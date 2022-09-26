“Attention is the rarest and purest form of generosity.”
Simone Weil
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 — You are tough. You have amazing endurance, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and completely charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go…
DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband was diagnosed with mild COPD years ago. He hasn’t had any problems until now. This summer has been extremely hot and humid, and he is having a hard time breathing. Also, when he tries to talk and eat, he coughs. He won’t talk to his doctor about it. Is there medici…
Soaring real estate values mean many homeowners are awash in equity — the difference between what they owe and what their homes are worth. The average-priced home is up 42% since the start of the pandemic, and the average homeowner with a mortgage can now tap over $207,000 in equity, accordi…
Today in History
Q: Ever since toddlerhood, we have had significant behavior problems with our 6-year-old son — defiance and general disrespect, mostly. We have tried various disciplinary approaches with little to no positive results.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 — You are charming and intense. You are considerate of others and often choose different ways to express yourself. You are interested in many things! This year your zest for life is strong! Enjoy socializing with others. Many of you will rekindle o…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently had a surgery, and prior to the surgery, my doctor ordered some routine blood tests. My aPTT level was high, but the PT level was normal. The doctor said it was probably nothing, and the surgery went fine. But, when I went back for my annual checkup, he rechecked i…
One boxer squares off against another. The prizefighter measures up his opponent. He strikes first, landing quick jabs followed by a crushing uppercut to his challenger’s jaw. The other boxer drops to the canvas like a load of bricks.
The Band Justified
Childhood obesity is a serious medical issue affecting children around the world, but notably in North America.
Siblings are the first friends many children have. A close relationship with a brother or sister can lay the foundation for a happy life and provide a built-in support system that only grows and matures as siblings age.
Families that want to spend more time together can find a fun way to do just that by working together on something they already do each day.
Social media is a big part of young people’s lives. Psychology Today reports that social media use is now the most common activity children and teenagers engage in, with the majority of users accessing social media platforms several times each day through their personal cell phones.
Sending children off to college or into the real world usually is a proud time for parents. But there also can be sadness, especially when the last child leaves home. Empty nest syndrome isn’t a clinical diagnosis. Instead, it’s a phenomenon where parents experience feelings of sadness and l…
A recent study from researchers at The Ohio State University found that the disparity between the number of words young children who are frequently read to have heard compared to those who have not been read to is significant.
The Global Organization for Stress reports that stress is the number one health concern for high school students.
Today is Friday, Sept. 23, the 266th day of 2022. There are 99 days left in the year.
“The fact that a great many people believe something is no guarantee of its truth.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 — You appear quiet and dignified. You have a great appreciation for beauty. Despite your calm under appearance, you are determined and strong. This year is slower paced. You will place a stronger emphasis on partnerships and friendships. Find relatio…
Parents typically discover if their children are outgoing or introverted around the time the child is 3 or 4. Kids who stay on the sidelines at parties or hug tightly to their mom or dad’s legs may be shy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 88-year-old female in relatively good health. A year and a half ago, I did experience atrial fibrilliation and had two cardioversions. (The first was good for a year; the second lasted only three months.) The diagnosis is paroxysmal AFib.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 — You are intelligent, well organized and multitalented. You are skilled at creating things, either physical structures or structures that involve people. You understand how things work. This year is full of fresh beginnings. Be ready to entertain …
Q: I bought a 2018 Ford Edge Sport new and have driven it for almost four years. The dealership said to use 87 octane gas so that’s what I’ve been using. My manual says anything from 87 to 91. Where I fill up, 88 octane is usually a little cheaper, although one day it was 40 cents less per g…
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 61-year-old white woman who is 5’5” tall and weighs 150 pounds. I walk two miles just about every day, and easily hit more than 10,000 steps almost every day. I have never smoked. I do not have high blood pressure.
“Everyone has the potential to give something back.”
Dear Car Talk:
It is the end of the line, almost — and of something else, too.
Leo Cummings Jr. enjoys attending automobile auctions, not to participate in the bidding, but to view the beautiful automotive art on display. In 2008, at an Atlantic City, New Jersey, car auction, Cummings saw a 1966 Pontiac 2+2 convertible painted red that arrested his attention.
Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Sept. 21, the 264th day of 2022. There are 101 days left in the year.
“Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 — You love the thrill of sensations. You are fascinated by things that are unusual, exotic and sometimes dark because you like the stimulus. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of wh…
DEAR DR. ROACH: Seniors are advised that one of the best forms of exercise is walking. The advice is to “walk briskly” for at least 150 minutes per week. There are those of us who, because of knee or hip pain, or other reasons, are not able to walk briskly. Does that mean that we shouldn’t b…
Dear Savvy Senior, Last year I received a “notice of change” letter from my Medicare provider. Should I expect another one this year, and what should I do with it? Medicare Rookie
Today is Tuesday, Sept. 20, the 263rd day of 2022. There are 102 days left in the year.
“Just because things hadn’t gone the way I had planned didn’t necessarily mean they had gone wrong.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 — You are passionate, intense and charming. Many of you are leaders and happiest when you are in control of leading a group. This is a powerful year for you, when your past actions will now be rewarded. Expect promotions, accolades, kudos and awards…
Q. I have been divorced from my children’s father for 10 years. He cheated and even though we explored therapy, he kept cheating, and I was done. My kids were all adults and knew what was going on, understood why I left, but always wished I stayed. Their family life has never been the same. …
DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a 71-year-old female with no children, but I did have an ectopic pregnancy at age 43. Other than that, I have had no “female” issues. I was getting a CT scan for my spleen area, when it was discovered I had enlarged pelvic veins in my groin. I don’t have pelvic pain, nor …