to “Open and close the passenger window.” After o…

Supplements alleviate pain, but could be a placebo response

DEAR DR. ROACH: I disagree with your recent column about the glucosamine/chondroitin supplements. I have arthritis in my lower back. I am taking this supplement each day, and my lower back pain is completely gone. I can now bend down from the waist. I was very skeptical about this or any oth…