“Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness — it has no taste.”
Charlotte Bronte
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 27, the 300th day of 2021. There are 65 days left in the year.
“Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness — it has no taste.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 — You are practical, sensible and intelligent. You are also knowledgeable and modern-thinking. People know they can rely on you. This year your focus on service to others and family will be strong. In addition, you also will serve yourself in some …
Dear Savvy Senior, Is it important to compare Medicare Part D prescription drug plans every year? My pharmacist highly recommends it, but it’s such a hassle sorting through all those different plans. Is there an easier way to shop and compare Medicare drug plans? Lazy Beneficiary
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a full spinal health check done, since I have a history of scoliosis and a few other things I can’t pronounce in my spine and in my neck. My neck no longer has a 45-degree curve — it is now straight up and down, and it has my thyroid completely pinched off. Wou…
“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 67-year-old woman in good health. I received two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Within 16 hours of receiving the second dose I developed what was ultimately diagnosed as transient global amnesia after an extensive workup at our local hospital. My family was extremely co…
Q. My 7-year-son continually comes back from his father’s home with bruises on his knees and shins. I have asked my son where they come from, and he doesn’t seem to know. Although his father was quite conscientious when we were together, I’m still very concerned. I think my son may be coveri…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 — Although you can be detached at times, you are a warmhearted, congenial person. You are also intelligent. You work hard and you take your responsibilities seriously. This is a fast-paced year full of change and stimulation! New friends might help y…
Today in History
Today is Monday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2021. There are 67 days left in the year.
“The time to make up your mind about people is never.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I was diagnosed with paroxysmal atrial tachycardia when I was 5 years old. I had an ablation to treat it when I was 48, which was successful. I have always had and continue to have abnormal heartbeats, especially when I get sick or tired, and when I was pregnant. For the past…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 — You are creative, ingenious and energetic. You are also dependable, reliable, independent and persuasive. You are affectionate with loved ones. This is a year for building solid foundations in your life. These structures might be physical or they mi…
Q: I use a Windows 10 laptop, the Microsoft Edge Web browser and the privacy-oriented DuckDuckGo and Startpage search engines. When I most recently used the CCleaner program (which finds and deletes unneeded or unwanted software) it found only two Web trackers on my PC, down from the hundred…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Can COVID-19 be transmitted by mosquitoes? My wife is constantly being bit by them in the morning and evening, and this has become a concern of hers. — R.J.T.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 — You are a determined and focused optimist. In many ways, you were born ahead of your time. You also have a subtle appreciation for aesthetics. This is a quieter, gentler year for you, when your focus on your closest relationships will be more impo…
I often find myself telling parents that they need to stop doing something that is counterproductive and, in most cases, contributing significantly to whatever parenting problem is bedeviling them.
I have overheard or participated in many conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine and how some people are referring to it as “the mark of the beast.”
Trunk or Treat event slated
BANANA SPLIT CAKE
Today is Friday, Oct. 22, the 295th day of 2021. There are 70 days left in the year.
“With confidence, you have won before you have started.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 — Your energy is strong and focused. When you choose to be, you are very convincing. You have an intelligent, analytical mind. This year is the first year in a nine-year cycle for you, which means you need to be bold and courageous and ready to open a…
DEAR DR ROACH: I am a 70-year-old man in good health. I have had regular colonoscopies since my 50s, but I wonder about the wisdom of a colonoscopy at my age. My doctor has sent repeated requests for me to schedule the procedure. Is this a valid exam at my age, or is the clinic taking advant…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 — You have a wide emotional range because you are a sensitive person. You are capable of passion and subtlety. You are charming, intelligent and capable of inspiring others. This is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means you will be…
DEAR DR. ROACH: About 15 years ago I was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, and began years of increasing numbers of medications and higher doses, until all but one is maxed out. The Jardiance, metformin and Rybelsus I take are at their max doses, and the Tresiba is close.
Q: My Honda CR-V makes a loud buzzing noise that is only heard by the receiver of the phone call when it’s connected to the Bluetooth. This sound is not heard by the driver of the car. Any idea on what is causing this? I asked my Honda service person and he said disconnect the phone and reco…
Today is Thursday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2021. There are 71 days left in the year.
“Feel compliments as deeply as you feel insults.”
You know what they say about winning the lottery — you have to play to win! The same holds true for the newspaper’s annual Creative Cookbook contest.
What does the Mini Cooper have that the VW Beetle lacked?
Dear Car Talk:
Joe Hornacek, a fan of puzzles, likes the challenge of fitting all the pieces together and watching a picture fall into place. He also likes to track down and restore vintage cars, which in many ways is like putting a puzzle together.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 — You are fun-loving and upbeat. You have a genuine quality about you that makes people trust you. People gravitate to you because you are friendly, compassionate and fair-minded. This is a powerful year! Expect a promotion, an award or kudos for y…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a fit 85-year-old woman. I walk regularly and eat healthily. I have severe COPD and have been on the recommended dosage of Symbicort for 40 to 50 years. Within the past several years I have been getting urinary tract infections every second month, if not every month. My …
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2021. There are 72 days left in the year.
Dear Savvy Senior, Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my 17-year-old daughter are eligible for anything? Divorced Survivor
