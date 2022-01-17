“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
Helen Keller
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow showers. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: January 17, 2022 @ 6:06 am
“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — You are an idealist who can be inspired by lofty goals. You are hardworking and persistent when it comes to achieving your aims. Regardless of how you feel, you present yourself as confident and optimistic. Service to others and personal responsibil…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had slightly elevated glucose levels (104-109) for several years. I found a dietary supplement of cinnamon, vitamin D and chromium. I took the directed amount for a period of time and had a glucose test of 61. I don’t know if it was a fluke or not. A recent A1C test ca…
Q: I’m on a committee whose members often forward email to each other. But the forwarded emails from two members — who both have Gmail accounts — never reach my Comcast account. (I’ve searched for these emails in my inbox and spam folder.) However, I do receive forwarded email from a member …
Certain songs seem to survive the test of time. These “gems” continue to pop up in our worship services (contemporary or traditional.) They instruct and inspire modern believers just as they did in the past.
DETROIT -- About two weeks before Christmas, Father Tim McCabe realized he needed a miracle.
I was once an orthodox believer in the power of timeout, the practice of having a child sit in a somewhat isolated chair for five minutes or so immediately after said child has misbehaved. I’ve promoted timeouts in this column, my books and my public presentations. Used consistently, it shou…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2021 — You are a romantic who loves beautiful things. By nature, you are emotional. You have a strong sense of justice and high standards for yourself and others. Appreciation and acknowledgement are important to you. This year you will work hard to cons…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many of my friends and I are considering knee replacement surgery, and in my case, want to delay if possible. Are the nonembryo stem cell treatments effective in delaying surgery? These stem cell treatments use our own body fat to turn into fibroblasts, and these may repair o…
“Great people do things before they’re ready.”
Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been prediabetic for around 13 years and had been able to keep it that way though diet and exercise — no medications for it. But the real issue now is that I have developed congestive heart failure, which probably sounds worse than it really is. However, the medication…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 — You have a sharp mind and a marvelous sense of timing. You’re also very observant. You’re an excellent organizer who is loyal and devoted to family. This year life will be more enjoyable and sociable! Get involved with others. Some will find themsel…
Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.
Retractable hardtops have their virtues, the chief one being that when the top isn’t retracted, you have a solid roof over your head — and over what’s in your car.
Dear Car Talk:
When Kevin Anderson bought his bedraggled 1969 Camaro Super Sport convertible in 1987, he had no idea the Chevy would not see road time for the next 27 years.
Q: I’ve read about several catalytic converter thefts recently. My Toyota dealership is advertising a shield for theft protection. What are your thoughts? Does this shield prevent access for car maintenance? G.R., Morton Grove, Illinois
DEAR DR. ROACH: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — You are focused and driven to achieve what you want to do. You are smart, hardworking and organized. This allows you to accomplish a lot. This is a quieter, slower-paced year with a stronger focus on partnerships and close friendships. Take time o…
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”
Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, the 13th day of 2022. There are 352 days left in the year.
“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.”
“Comfort can be dangerous. Comfort provides a floor but also a ceiling.”
Dear Savvy Senior, Can you decipher the different types of housing options available to seniors, and recommend some good resources for locating them? I need to find a place for my elderly mother and could use some help. Overwhelmed Daughter
DEAR DR. ROACH: Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 — You are warm, friendly and sincere. Because you love to learn, you have a formal education or you are self-educated. You are always generous to those in need. This is an exciting year for you because it is a time of new beginnings. Have the coura…
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, the 11th day of 2022. There are 354 days left in the year.
“If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.”
DEAR DR. ROACH: I switched from drinking caffeinated coffee to Swiss water process decaffeinated coffee about two years ago. The reason I switched to decaf is that I was experiencing dizziness when I would get out of bed at night to use the restroom. The dizziness lasted for only a few secon…
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — You are a caring, trustworthy person who will help others whenever you can. You are intelligent and frequently have strong opinions about things. Once your mind is made up, that’s it. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you…
Q. My husband and I do not get along and I’m wondering, if we divorce, will it really screw up the kids, or is that just something mental health professionals tell us? Aren’t kids naturally resilient? What’s good ex-etiquette?
“Hope is the feeling we have that the feeling we have is not permanent.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 — You are mature and value family. You are empathetic and caring about others, which is why you will be attracted to organizations that help those who are less fortunate. You are also adventurous! This is a strong year for you. You will attain power, …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 85-year-old male. I walk a mile every day, have a pacemaker and hearing aids, and use a CPAP machine. All in all, I feel pretty good, but there is something that bothers me and my doctor has no answer. Several times a day, or at night in bed, with no consistency, I ge…
Q: I have a lot of custom software on my “Windows 10 Home” PC that may not work on Windows 11. As a result, I don’t want to upgrade to Windows 11 until I can no longer get security updates for Windows 10. But it looks like avoiding Windows 11 is hard. What do you suggest? — David Hintz, Blai…
“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.” – 2 Timothy 4:3-4.
MOVING SALE 1420 Chestnut St., Franklin. Sat. 1/15 & …
Freezer Beef $3.75 per pound hanging weight, Cut to your …
Apples: Gala, Yellow Delicious, Ida Red, Empire & Jon…
FOUND Beautiful gray cat near Frenchcreek Road (1 mile fr…
Found Large Black dog in Clarion on Jan. 11th.Please cont…
Found set of Honda Keys on Walnut Bend Rd. President Twp.…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…